Carbon Streaming Adjusts the Release Date of Its Year-End 2022 Financial Results

Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today announced that the release of its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022, will be rescheduled.

The Company has adjusted the release of its results from September 14, 2022, to allow for it to finalize its financial reporting, including the completion of the annual audit requirements.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, the Company expects to issue the results by September 28, 2022, and will publicly announce a new filing and conference call date as soon as possible.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming is an ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

The Company has executed carbon credit streaming agreements related to over 10 projects around the globe, including nature-based, biochar, clean cookstove and water filtration projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005641/en/