Carbon Transition : 2022 Q2 Carbon Transition Earnings release

1 CEO statement

Oil and gas prices remained high during the quarter, and we do not expect prices to moderate materially in the near term although recession fears have resulted in a recent easing. The conflict in the Ukraine is continuing to put pressure on energy prices and has also increased the focus on energy security. The higher energy prices and the growing focus on secure energy supply is expected to increase oil sector spending which is positive for the value of Carbon Transition's seismic multi-client assets. Investments in infrastructure-led exploration and production monitoring are likely to be prioritized by the oil companies and should benefit both our multi-client surveys, which are in prolific energy areas in or around existing oil and gas production and infrastructure.

Over the past several years, oil companies have substantially underinvested, and the reserve replacement ratio has been markedly low. We believe this will result in catchup spending that not only will benefit our multi-client business but will also result in an increase in seismic surveys. The earn-out agreement we have with Magseis Fairfield related to the sale of our node deployment assets earlier this year should benefit from any potential increase in ocean-bottom seismic activity.

During the quarter we reported one multi-client late sale. Albeit timing of multi-client late sales is generally less predictable, we do expect additional late sales from the Utsira survey in the second half of this year. The Gulf of Suez survey will now be actively marketed after processing is completed, but we do not expect sales from this survey until 2023.

With respect to the investment portfolio, we have seen increased price pressure in the face of growing market uncertainty. In accordance with IFRS accounting principles, we mark financial securities to market and increases or decreases in fair market value are reported as gains or losses in the income statement under the change in fair value of investments line. For the quarter, we took a non-cashwrite-down of USD 4.5 million. Approximately USD 1.4 million of this write-down is a result of the significant strengthening of the US dollar. Excluding the effects of foreign currency adjustments, the entire write-down is related to the change in the stock price of CO2 Capsol (Euronext Growth Oslo) from NOK 16.59 per share as of 31 March 2022 to NOK 9.18 per share as of 30 June 2022. Subsequent to the period, CO2 Capsol has traded in the range of NOK 11 to NOK 12 per share. Moreover, the recent increase in the EU ETS carbon price to the high EUR 90s per tonne as well as the passing of the US Inflation Reduction Act should be positive for the carbon capture and storage sector. The value of the investment portfolio at quarter end was USD 12.5 million relative to the USD 9.9 million initially invested.

In regard to the company's cost structure, we have completed all the major cost reduction efforts at this point and are now operating with a highly cost-efficient structure. We do still have some expenses related to discontinued operations which will be eliminated over time.