    COWI   US14134L1035

CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(COWI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/27 03:44:51 pm EDT
0.000250 USD   -16.67%
CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 03/31/2022

05/30/2022
form10-q.htm

10-Q

1 of 34

05/23/2022 05:16 PM

QUARTERLY REPORT

for the Period Ended

March 31, 2022

CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)

Delaware

95-4868120

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of Incorporation)

Identification No.)

13110 NE 177th Place

Woodinville, WA 98072

(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES)

(833) 304-7336

(ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER)

COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001

(TITLE OF CLASS)

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock

COWI

OTC Markets "PINK"

As of May 23, 2022, there were 18,887,886,254 shares of registrant's common stock, par value $0.0001, outstanding.

INDEX

PART I

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

4

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders (Deficiency) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and

2021 (Unaudited)

5

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

6

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7-27

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

28

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

32

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

32

PART II

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

33

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

33

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

33

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

33

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

33

Item 5.

Other Information

33

SIGNATURES

34

2

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

52,198

$

10,573

Accounts receivable, net

-

-

Inventory, net

-

-

Other current assets

112,589

30,000

Total Current Assets

164,787

40,573

Property and equipment, net

40,590

44,420

Other assets

72,698

74,653

TOTAL ASSETS

$

278,075

$

159,646

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

10,233,828

$

10,058,441

Accrued expenses - related parties

270,794

233,423

Deferred revenue

-

-

Intercompany

-

-

Obligations collateralized by receivables, net

206,236

206,236

Convertible debt, net

1,993,891

1,987,425

Notes payable

124,873

127,873

Notes payable - related parties

199,415

199,415

Small business administration loan

979,950

979,950

Derivative liability

11,821,383

11,904,070

Total Current Liabilities

25,830,370

25,696,833

TOTAL LIABILITIES

25,830,370

25,696,833

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:

Redeemable preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 125,000 shares authorized, 0

shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Redeemable preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 525,000 shares authorized,

159,666 shares issued and outstanding

160

160

Redeemable preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 0

shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Redeemable preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

100,000 shares issued and outstanding

100

100

Redeemable preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized,

791,567 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

640

640

Redeemable preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

190,000 shares issued and outstanding

190

190

Redeemable preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,

25,000 shares issued and outstanding

25

25

Common stock; 35,000,000,000 and 13,000,000,000 shares authorized at $0.0001 par

value, respectively, and 17,592,057,163 and 13,701,742,065 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively

1,865,136

1,759,206

Additional paid-in capital

37,311,797

36,775,877

Non controlling interest

92,258

92,258

Treasury stock

(18,997)

(18,997)

Accumulated deficit

(64,803,604)

(64,146,646)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(25,552,295

)

(25,537,187

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

278,075

$

159,646

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

3

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

REVENUES, NET

$

-

$

-

COST OF REVENUE

1,631

-

GROSS PROFIT

(1,631)

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

General and administrative

113,226

-

Executive Wages

37,500

37,500

Legal & Professional Fees

394,056

-

Investor Relations

20,664

-

Consulting Fees

15,221

-

Sales and marketing

14,183

-

Research and development

4,099

-

Depreciation and amortization

5,784

-

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

604,733

37,500

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

Change in derivative liabilities

Interest expense, net

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(606,364)(37,500)

328,028(5,684,891)

(228,081)(299,982)

99,947(5,984,873)

(506,417)(6,022,373)

-

-

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(506,417)

(6,022,373)

Income tax expense (provision)

-

-

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(506,417)

$

(6,022,373)

BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

$

(0.00)

$

0.00

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

Basic and diluted

18,469,613,742

15,535,075,398

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

4

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additional

Non

Paid-In

Controlling

Treasury

Accumulated

Series B

Series D

Series E

Series F

Series G

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Interest

Stock

Deficit

Total

Balances, December 31, 2019

159,666

100,000

640,156

190,000

25,000

$

1,115

13,701,742,065

$1,370,174

$31,543,466

$

92,258

$(18,997)

$(72,765,594)

$(39,777,578)

Preferred shares issued for services

rendered

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock issued for convertible

debt

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,150,315,098

315,032

4,942,492

-

-

-

5,257,524

Purchase of common stock, net of

stock issue costs of $6,081

-

-

-

-

-

-

740,000,000

74,000

289,919

-

-

-

363,919

Repurchase of common and preferred

stock into treasury

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss for year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,618,947

8,618,947

Balances, December 31, 2020

159,666

100,000

640,156

190,000

25,000

$

1,115

17,592,057,163

$1,759,206

$36,775,877

$

92,258

$(18,997)

$(64,146,647)

$(25,537,188)

Preferred shares issued for services

rendered

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock issued for services

-

-

-

-

-

-

570,229,886

57,023

411,977

-

-

-

469,000

Common stock issued in connection

with convertible notes, net of

placement agent fee of $1,350

-

-

-

-

-

-

60,500,000

6,050

16,800

-

-

(150,541)

(127,691)

Common stock issued for accrued

salary

-

-

-

-

-

-

428,571,428

42,857

107,143

-

-

-

150,000

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net loss for year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(506,417)

(506,417)

Balances, December 31, 2021

159,666

100,000

640,156

190,000

25,000

$

1,115

18,651,358,477

$1,865,136

$37,311,797

$

92,258

$(18,997) $(64,803,605) $(25,552,296)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CoroWare Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
