|
CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 06/30/2022
QUARTERLY REPORT
for the Period Ended
June 30, 2022
CARBONMETA
TECHNOLOGIES,
INC.
(EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS
SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)
|
Delaware
|
95-4868120
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
of Incorporation)
|
Identification No.)
13110 NE 177th Place, #145
Woodinville, WA 98072
(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES)
(844) 304-7336
(ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER)
COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001
(TITLE OF CLASS)
Number of shares of common stock ($0.0001 par value) outstanding as of August 22, 2022: 18,962,886,254 shares.
1
|
|
INDEX
|
|
|
PART I
|
|
Item 1.
|
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
3
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months
|
|
|
ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|
5
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit for the three and
|
|
|
six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|
6
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2022 and 2021
|
8
|
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
9-33
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
34
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
38
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
PART II
|
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
39
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
39
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
39
|
Item 3.
|
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
40
|
Item 4.
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
40
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
40
|
SIGNATURES
|
41
|
|
|
2
CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
$
|
7,939
|
|
$
|
10,573
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
40,744
|
|
|
-
|
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
|
3,157
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
1,389
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
|
53,229
|
|
|
40,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
36,718
|
|
|
44,420
|
Other licenses, net
|
|
151,469
|
|
|
74,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
241,416
|
|
$
|
159,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
10,839,145
|
|
$
|
10,641,864
|
Obligations collateralized by receivables, net
|
|
120,142
|
|
|
206,236
|
Convertible debt, net
|
|
|
|
2,033,017
|
|
|
1,987,425
|
Notes payable
|
|
124,873
|
|
|
127,873
|
Notes payable - related parties
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
199,415
|
Small Business Administration loan
|
|
979,950
|
|
|
979,950
|
Derivative liability
|
|
|
|
17,756,391
|
|
|
11,904,070
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
32,139,027
|
|
|
26,046,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
32,139,027
|
|
|
26,046,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
525,000 shares authorized, 159,666 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
160
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000 shares authorized, 821,377 and 791,567 shares issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding, respectively
|
|
821
|
|
|
791
3
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 190,000 and 180,000 shares issued and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000 shares authorized, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
Common stock; 35,000,000,000 and 35,000,000,000 shares authorized at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0001 par value, 18,687,886,254 and 19,592,057,165 shares issued,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively; and 18,499,,705,254 and 17,403,876,165 shares issued,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively
|
|
|
1,868,789
|
|
|
|
1,759,206
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
37,399,569
|
|
|
|
36,775,786
|
|
Treasury stock; 188,181,000 shares of common stock
|
|
|
(18,997)
|
|
|
|
(18,997)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
9,393
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(71,157,661)
|
|
|
|
(64,404,388)
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
(31,897,611)
|
|
|
|
(25,887,187)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
$
|
241,416
|
|
|
$
|
159,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
4
CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended June 30,
|
|
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
REVENUES, NET
|
|
$
|
41,335
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
41,335
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
COST OF REVENUE
|
|
7,349
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,349
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
33,706
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
33,706
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Compensation
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
Legal & Professional Fees
|
|
123,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
15,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consulting Fees
|
|
6,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
21,244
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35,427
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,472
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Amortization of licenses
|
|
|
6,526
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,430
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Depreciation of equipment
|
|
|
3,872
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,702
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
(33,527)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
76,530
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
181,729
|
|
|
|
37,500
|
|
|
|
439,243
|
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATIONS
|
|
(148,043)
|
|
|
(37,500)
|
|
(405,537)
|
|
|
(75,000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from derivative liabilities
|
|
|
(5,284,532
|
)
|
|
|
(43,675,910)
|
|
|
|
(5,855,627)
|
|
|
|
(49,360,801)
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(266,181
|
)
|
|
|
(219,438)
|
|
|
|
(487,109)
|
|
|
|
(519,438)
|
|
|
Uncollectible securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on settlement with stock
|
|
|
(2,000)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,000)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(3,000)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total other (expense) income
|
|
|
(5,555,713)
|
|
|
|
(43,895,348)
|
|
|
|
(6,347,736)
|
|
|
|
(49,880,221)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAXES
|
|
(5,703,736)
|
|
|
(43,932,848)
|
|
(6,753,273)
|
|
|
(49,955,221)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expenses (provision)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(5,703,736)
|
$
|
(43,932,848)
|
$
|
(6,753,273)
|
$
|
(49,955,221)
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common share
|
|
$
|
(0.0003
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.0031)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.0004
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.0037)
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and diluted
|
|
|
18,680,401,516
|
|
|
|
14,204,468,277
|
|
|
|
18,483,949,031
|
|
|
|
13,578,434,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
5
|
Income Statement Evolution