Carbon Revolution : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CBR

ASX +security code and description

CBRAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 101,290 Jake Dingle Jacob Dingle 47,268 Gerard Buckle Gerard Buckle

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting at: https://investors.carbonrev.com/Investor-Centre/?page=asx-announcements

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification