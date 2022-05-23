|
CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 03/31/2022
QUARTERLY REPORT
for the Period Ended
March 31, 2022
CARBONMETA
TECHNOLOGIES,
INC.
(EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS
SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)
|
Delaware
|
95-4868120
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
of Incorporation)
|
Identification No.)
13110 NE 177th Place
Woodinville, WA 98072
(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES)
(833) 304-7336
(ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER)
COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001
(TITLE OF CLASS)
Number of shares of common stock ($0.0001 par value) outstanding as of May 23, 2022 was 18,887,886,254 shares.
|
|
INDEX
|
|
|
PART I
|
|
Item 1.
|
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
3
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
7
|
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
8-33
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
34
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
34
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
PART II
|
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
40
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
40
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
40
|
Item 3.
|
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
40
|
Item 4.
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
40
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
40
|
SIGNATURES
|
41
|
|
|
COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
52,198
|
$
|
10,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
112,589
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
164,787
|
|
|
40,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
40,590
|
|
|
44,420
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
72,698
|
|
|
74,653
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
278,075
|
|
$
|
159,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
10,233,828
|
$
|
10,058,441
|
|
Accrued expenses - related parties
|
|
270,794
|
|
|
233,423
|
|
Obligations collateralized by receivables, net
|
|
206,236
|
|
|
206,236
|
|
Convertible debt, net
|
|
1,993,891
|
|
|
1,987,425
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
124,873
|
|
|
124,873
|
|
Notes payable - related parties
|
|
199,415
|
|
|
199,415
|
|
Small business administration loan
|
|
979,950
|
|
|
979,950
|
|
Derivative liability
|
|
12,575,938
|
|
|
11,904,070
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
26,584,925
|
|
|
25,696,833
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
26,584,925
|
|
|
25,696,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
525,000 shares authorized, 159,666 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
160
|
|
|
160
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000 shares authorized, 821,377 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
821
|
|
|
821
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 190,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
190
|
|
|
190
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
25
|
|
|
25
|
|
Common stock; 35,000,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,651,358,477 and 17,592,057,163 shares issued and outstanding,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively
|
|
1,865,136
|
|
|
|
1,759,206
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
37,311,616
|
|
|
|
36,775,697
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
92,258
|
|
|
|
92,258
|
|
Treasury stock
|
(18,997)
|
|
|
(13,172)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(65,558,159)
|
|
|
|
(64,146,646)
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
(26,306,850)
|
|
|
|
(25,537,187)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
$
|
278,075
|
|
|
$
|
159,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
20222021
|
COST OF REVENUE
|
1,631
|
-
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
(1,631)
|
-
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
113,226
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
Executive Wages
|
37,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal & Professional Fees
|
394,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
20,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consulting Fees
|
15,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
14,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
4,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
604,733
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
(606,364)
|
|
(37,500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative liability income (expense)
|
(426,527)
|
|
(5,684,891)
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(228,081)
|
|
(299,982)
|
|
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
(654,608)
|
|
(5,984,873)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,260,972)
|
$
|
(6022,373)
Net loss per common share:
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common share
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
|
Weighted average number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,578,434,976
|
|
|
and diluted
|
|
|
18,469,613,742
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
|
Income Statement Evolution