Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Carbon Transition ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARBN   NO0010778095

CARBON TRANSITION ASA

(CARBN)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-24 am EDT
1.220 NOK   -0.33%
01:01aCarbon Transition announces Q2 2022 results
AQ
12:58aCARBON TRANSITION : 2022 Q2 Carbon Transition Earnings release
PU
12:58aCARBON TRANSITION : 2022 Q2 Carbon Transition Earnings presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carbon Transition : 2022 Q2 Carbon Transition Earnings release

08/25/2022 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 2022

Earnings

Release

CONTENTS

1

CEO statement

3

2

Events during the quarter

4

3

Subsequent events after the quarter

4

4

Key financial indicators

5

5

Business overview

5

5.1.

Multi-client

5

5.2.

Investments

7

6

Outlook

8

7

Board of director's financial review

9

8

Financial statements

13

8.1. Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

13

8.2. Interim consolidated statement of financial position

14

8.3. Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

15

8.4. Interim consolidated statement of cash flow

16

9

Notes to the interim consolidated financial statements

17

2

1 CEO statement

Oil and gas prices remained high during the quarter, and we do not expect prices to moderate materially in the near term although recession fears have resulted in a recent easing. The conflict in the Ukraine is continuing to put pressure on energy prices and has also increased the focus on energy security. The higher energy prices and the growing focus on secure energy supply is expected to increase oil sector spending which is positive for the value of Carbon Transition's seismic multi-client assets. Investments in infrastructure-led exploration and production monitoring are likely to be prioritized by the oil companies and should benefit both our multi-client surveys, which are in prolific energy areas in or around existing oil and gas production and infrastructure.

Over the past several years, oil companies have substantially underinvested, and the reserve replacement ratio has been markedly low. We believe this will result in catchup spending that not only will benefit our multi-client business but will also result in an increase in seismic surveys. The earn-out agreement we have with Magseis Fairfield related to the sale of our node deployment assets earlier this year should benefit from any potential increase in ocean-bottom seismic activity.

During the quarter we reported one multi-client late sale. Albeit timing of multi-client late sales is generally less predictable, we do expect additional late sales from the Utsira survey in the second half of this year. The Gulf of Suez survey will now be actively marketed after processing is completed, but we do not expect sales from this survey until 2023.

With respect to the investment portfolio, we have seen increased price pressure in the face of growing market uncertainty. In accordance with IFRS accounting principles, we mark financial securities to market and increases or decreases in fair market value are reported as gains or losses in the income statement under the change in fair value of investments line. For the quarter, we took a non-cashwrite-down of USD 4.5 million. Approximately USD 1.4 million of this write-down is a result of the significant strengthening of the US dollar. Excluding the effects of foreign currency adjustments, the entire write-down is related to the change in the stock price of CO2 Capsol (Euronext Growth Oslo) from NOK 16.59 per share as of 31 March 2022 to NOK 9.18 per share as of 30 June 2022. Subsequent to the period, CO2 Capsol has traded in the range of NOK 11 to NOK 12 per share. Moreover, the recent increase in the EU ETS carbon price to the high EUR 90s per tonne as well as the passing of the US Inflation Reduction Act should be positive for the carbon capture and storage sector. The value of the investment portfolio at quarter end was USD 12.5 million relative to the USD 9.9 million initially invested.

In regard to the company's cost structure, we have completed all the major cost reduction efforts at this point and are now operating with a highly cost-efficient structure. We do still have some expenses related to discontinued operations which will be eliminated over time.

3

Cash earnings for the period was USD 1.2 million. Cash earnings is defined as revenues less operating costs in the quarter. This illustrates how our company now is in a position to generate positive cashflow as a result of its multi-client library and low operating costs. The company's net asset value was NOK 1.94 per share at the end of the quarter.

Nils Haugestad, interim CEO

2 Events during the quarter

  • One multi-client late sales of USD 1.8 million
  • Fair value of multi-client assets of USD 33.2 million
  • Fair value of investments of USD 12.5 million relative to USD 9.9 million initial investment
    o Non-cashwrite-down of USD 4.5 million in the period
    o Stronger US dollar accounting for USD 1.4 million of reduction
    o Excluding foreign exchange effects, the full write-down is related to the change in the stock market price of CO2 Capsol from NOK 16.59 per share at 31 March 2022 to NOK 9.18 per share at 30 June 2022
  • Cash earnings of USD 1.2 million as a result of USD 1.8 million in revenues and USD 0.5 million in operating costs in the quarter
  • No financial indebtedness
  • Bank deposits of USD 2.7 million. Bank deposits including trade receivables from multi-client sales in the quarter were USD 4.9 million. These receivables have been collected in Q3 2022
  • Bank deposits plus trade receivables and marketable securities (defined as investments listed on a stock exchange) were USD 8.3 million
  • Cost cutting effort largely completed
  • Net asset value of NOK 1.94 per share
  • Carbon Transition now has a robust financial position which enables it to make additional investments or to consider share repurchases and/or dividends if we believe this is more attractive for our shareholders

3 Subsequent events after the quarter

The General Meeting elected new chair and new board member 18 August.

4

4 Key financial indicators

USD thousands

YTD Q2

YTD Q2

Profit and loss

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

2022

2021

Revenue

1 768

432

3 136

1 198

Changes in fair value for investments

(4 478)

-

(5 753)

-

Other gains and losses

-

-

666

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(525)

(2 212)

(1 401)

(3 913)

Reverse impairment multi-client

-

-

5 618

-

Net profit (loss)

(4 041)

15 038

353

8 467

Basic earnings (loss) per weighted average

shares (in USD)

(0.02)

0.35

0.00

0.22

Financial position

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Bank deposits

Bank deposits, trade receivables, marketable securities

Total assets Total equity

2 718

4 005

8 300

14 232

53 778

54 775

47 076

46 709

Ratio analysis

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Equity ratio

87.5 %

85.3%

Net asset value per share (NOK)*

1.94

1.72

  • Net asset value per share; total assets - total liabilities divided by number of shares

5 Business overview

5.1. Multi-client

The seismic multi-client data business model is frequently the preferred way to access seismic data for petroleum exploration and production (E&P) companies. The seismic data is licensed by E&P companies to assist in the discovery and development of petroleum resources. The Group's return on investment from its multi-client library

is seen through the life span of the data; from its early stage with revenues coming from the pre-funding by E&P companies during the execution of the program, through subsequent late sales after the seismic images are processed and available.

The Group's multi-client data is targeting near-field exploration, were production infrastructure is in place and where E&P companies need high-quality seismic data to

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carbon Transition ASA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARBON TRANSITION ASA
01:01aCarbon Transition announces Q2 2022 results
AQ
12:58aCARBON TRANSITION : 2022 Q2 Carbon Transition Earnings release
PU
12:58aCARBON TRANSITION : 2022 Q2 Carbon Transition Earnings presentation
PU
08/22Carbon Transition - Q2 2022 results
AQ
08/18CARBON TRANSITION : represented EGM 18 August 2022
PU
08/18Carbon Transition ASA - minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
08/17Carbon Transition ASA Announces Board Appointment
CI
07/28Carbon Transition ASA - notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
07/28Singapore issues ESG funds guidelines to reduce 'greenwashing' risks
RE
07/20Teck Resources Slips, Glencore Subsidiary PolyMet Jumps as Detail JV for Copper Nickel ..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 23,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 293 M 30,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Duration : Period :
Carbon Transition ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bjorn Gisle Gronlie Executive Chairman
Rick Dunlop Executive Vice President-Operations
Nina Skage Director
Torstein Sanness Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON TRANSITION ASA-7.55%30
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.27%8 289
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.88.01%6 308
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.5.28%3 461
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED9.55%3 269
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.-8.19%1 712