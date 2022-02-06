Morocco seeks medium-term gas supply contracts - minister

RABAT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Morocco is in talks with Spanish
and other gas traders to secure a medium-term supply deals, as
it seeks to decarbonise its economy, Energy Minister Leila
Benali said.
“We want to access the LNG market and ensure diversity and
security of supply,” Benali said in an interview with Qatar's Al
Attiyah Foundation published on its YouTube channel on Sunday.
Morocco relied for much of its gas needs - or about 1
billion cubic meters annually - on a pipeline that used to
channel Algerian gas to Spain, until it was halted last October
by Algiers.
An energy ministry source told Reuters in October that
Morocco was planning the reversal of the now halted pipeline to
import gas using Spanish LNG terminals to supply two small
electric powerplants in northern Morocco.
Morocco tendered in March for its own floating storage and
regasification unit (FSRU) and picked the Atlantic Mohammedia
port as a site.
However, the minister said the government was also
considering a regasification land-based terminal as it seeks to
boost gas infrastructure and unlock demand.
She said demand was expected to grow to 3 billion cubic
metres by 2040, as the country pushes for low-carbon transition.
The share of renewables in installed capacity had grown to
45% last year and was expected to exceed 52% by 2025 with plans
to install 10 GW capacity of renewable energy in the next few
years, she said.
“The private sector is interested in Moroccan offshore wind
to export electricity to Europe,” she said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Nick Macfie)