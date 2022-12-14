Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Carbon Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELM   PLEKTRM00016

CARBON GROUP S.A.

(ELM)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
1.280 PLN   -35.03%
Indonesia to offer $5,000 subsidy on electric car sales

12/14/2022 | 09:08am EST
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's government plans to offer a subsidy of more than $5,000 on every sale of an electric car, a minister said on Wednesday.

It will also offer incentives to encourage purchases of electric motorbikes as well as hybrid cars, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said, as part of plans to reduce carbon emissions in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The incentives will offered to buyers of EVs produced by firms with factories in Indonesia, he said in a video statement.

A subsidy of around 80 million rupiah ($5,131) will be offered on every sale of an electric car, 40 million rupiah on hybrid cars and 8 million rupiah on fully electric motorbikes, the minister said.

The government will also cover 5 million rupiah of the cost to convert a combustion engine motorbike into an electric one, he added.

He did not provide a timeline for when the scheme will be implemented nor the total budget it will require.

Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said previously that the program may start next year.

Indonesia has a target of at least 1.2 million electric bikes and 35,000 electric vehicles in use by 2024.

($1 = 15,590.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23,9 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
Net income 2021 0,20 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net Debt 2021 2,94 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,32 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart CARBON GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Carbon Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miroslaw Matwijow Chairman-Management Board
Tadeusz Adam Mazur Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Radoslaw Nachmann Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Janina Regina Rabiej Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Kubasiak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON GROUP S.A.26.73%2
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-29.55%4 986
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.9.42%2 905
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-26.70%1 266
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-32.67%1 001
CADELER A/S7.46%794