    CARBN   NO0010778095

CARBON TRANSITION ASA

(CARBN)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:01 2023-02-21 am EST
1.220 NOK   -1.29%
01:17aCarbon Transition : 2022 Q4 Carbon Transition Earnings presentation
PU
01:00aCarbon Transition announces Q4 2022 Results
AQ
01/17Carbon Transition Unit Bags Multi-client Seismic Data Licensing Contract
MT
Carbon Transition : 2022 Q4 Carbon Transition Earnings presentation

02/22/2023 | 01:17am EST
Carbon Transition

Q4 2022

22 February 2023

Disclaimer

  • The information in this presentation has been prepared by Carbon Transition ASA (the "Company"). By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and provisions:
  • This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information available as of the date hereof. By relying on this presentation you accept the risk that the presentation does not cover all matters relevant of an assessment of an investment in the company.
  • No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and, accordingly, none of the Company, any advisor or any such persons' officers or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this presentation. The information herein is subject to change, completion, supplements or amendments without notice.
  • The presentation is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions as in effect on the date hereof, and may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this document, which neither the Company nor its advisors are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.
  • This complete presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell shares in the Company. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or offering document and does not purport to be complete. Nothing in this presentation should be interpreted as a term or condition of the Transaction. The presentation is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, to any other person.
  • This presentation has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority or stock exchange. The (re)distribution of this presentation and/or any prospectus or other documentation into jurisdictions other than Norway may be restricted by law. This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to acquire any securities offered by any person in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. Persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such restrictions.
  • The contents of this presentation are not to be construed as legal, business, investment or tax advice. Each recipient should consult with its own legal, business, investment and tax adviser as to legal, business, investment and tax advice.
  • Any investment in the Company involves inherent risks and is suitable only for investors who understand the risks associated with this type of investment and who can afford a loss of all or part of the investment. Investors should carefully review the summary of risk factors set out in the following slides before making any investment decision.
  • The presentation and any purported liability in connection with it is subject to Norwegian law and is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Norwegian courts.

2

Quarterly highlights

  • Fair value of multi-client library USD 37.5 million
    1. Includes second write-up of Utsira survey of USD 7.0 million
    1. Total multi-clientwrite-upsyear-to-date of USD 12.6 million
  • Announced reprocessing of the Utsira survey, backed by the major operators in the area
  • USD 2.5 million Utsira late sale (net to Carbon Transition) with significant additional future revenues based on agreed trigger events
    1. Subsequent to quarter end, reported USD 0.5 million Utsira late sale
  • Non-cashUSD 4.3 million write-down of investment portfolio
    1. Write-downof Britishvolt investment primary contributor
    1. Invested USD 1.7 million (NOK 15.2 million)
  • Cash earnings of USD 1.9 million for the quarter
  • Available liquid funds of USD 11.2 million*
  • Net asset value NOK 2.00 per share

* Bank deposits, trade receivable and marketable securities

3

Revised strategy around attractive multi-client library

Maximizing value of seismic operations

  • State of the art multi-client library, targeting near-field exploration and production optimization
    1. Utsira (Norway) survey processed 2020; reprocessing 2023/2024
    1. Gulf of Suez (Egypt) survey processed 2022
  • Asset-saleagreement with Magseis Fairfield for node deployment equipment
    1. Up to USD 12.0 million revenue share; floor payment USD 1.5 million
    1. Improving market outlook
  • Low-costoperation
  • Revised strategy
    1. Generate revenues from seismic assets
  1. Invest in listed companies and companies expected to list in near term

o Risk and return criteria as well as approval process by board

4

Seismic market observations

Significant improvement in market conditions

  • Current oil and gas prices are highly supportive for our multi-client business in Norway and Egypt
  • The re-opening of China and the restrictions on Russian exports creates a supportive backdrop for the oil and gas prices in 2023
    1. Increased focus on energy security also drives industry investment
  • Major oil companies announcing increased spending in 2023 over recent years, and the Middle East is currently seeing record investments
  • As a consequence of the above, we have recently experienced shorter sales cycles, achieved higher prices of seismic data sold and a stronger pipeline going into 2023

5

Disclaimer

Carbon Transition ASA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
