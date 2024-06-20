Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-06-20 20:00:00

On June 19, 2024, the exercise period for Carbiotix AB's ("Carbiotix" or "Company") warrants of series TO 3 ("TO 3") ended. In total, 20,796,181 warrants of series TO 3 have been exercised, corresponding to approximately 39 percent of the total number of warrants, which means that the Company receives approximately SEK 0.83 million before deductions for issue costs.

During the period 5-19 June 2024, holders of warrants of series TO 3 have had the right to subscribe for shares with the support of warrants. One (1) warrant of series TO 3 gave the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Carbiotix at a subscription price set to SEK 0.04. In total, 20,796,181 warrants of series TO 3 have been exercised, corresponding to a subscription of SEK 831,847.24. The exercise entails a dilution of approximately 10.3 percent. Conversion from interim shares to ordinary shares is expected to take place around July 4, 2024, and ordinary shares are expected to be visible on each subscriber's account approximately two banking days thereafter.

After registration at the Companies Registration Office, the number of shares in the Company will have increase by 20,796,181 shares, and amount to 201,022,976 shares and the share capital will have increased by SEK 311,942.715 and thus amount to SEK 3,015,344.64.

For more information about the TO 3, please contact:

Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Tel: +46 (0)40 615 14 10

E-mail: cf@sedermera.se

www.sedermera.se

For more information, please contact:

Erik Deaner, VD

Telefon: +46 (0)73-867 30 85

E-post: erik.deaner@carbiotix.com

Carbiotix AB (CRBX) (www.carbiotix.com) is an award-winning biotechnology company pioneering microbiome healthcare through upcycled prebiotics. Carbiotix mission is to improve the health of people by increasing the consumption of prebiotics. Carbiotix offers one core service today called NutraCycle, an on-site upcycling and fortification service allowing food & beverage, ingredient, and feed producers to turn plant-based products into functional products.