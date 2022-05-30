CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 03/31/2022

form10-q.htm 10-Q 1 of 34 05/23/2022 05:16 PM QUARTERLY REPORT for the Period Ended March 31, 2022 CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER) Delaware 95-4868120 (State or Other Jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of Incorporation) Identification No.) 13110 NE 177th Place Woodinville, WA 98072 (ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES) (833) 304-7336 (ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER) COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001 (TITLE OF CLASS) Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered Common Stock COWI OTC Markets "PINK" As of May 23, 2022, there were 18,887,886,254 shares of registrant's common stock, par value $0.0001, outstanding.

INDEX PART I Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 3 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 4 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders (Deficiency) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) 5 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 6 Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 7-27 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 28 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 32 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 32 PART II Item 1. Legal Proceedings 33 Item 1A. Risk Factors 33 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 33 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 33 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 33 Item 5. Other Information 33 SIGNATURES 34 2

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 52,198 $ 10,573 Accounts receivable, net - - Inventory, net - - Other current assets 112,589 30,000 Total Current Assets 164,787 40,573 Property and equipment, net 40,590 44,420 Other assets 72,698 74,653 TOTAL ASSETS $ 278,075 $ 159,646 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,233,828 $ 10,058,441 Accrued expenses - related parties 270,794 233,423 Deferred revenue - - Intercompany - - Obligations collateralized by receivables, net 206,236 206,236 Convertible debt, net 1,993,891 1,987,425 Notes payable 124,873 127,873 Notes payable - related parties 199,415 199,415 Small business administration loan 979,950 979,950 Derivative liability 11,821,383 11,904,070 Total Current Liabilities 25,830,370 25,696,833 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,830,370 25,696,833 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Redeemable preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 125,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Redeemable preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 525,000 shares authorized, 159,666 shares issued and outstanding 160 160 Redeemable preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Redeemable preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding 100 100 Redeemable preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 791,567 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 640 640 Redeemable preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 190,000 shares issued and outstanding 190 190 Redeemable preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding 25 25 Common stock; 35,000,000,000 and 13,000,000,000 shares authorized at $0.0001 par value, respectively, and 17,592,057,163 and 13,701,742,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,865,136 1,759,206 Additional paid-in capital 37,311,797 36,775,877 Non controlling interest 92,258 92,258 Treasury stock (18,997) (18,997) Accumulated deficit (64,803,604) (64,146,646) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (25,552,295 ) (25,537,187 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 278,075 $ 159,646 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 3

COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES, NET $ - $ - COST OF REVENUE 1,631 - GROSS PROFIT (1,631) - OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 113,226 - Executive Wages 37,500 37,500 Legal & Professional Fees 394,056 - Investor Relations 20,664 - Consulting Fees 15,221 - Sales and marketing 14,183 - Research and development 4,099 - Depreciation and amortization 5,784 - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 604,733 37,500 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Change in derivative liabilities Interest expense, net TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (606,364)(37,500) 328,028(5,684,891) (228,081)(299,982) 99,947(5,984,873) (506,417)(6,022,373) - - INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (506,417) (6,022,373) Income tax expense (provision) - - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (506,417) $ (6,022,373) BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE $ (0.00) $ 0.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 18,469,613,742 15,535,075,398 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements 4