    OFSTD   CA14116K4046

CARBON STREAMING CORPORATION

(OFSTD)
Carbon Streaming Announces Annual and Special General Meeting Results

11/12/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the seven nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated September 30, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 38,610,077 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.61% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Maurice Swan

Approved

37,270,833 Voted

9,504 Withheld

99.97%

0.03%

Justin Cochrane

Approved

37,270,833 Voted

9,504 Withheld

99.97%

0.03%

R. Marc Bustin

Approved

37,251,003 Voted

29,334 Withheld

99.92%

0.08%

Saurabh Handa

Approved

37,250,503 Voted

29,834 Withheld

99.92%

0.08%

Candace MacGibbon

Approved

37,251,504 Voted

28,833 Withheld

99.92%

0.08%

Andy Tester

Approved

37,249,791 Voted

30,546 Withheld

99.92%

0.08%

Jeanne Usonis

Approved

37,251,703 Voted

28,634 Withheld

99.92%

0.08%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan; and (iii) the amendment and restatement of the Company’s articles.

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated November 12, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Carbon Streaming Corporation:

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled investment vehicle offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

To receive corporate updates via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here.


© Business Wire 2021
Income Statement Evolution
