CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 03/31/2022

QUARTERLY REPORT
for the Period Ended
March 31, 2022
CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
(EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)
|
Delaware
|
95-4868120
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
of Incorporation)
|
Identification No.)
13110 NE 177th Place
Woodinville, WA 98072
(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES)
(833) 304-7336
(ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER)
COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001
(TITLE OF CLASS)
|
Title of Each Class
|
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
|
Common Stock
|
|
COWI
|
|
OTC Markets "PINK"
As of May 23, 2022, there were 18,887,886,254 shares of registrant's common stock, par value $0.0001, outstanding.
|
|
COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
52,198
|
|
$
|
10,573
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
112,589
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
164,787
|
|
|
40,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
40,590
|
|
|
44,420
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
72,698
|
|
|
74,653
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
278,075
|
|
$
|
159,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
10,233,828
|
|
$
|
10,058,441
|
|
Accrued expenses - related parties
|
|
|
270,794
|
|
|
233,423
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intercompany
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Obligations collateralized by receivables, net
|
|
|
206,236
|
|
|
206,236
|
|
Convertible debt, net
|
|
|
1,993,891
|
|
|
1,987,425
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
124,873
|
|
|
127,873
|
|
Notes payable - related parties
|
|
|
199,415
|
|
|
199,415
|
|
Small business administration loan
|
|
|
979,950
|
|
979,950
|
|
Derivative liability
|
|
|
11,821,383
|
|
|
11,904,070
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
25,830,370
|
|
|
25,696,833
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
25,830,370
|
|
|
25,696,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 125,000 shares authorized, 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 525,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159,666 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
160
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
791,567 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
640
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
190,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
190
|
|
Redeemable preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
25
|
|
Common stock; 35,000,000,000 and 13,000,000,000 shares authorized at $0.0001 par
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
value, respectively, and 17,592,057,163 and 13,701,742,065 shares issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
1,865,136
|
|
|
1,759,206
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
37,311,797
|
|
|
36,775,877
|
|
Non controlling interest
|
|
|
92,258
|
|
|
92,258
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(18,997)
|
|
(18,997)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(64,803,604)
|
|
(64,146,646)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
(25,552,295
|
)
|
|
(25,537,187
|
)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
$
|
278,075
|
|
$
|
159,646
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
3
COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
REVENUES, NET
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUE
|
|
1,631
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
(1,631)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
113,226
|
|
|
-
|
|
Executive Wages
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
37,500
|
|
Legal & Professional Fees
|
|
394,056
|
|
|
-
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
20,664
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consulting Fees
|
|
15,221
|
|
|
-
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
14,183
|
|
|
-
|
|
Research and development
|
|
4,099
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,784
|
|
|
-
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
604,733
|
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Change in derivative liabilities
Interest expense, net
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(606,364)(37,500)
328,028(5,684,891)
(228,081)(299,982)
99,947(5,984,873)
(506,417)(6,022,373)
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
(506,417)
|
|
(6,022,373)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (provision)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
(506,417)
|
$
|
(6,022,373)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
$
|
(0.00)
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
18,469,613,742
|
|
|
15,535,075,398
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
4
COROWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-In
|
Controlling
|
|
Treasury
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
Series B
|
|
Series D
|
Series E
|
|
Series F
|
|
Series G
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Stock
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances, December 31, 2019
|
159,666
|
100,000
|
640,156
|
190,000
|
25,000
|
$
|
1,115
|
13,701,742,065
|
$1,370,174
|
$31,543,466
|
$
|
92,258
|
$(18,997)
|
$(72,765,594)
|
$(39,777,578)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares issued for services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rendered
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued for convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
3,150,315,098
|
315,032
|
4,942,492
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,257,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of common stock, net of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock issue costs of $6,081
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
740,000,000
|
74,000
|
289,919
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
363,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common and preferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock into treasury
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
8,618,947
|
8,618,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances, December 31, 2020
|
159,666
|
100,000
|
640,156
|
190,000
|
25,000
|
$
|
1,115
|
17,592,057,163
|
$1,759,206
|
$36,775,877
|
$
|
92,258
|
$(18,997)
|
$(64,146,647)
|
$(25,537,188)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares issued for services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rendered
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued for services
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
570,229,886
|
57,023
|
411,977
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
469,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued in connection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with convertible notes, net of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
placement agent fee of $1,350
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
60,500,000
|
6,050
|
16,800
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(150,541)
|
(127,691)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued for accrued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
salary
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
428,571,428
|
42,857
|
107,143
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(506,417)
|
(506,417)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances, December 31, 2021
|
159,666
|
100,000
|
640,156
|
190,000
|
25,000
|
$
|
1,115
|
18,651,358,477
|
$1,865,136
|
$37,311,797
|
$
|
92,258
|
$(18,997) $(64,803,605) $(25,552,296)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
5
Income Statement Evolution