    OFSTF   CA14116K4046

CARBON STREAMING CORPORATION

(OFSTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:48 2022-11-09 pm EST
1.685 USD   -6.39%
11/03Carbon Streaming Announces Enfield Biochar Stream Agreement With Standard Biocarbon
BU
11/03Carbon Streaming Corporation Enters into Carbon Credit Streaming Agreement and Associated Royalty Agreement with Standard Biocarbon Corporation
CI
09/30Carbon Streaming Announces Sustainable Rice Farming Stream With Core Carbonx
BU
Carbon Streaming Announces Annual General Meeting Results

11/09/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated September 28, 2022 were elected as directors. A total of 18,482,192 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 39.5% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Maurice Swan

Approved

12,314,431 For

3,873,763 Withheld

76.1%

23.9%

Justin Cochrane

Approved

12,342,506 For

3,845,688 Withheld

76.2%

23.8%

R. Marc Bustin

Approved

14,805,065 For

1,383,129 Withheld

91.5%

8.5%

Saurabh Handa

Approved

12,341,949 For

3,846,245 Withheld

76.2%

23.8%

Candace MacGibbon

Approved

12,387,387 For

3,800,807 Withheld

76.5%

23.5%

Alice Schroeder

Approved

11,906,559 For

4,281,635 Withheld

73.6%

26.5%

Andy Tester

Approved

12,370,629 For

3,817,565 Withheld

76.4%

23.6%

Jeanne Usonis

Approved

12,414,839 For

3,773,355 Withheld

76.7%

23.3%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated November 9, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to accelerate global climate action and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company’s focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including projects involving nature-based solutions, the distribution of fuel-efficient cookstoves and water filtration devices, sustainable community projects focused on waste avoidance and energy efficiency, agricultural methane avoidance and biochar carbon removal.

© Business Wire 2022
