CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
Carbios : Update Conference Call – 9 octobre 2020

10/09/2020 | 06:05am EDT

LEADING THE PLASTICS CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Update Conference Call _ October 9, 2020

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about the Company's business and prospects. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future, which may not be accurate. This document is not to be reproduced by any person, nor to be distributed.

Such forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business, regulatory strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our processes and products), are forward looking statements.

These statements may refer in particular to Carbios management's business strategy, its expansion and growth of operations, future events, trends or objectives and expectations, which are naturally subject to risks and contingencies that may lead to actual results materially differing from those explicitly or implicitly included in these statements. Carbios, its affiliates, directors, advisors, employees and representatives, expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for such forward-looking statements. Carbios does not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements that may be presented in this document to reflect new information, future events, or for any other reason and any opinion expressed in this presentation is subject to change without notice. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter

1.12. "Facteurs de Risques" in the Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) filed by Carbios with the French Market Authority ("AMF") on April 29th, 2020. This document and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Carbios in any country.

2

AGENDA

OUR AMBITION

2021 SITES REGROUPING ANNOUNCEMENT

EVOLUTION OF CARBIOLICE SHARE CAPITAL

3 3

AMBITION

Lead the transition towards sustainable plastics economy by developing technologies for the end of life of plastics

TECHNOLOGIES

Revolutionary enzymes for infinite recycling and biodegradation of plastics

4 4

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Carbios SA published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 10:04:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1,24 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net income 2020 -5,69 M -6,72 M -6,72 M
Net cash 2020 25,8 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -42,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 245 M 288 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 176x
EV / Sales 2021 185x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart CARBIOS
Duration : Period :
Carbios Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBIOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,77 €
Last Close Price 30,30 €
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Lumaret CEO, Director & Technical Director
Ian Hudson Chairman
Kader Hidra Chief Financial Officer
Alain Marty Scientific Director
Alain Chevallier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBIOS219.62%288
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.65%48 456
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.4.32%29 779
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.13.85%27 165
SUEZ SA18.65%11 754
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED7.21%8 488
