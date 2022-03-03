Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Carbon Transition ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARBN   NO0010778095

CARBON TRANSITION ASA

(CARBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Almost all climate-related corporate disclosures are inadequate, CDP says

03/03/2022 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Smoke billowing from a chimney is pictured, in Glasgow

LONDON (Reuters) - Just 1% of companies who submit climate change-related data to nonprofit environmental disclosure platform CDP provide investors with the information they need to assess whether they have a credible plan for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The new data, provided to Reuters, underscores the wide gap between companies announcing ambitious plans to help tackle climate change, and their limited follow-up with a detailed plan that is needed for them to have any chance of meeting their targets.

CDP has emerged as the world's biggest repository of environmental data submitted on a voluntary basis by companies, which are under pressure from their shareholders to disclose how they plan to navigate the transition to a lower-carbon future. The companies' climate plans and CDP's assessment of them are kept private, unless companies choose to publish them.

CDP analysed submissions from 13,120 companies, representing 64% of the world's market capitalisation, and found that just 135 companies met the grade of disclosing information for all 24 key indicators CDP has judged as vital for a credible plan.

CDP chief impact officer Nicolette Bartlett said in an interview this was "insane" in light of the pressure on the business world to help cap global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms by mid-century to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

CDP's analysis also showed only 4,002 companies -- or 30% of the total -- claimed to have a low-carbon transition plan, not many more than the 3,521 companies with a plan -- or 37% of those analysed -- in the prior year.

"You've got a third of all the reporting companies saying they've got a climate transition plan, and then you've got 1% of companies who've actually disclosed... that are telling the world the right amount of information, to judge whether or not it's a good plan," she told Reuters.

CDP's 24 indicators include everything from whether the company board had oversight of a climate plan to whether that plan was linked to chief executive pay and capital expenditure plans.

Lack of disclosure -

Among the G20 group of industrialised nations, responsible for 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions, 4% of companies reported data against all 24 indicators, CDP said.

The worst performing sectors for disclosure globally were transport and apparel, both of which had less than 0.3% of companies disclosing against all the indicators.

Industries arguably facing the greatest scrutiny over their transition plans -- financial services, power and fossil fuels -- ranked highest on a relative basis, but even in those sectors, just 5% of businesses disclosed against all the key indicators.

(Graphic by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Simon Jessop, Tommy Wilkes and Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
All news about CARBON TRANSITION ASA
01:01aCarbon Transition announces divestiture of its seismic node on a rope business for a co..
AQ
01:01aMagseis Fairfield further consolidates OBN market through asset purchase from Carbon Tr..
AQ
02/24Carbon Transition ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/24Carbon Transition ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
02/24Carbon Transition announces Q4 2021 Results
AQ
02/06Morocco seeks medium-term gas supply contracts - minister
RE
01/21Carbon Transition portfolio company Britishvolt announces GBP 1.7 billion in private de..
AQ
01/11SocGen Lists Its 10 Top Eurozone Themes for This Year
MT
01/11Carbon Transition Converts Loan Into Arbaflame Shares
MT
01/11Carbon Transition converts convertible loan position in Arbaflame AS to common shares
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,8 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 31,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float -
Chart CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Duration : Period :
Carbon Transition ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bjorn Gisle Gronlie Executive Chairman
Rick Dunlop Executive Vice President-Operations
Nina Skage Director
Torstein Sanness Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON TRANSITION ASA-13.29%31
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-19.07%6 188
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.50.65%5 256
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.69%3 276
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-24.72%1 559
IMDEX LIMITED-5.42%803