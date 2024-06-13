Press release from Companies

The 17th of June 2024 is the last day of trading in warrants of series TO 3, which were issued in connection with Carbiotix AB's ("Carbiotix" or the "Company") preferential rights issue of units that was carried out in January 2024. The exercise period runs until the 19th of June 2024.

In connection with the Company's preferential rights issue of units carried out in January 2024, 53,163,522 warrants of series TO 3 were issued. Holders of TO 3 have the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Carbiotix at a price of SEK 0.04 per share during the exercise period, which runs until June 19th, 2024.

In order for warrants not to expire without value, the holder is required to subscribe for new shares, by exercising warrants, no later than 17:00 on the 19 th of June 2024, or sell warrants no later than on the 17th of June 2024.

An information brochure about the Company and the offer is available on the respective websites of Carbiotix (www.carbiotix.com), Sedermera Corporate Finance AB (www.sedermera.se) and Nordic Issuing AB (www.nordic-issuing.se). Complete terms and instructions for warrants of series TO 3 are available on the Company's website.

Advisors

In connection with the warrant exercise, Carbiotix has engaged Sedermera Corporate Finance AB as financial advisor, Markets & Corporate Law Nordic AB as legal advisor and Nordic Issuing AB as issuing agent.

For more information about the warrants, please contact:

Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Tel: +46 (0)40 615 14 10

E-mail: cf@sedermera.se

www.sedermera.se

For more information, please contact:

Erik Deaner, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)73-867 30 85

E-mail: erik.deaner@carbiotix.com

About Carbiotix

Carbiotix AB (CRBX) (www.carbiotix.com) is an award-winning biotechnology company pioneering microbiome healthcare through a portfolio of prebiotic modulators, upcycling services, and diagnostic testing services.