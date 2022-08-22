CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 06/30/2022

Number of shares of common stock ($0.0001 par value) outstanding as of August 22, 2022: 18,962,886,254 shares.

For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES, NET $ 41,335 $ - $ 41,335 $ - COST OF REVENUE 7,349 - 7,349 - GROSS PROFIT 33,706 - 33,706 - OPERATING EXPENSES Executive Compensation 37,500 37,500 75,000 75,000 Legal & Professional Fees 123,953 168,009 Investor Relations 15,118 35,782 Consulting Fees 6,670 21,891 Sales and marketing 21,244 - 35,427 - Research and development 373 - 4,472 - Amortization of licenses 6,526 - 14,430 - Depreciation of equipment 3,872 - 7,702 - General and administrative (33,527) - 76,530 - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 181,729 37,500 439,243 75,000 PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (148,043) (37,500) (405,537) (75,000) Other (expense) income: Loss from derivative liabilities (5,284,532 ) (43,675,910) (5,855,627) (49,360,801) Interest expense, net (266,181 ) (219,438) (487,109) (519,438) Uncollectible securities - - - - Gain (loss) on settlement with stock (2,000) - (2,000) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt (3,000) - (3,000) - Total other (expense) income (5,555,713) (43,895,348) (6,347,736) (49,880,221) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,703,736) (43,932,848) (6,753,273) (49,955,221) Income tax expenses (provision) - - - - Net loss $ (5,703,736) $ (43,932,848) $ (6,753,273) $ (49,955,221) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.0003 ) $ (0.0031) $ (0.0004 ) $ (0.0037) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 18,680,401,516 14,204,468,277 18,483,949,031 13,578,434,976

5