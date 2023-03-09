Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Carbon Transition ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARBN   NO0010778095

CARBON TRANSITION ASA

(CARBN)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26:58 2023-03-09 am EST
1.142 NOK   +0.18%
03:34aDisclosure of shareholding
AQ
03/08Carbon Transition Asa : repurchase of own shares
AQ
03/08Carbon Transition Asa : offer to buy back
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Purolator to invest C$1 billion to electrify fleet amid green transition

03/09/2023 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Canada Post vehicle in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada-based delivery and logistics firm Purolator Inc, largely owned by Canada Post, said on Thursday it plans to invest about C$1 billion ($727.17 million) to electrify its fleet as the company looks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised investments that can compete with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which contains $369 billion in incentives for consumers and businesses to make the low-carbon transition there, to encourage firms to build a clean economy in Canada.

While Canada has an abundance of the critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, experts in the industry believe the country must do more to be a key player in the green transition, as the IRA is already spurring investment in the United States.

Purolator will deploy 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ontario, Richmond, British Columbia and Quebec City this month.

The company said it will also add another 55 Motiv and 15 BrightDrop models, along with several low-speed vehicles and electric cargo bikes later this year.

Purolator, which aims to electrify more than 60 terminals across Canada, plans to reduce emissions from electricity by 100% through the use of renewable sources and by diverting more than 70% of its waste from landfill.

($1 = 1.3752 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CARBON TRANSITION ASA
03:34aDisclosure of shareholding
AQ
03/08Carbon Transition Asa : repurchase of own shares
AQ
03/08Carbon Transition Asa : offer to buy back
AQ
02/24Canada has firepower to invest billions in green transition, analysts say
RE
02/22Carbon Transition ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year End..
CI
02/22Carbon Transition ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
02/22Carbon Transition ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/22Carbon Transition : 2022 Q4 Carbon Transition Earnings release
PU
02/22Carbon Transition : 2022 Q4 Carbon Transition Earnings presentation
PU
02/22Carbon Transition announces Q4 2022 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARBON TRANSITION ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 24,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Duration : Period :
Carbon Transition ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Nina Skage Chairman
Rick Dunlop Executive Vice President-Operations
Torstein Sanness Director
Ketil Grim Skorstad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON TRANSITION ASA3.45%25
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.15%11 019
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.8.33%4 794
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED27.24%3 394
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.09%3 283
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.24%3 104