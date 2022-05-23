CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 03/31/2022

QUARTERLY REPORT for the Period Ended March 31, 2022 CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER) Delaware 95-4868120 (State or Other Jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of Incorporation) Identification No.) 13110 NE 177th Place Woodinville, WA 98072 (ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES) (833) 304-7336 (ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER) COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001 (TITLE OF CLASS) Number of shares of common stock ($0.0001 par value) outstanding as of May 23, 2022 was 18,887,886,254 shares. 1

INDEX PART I Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 5 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 7 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 8-33 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 34 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 34 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 39 PART II Item 1. Legal Proceedings 40 Item 1A. Risk Factors 40 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 40 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 40 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 40 Item 5. Other Information 40 SIGNATURES 41 2

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 52,198 $ 10,573 Other current assets 112,589 30,000 Total Current Assets 164,787 40,573 Property and equipment, net 40,590 44,420 Other Assets 72,698 74,653 TOTAL ASSETS $ 278,075 $ 159,646 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,233,828 $ 10,058,441 Accrued expenses - related parties 270,794 233,423 Obligations collateralized by receivables, net 206,236 206,236 Convertible debt, net 1,993,891 1,987,425 Notes payable 124,873 124,873 Notes payable - related parties 199,415 199,415 Small business administration loan 979,950 979,950 Derivative liability 12,575,938 11,904,070 Total Current Liabilities 26,584,925 25,696,833 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,584,925 25,696,833 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 125,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 525,000 shares authorized, 159,666 shares issued and outstanding 160 160 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding 100 100 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 821,377 shares issued and outstanding 821 821 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 190,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding 190 190 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding 25 25 3

Common stock; 35,000,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 18,651,358,477 and 17,592,057,163 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,865,136 1,759,206 Additional paid-in capital 37,311,616 36,775,697 Non-controlling interest 92,258 92,258 Treasury stock (18,997) (13,172) Accumulated deficit (65,558,159) (64,146,646) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (26,306,850) (25,537,187) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 278,075 $ 159,646 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 4