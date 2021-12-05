Carbon Revolution : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CBR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday December 06, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
CBRAF
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
702,968
29/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
128274653
1.3
ASX issuer code
CBR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
CBRAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
101,290
Jake Dingle
Jacob Dingle
47,268
Gerard Buckle
Gerard Buckle
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
The 2021 AGM Notice of Meeting at:
https://investors.carbonrev.com/Investor-Centre/?page=asx-announcements
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Number of +securities
702,968
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CBR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
195,994,910
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CBRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 23-DEC-2024 EX $2.60
4,996,896
CBRAF : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,831,860
CBRAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
10,184,039
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Disclaimer
Carbon Revolution Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:31:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
