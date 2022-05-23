Log in
CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 03/31/2022

05/23/2022 | 10:36am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

for the Period Ended

March 31, 2022

CARBONMETA

TECHNOLOGIES,

INC.

(EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS

SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)

Delaware

95-4868120

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of Incorporation)

Identification No.)

13110 NE 177th Place

Woodinville, WA 98072

(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES)

(833) 304-7336

(ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER)

COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001

(TITLE OF CLASS)

Number of shares of common stock ($0.0001 par value) outstanding as of May 23, 2022 was 18,887,886,254 shares.

1

INDEX

PART I

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31,

2021

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended

March 31, 2022 and 2021

5

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended

March 31, 2022

7

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8-33

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

34

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

34

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

39

PART II

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

40

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

40

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

40

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

40

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

40

Item 5.

Other Information

40

SIGNATURES

41

2

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

52,198

$

10,573

Other current assets

112,589

30,000

Total Current Assets

164,787

40,573

Property and equipment, net

40,590

44,420

Other Assets

72,698

74,653

TOTAL ASSETS

$

278,075

$

159,646

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

10,233,828

$

10,058,441

Accrued expenses - related parties

270,794

233,423

Obligations collateralized by receivables, net

206,236

206,236

Convertible debt, net

1,993,891

1,987,425

Notes payable

124,873

124,873

Notes payable - related parties

199,415

199,415

Small business administration loan

979,950

979,950

Derivative liability

12,575,938

11,904,070

Total Current Liabilities

26,584,925

25,696,833

TOTAL LIABILITIES

26,584,925

25,696,833

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value,

125,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value,

525,000 shares authorized, 159,666 shares issued and outstanding

160

160

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding

100

100

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value,

1,000,000 shares authorized, 821,377 shares issued and outstanding

821

821

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 190,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding

190

190

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding

25

25

3

Common stock; 35,000,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value,

18,651,358,477 and 17,592,057,163 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

1,865,136

1,759,206

Additional paid-in capital

37,311,616

36,775,697

Non-controlling interest

92,258

92,258

Treasury stock

(18,997)

(13,172)

Accumulated deficit

(65,558,159)

(64,146,646)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(26,306,850)

(25,537,187)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

278,075

$

159,646

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

4

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

20222021

REVENUES, NET

$

-

$

-

COST OF REVENUE

1,631

-

GROSS PROFIT

(1,631)

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

113,226

37,500

Executive Wages

37,500

Legal & Professional Fees

394,056

Investor Relations

20,664

Consulting Fees

15,221

Sales and marketing

14,183

Research and development

4,099

Depreciation and amortization

5,784

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES

604,733

37,500

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(606,364)

(37,500)

Other income (expense):

Derivative liability income (expense)

(426,527)

(5,684,891)

Interest expense

(228,081)

(299,982)

Total other income (expense)

(654,608)

(5,984,873)

Net loss

$

(1,260,972)

$

(6022,373)

Net loss per common share:

Basic and diluted net loss per

common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding - basic

13,578,434,976

and diluted

18,469,613,742

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CoroWare Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
