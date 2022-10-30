Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carbon Revolution Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBR   AU0000063695

CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED

(CBR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:37 2022-10-30 pm EDT
0.3800 AUD   +76.74%
09/19Carbon Revolution Limited(ASX:CBR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/19Carbon Revolution Limited(ASX:CBR) dropped from S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
09/15Carbon Revolution Limited to Supply Carbon Fibre Wheels Launched by Ford Motor Company
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Carbon Revolution Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2022

10/30/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hi, everyone. Welcome to Carbon Revolution's Q1 financial year '23 business update. I'm Andrew Keys, and I am facilitating today's call. At the end of the updates from CEO, Jake Dingle; and CFO,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
09/19Carbon Revolution Limited(ASX:CBR) dropped from S&P Global..
CI
09/19Carbon Revolution Limited(ASX:CBR) dropped from S&P/ASX Em..
CI
09/15Carbon Revolution Limited to Supply Carbon Fibre Wheels Launched by Ford Motor Company
CI
08/28Transcript : Carbon Revolution Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2022
CI
08/28Carbon Revolution Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/28Transcript : Carbon Revolution Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
04/24Carbon Revolution Sees Decline in Fiscal Q3 Revenue
MT
04/21Transcript : Carbon Revolution Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 22, 2022
CI
03/21Carbon Revolution Limited(ASX:CBR) dropped from S&P/ASX Al..
CI
03/09Carbon Revolution : Application for quotation of securities - CBR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 66,2 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net income 2023 -20,1 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 44,5 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 443
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carbon Revolution Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 1,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 481%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacob William Dingle Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Gerard Buckle Chief Financial Officer
James C. Douglas Independent Non-Executive Director
Brett Gass Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Higginbotham Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON REVOLUTION LIMITED-79.02%28
DENSO CORPORATION-25.06%36 515
APTIV PLC-45.11%24 530
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.47%16 205
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.95%13 947
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-29.34%11 399