Carbon Transition : 2022 Q4 Carbon Transition Earnings release

1 CEO statement

Energy price volatility has continued and has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine as well as the recent lifting of the COVID shutdowns in China. Rising global inflation has impacted monetary policy and increased the risk of economic recessions around the world. In spite of this market uncertainty, we continue to see growing capital investment in the oil and gas industry. Underspending over the past several years and a growing demand for energy security is driving exploration and development. In addition, with oil and gas prices at current levels, the industry is generating record profits and the major E&P companies report a substantial increase in spending for 2023. With the growing investment in the oil and gas sector, we see strong interest in our seismic data and we now report our second write-up of USD 7.0 million for the library.

In the fourth quarter, we announced another multi-client late sale from the Utsira survey to an existing customer. In addition to a one-time payment, the license sale provides for significant additional future revenues relating to set

milestones. Subsequent to quarter end, we also announced a multi-client seismic data licensing contract for the Utsira survey with a new customer.

In December we announced the reprocessing of the Utsira survey, backed by the major operators in the area. The reprocessing has demonstrated significant improvements in subsurface imaging. Preliminary results were shown at the NCS Exploration Strategy conference in Stavanger in November of last year and highlights the substantial advancements generated. We believe the upgraded Utsira survey data will be crucial in optimizing existing and new production in the Utsira area.

With respect to the Gulf of Suez survey, this data set is a significant upgrade from the previously available seismic data. We made the first late sale from the survey in Q3 2022 and there are currently multiple drilling decisions made based on the survey. Positive results from these efforts would most likely have a near-term positive impact on future sales from the survey. Current high oil prices should also increase interest in utilizing the improved data set.

Concerning the investment portfolio, we took a non-cash USD 4.3 million write-down of the book value in the fourth quarter. This reduction was a result of the write-down of our position in Britishvolt, where Carbon Transition had invested USD 1.7 million (NOK 15.2 million).

Dolphin Drilling continued to deliver with a new contract in Nigeria at a day rate of approximately USD 325,000 per day, including local mobilization. Following this contract addition, Dolphin Drilling has secured back-to-back backlog for the Blackford rig for up to over two years. In light of the shortage of available semi-submersible rigs, we believe Dolphin Drilling is very well positioned for the upturn in this current E&P cycle.

CO2 Capsol started operation of the first CapsolGo unit at Öresundskraft´s waste-to- energy facility in Helsingborg. The company also announced a 12-month contract for