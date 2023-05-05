Carbochim S A : HOTARARILE AGOA SI AGEA 26.04.2023_en

To the attention of: FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Department of Financial Instruments and Investments

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE - Regulated market

No. 182/ April 26th, 2023

CURRENT REPORT

According to Law 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations.

Report Date: April 26th, 2023

Name of Issuing Company: CARBOCHIM S.A.

Registered Office: P-ta. 1 Mai nr. 3, CLUJ-NAPOCA

Phone/Fax: 0264 437 005 / 0264 437 026

Tax Reference Number: 201535, VAT Code: RO

Cluj Trade Register Number: J12/123/1991

Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital RON 12,313,405

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: BVB Bucharest

Shares (market symbol: CBC)

Important events to report:Current report on the Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated April 26th, 2023 (first convening).

On April 26th, 2023, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (AGOA) and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders (AGEA) of CARBOCHIM S.A. were held at the first convening at the address in Cluj- Napoca, B-dul Muncii, nr. 18, for all Shareholders registered in the Register of Shareholders of the Company, at the end of April 10th, 2023, considered as the Reference Date according to the notice to attend, recorded in the minutes no. 1.

The meetings were attended by Shareholders holding 3.971.573 shares, representing 80,6351% of the share capital of the Company.

After debates, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholdersadopted the following resolutions:

1. Approve, with unanimity of votes, the Annual Financial Statements concluded on December 31st 2022 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union and the Order of the Ministry of Public Finance No. 2844/2016 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, based on the reports submitted by the Board of Directors and the financial auditor, the indicators being the following: