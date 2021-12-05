Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carbon Revolution Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBR   AU0000063695

CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED

(CBR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carbon Revolution : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CBR

12/05/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CBRAF

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

702,968

29/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

128274653

1.3

ASX issuer code

CBR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code and description

CBRAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

101,290

Jake Dingle

Jacob Dingle

47,268

Gerard Buckle

Gerard Buckle

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

The 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting at: https://investors.carbonrev.com/Investor-Centre/?page=asx-announcements

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

702,968

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CBR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

195,994,910

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CBRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 23-DEC-2024 EX $2.60

4,996,896

CBRAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,831,860

CBRAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

10,184,039

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carbon Revolution Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
05:32pCARBON REVOLUTION : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CBR
PU
12/02CARBON REVOLUTION : Application for quotation of securities - CBR
PU
11/2910,184,039 Ordinary Shares of Carbon Revolution Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
CI
10/26Carbon Revolution Limited Announces It Will Supply the Carbon Fibre Wheels
CI
10/14Nippon Steel sues Toyota, Baosteel for patent infringement
RE
08/23Carbon Revolution Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/21Carbon Revolution Limited Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2..
CI
07/08Carbon Revolution Limited Announces Resignation of Peter Lewinsky as Director
CI
06/25Carbon Revolution Limited Announces Appointment of Andrew Higginbotham as Director of O..
CI
05/18CARBON REVOLUTION : Raises Nearly $17 Million From Retail Entitlement Offer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 34,9 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net income 2022 -33,7 M -23,6 M -23,6 M
Net cash 2022 11,5 M 8,05 M 8,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 M 151 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 426
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carbon Revolution Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,04 AUD
Average target price 1,80 AUD
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacob William Dingle Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gerard Buckle Chief Financial Officer
James C. Douglas Chairman
Brett Gass Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Higginbotham Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED-64.38%151
DENSO CORPORATION41.39%58 935
APTIV PLC24.61%43 918
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.11.65%23 235
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.11%22 709
CONTINENTAL AG-10.88%20 897