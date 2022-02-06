Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Carbon Transition ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARBN   NO0010778095

CARBON TRANSITION ASA

(CARBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Morocco seeks medium-term gas supply contracts - minister

02/06/2022 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RABAT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Morocco is in talks with Spanish and other gas traders to secure a medium-term supply deals, as it seeks to decarbonise its economy, Energy Minister Leila Benali said.

“We want to access the LNG market and ensure diversity and security of supply,” Benali said in an interview with Qatar's Al Attiyah Foundation published on its YouTube channel on Sunday.

Morocco relied for much of its gas needs - or about 1 billion cubic meters annually - on a pipeline that used to channel Algerian gas to Spain, until it was halted last October by Algiers.

An energy ministry source told Reuters in October that Morocco was planning the reversal of the now halted pipeline to import gas using Spanish LNG terminals to supply two small electric powerplants in northern Morocco.

Morocco tendered in March for its own floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and picked the Atlantic Mohammedia port as a site.

However, the minister said the government was also considering a regasification land-based terminal as it seeks to boost gas infrastructure and unlock demand.

She said demand was expected to grow to 3 billion cubic metres by 2040, as the country pushes for low-carbon transition.

The share of renewables in installed capacity had grown to 45% last year and was expected to exceed 52% by 2025 with plans to install 10 GW capacity of renewable energy in the next few years, she said.

“The private sector is interested in Moroccan offshore wind to export electricity to Europe,” she said. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CARBON TRANSITION ASA
01/21Carbon Transition portfolio company Britishvolt announces GBP 1.7 billion in private de..
AQ
01/11SocGen Lists Its 10 Top Eurozone Themes for This Year
MT
01/11Carbon Transition Converts Loan Into Arbaflame Shares
MT
01/11Carbon Transition converts convertible loan position in Arbaflame AS to common shares
AQ
01/04Morocco picks Mohammedia for potential floating gas facility
RE
2021Carbon Transition Signs $1.4 Million Seismic Data Licensing Deal
MT
2021Carbon Transition announces new Utsira multi-client late sale
AQ
2021Carbon Transition ASA Enters into New Multi-Client Seismic Data Licensing Contract
CI
2021CO2 Capsol Makes Euronext Growth Debut
MT
2021Carbon Transition's portfolio company, CO2 Capsol AS, admitted to trading on Euronext G..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 92,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,13 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 30,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float -
Chart CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Duration : Period :
Carbon Transition ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBON TRANSITION ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nils Christian Haugestad Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bjorn Gisle Gronlie Executive Chairman
Rick Dunlop Executive Vice President-Operations
Nina Skage Director
Torstein Sanness Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBON TRANSITION ASA-15.41%31
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.75%7 729
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED14.72%3 503
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.-16.86%2 991
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-12.89%1 852
IMDEX LIMITED0.34%829