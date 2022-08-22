Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COWI   US14134L1035

CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(COWI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.000400 USD    0.00%
05:26pCARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 06/30/2022
PU
08/15CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES : Notification of Late Filing - Notification of Late Filing 2022-Q2
PU
07/29CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

CarbonMeta Technologies : Quarterly Report Statement for the Period Ending 06/30/2022

08/22/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

for the Period Ended

June 30, 2022

CARBONMETA

TECHNOLOGIES,

INC.

(EXACT NAME OF THE COMPANY AS

SPECIFIED IN ITS CHARTER)

Delaware

95-4868120

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of Incorporation)

Identification No.)

13110 NE 177th Place, #145

Woodinville, WA 98072

(ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES)

(844) 304-7336

(ISSUER REGISTRANT TELEPHONE NUMBER)

COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.0001

(TITLE OF CLASS)

Number of shares of common stock ($0.0001 par value) outstanding as of August 22, 2022: 18,962,886,254 shares.

1

INDEX

PART I

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31,

2021

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months

ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

5

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Deficit for the three and

six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

6

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021

8

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9-33

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

34

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

38

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

38

PART II

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

39

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

39

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

39

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

40

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

40

Item 5.

Other Information

40

SIGNATURES

41

2

CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

7,939

$

10,573

Accounts receivable, net

40,744

-

Inventory, net

3,157

-

Prepaid expenses

1,389

30,000

Total Current Assets

53,229

40,573

Property and equipment, net

36,718

44,420

Other licenses, net

151,469

74,653

TOTAL ASSETS

$

241,416

$

159,646

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

10,839,145

$

10,641,864

Obligations collateralized by receivables, net

120,142

206,236

Convertible debt, net

2,033,017

1,987,425

Notes payable

124,873

127,873

Notes payable - related parties

-

199,415

Small Business Administration loan

979,950

979,950

Derivative liability

17,756,391

11,904,070

Total Current Liabilities

32,139,027

26,046,833

TOTAL LIABILITIES

32,139,027

26,046,833

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value,

125,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value,

525,000 shares authorized, 159,666 shares issued and outstanding

160

160

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series C, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series D, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding

100

100

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series E, $0.001 par value,

1,000,000 shares authorized, 821,377 and 791,567 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively

821

791

3

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series F, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 190,000 and 180,000 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively

190

180

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, Series G, $0.001 par value,

500,000 shares authorized, 25,000 shares issued and outstanding

25

25

Common stock; 35,000,000,000 and 35,000,000,000 shares authorized at

$0.0001 par value, 18,687,886,254 and 19,592,057,165 shares issued,

respectively; and 18,499,,705,254 and 17,403,876,165 shares issued,

respectively

1,868,789

1,759,206

Additional paid-in capital

37,399,569

36,775,786

Treasury stock; 188,181,000 shares of common stock

(18,997)

(18,997)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,393

-

Accumulated deficit

(71,157,661)

(64,404,388)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(31,897,611)

(25,887,187)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

241,416

$

159,646

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

4

CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

REVENUES, NET

$

41,335

$

-

$

41,335

$

-

COST OF REVENUE

7,349

-

7,349

-

GROSS PROFIT

33,706

-

33,706

-

OPERATING EXPENSES

Executive Compensation

37,500

37,500

75,000

75,000

Legal & Professional Fees

123,953

168,009

Investor Relations

15,118

35,782

Consulting Fees

6,670

21,891

Sales and marketing

21,244

-

35,427

-

Research and development

373

-

4,472

-

Amortization of licenses

6,526

-

14,430

-

Depreciation of equipment

3,872

-

7,702

-

General and administrative

(33,527)

-

76,530

-

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

181,729

37,500

439,243

75,000

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM

OPERATIONS

(148,043)

(37,500)

(405,537)

(75,000)

Other (expense) income:

Loss from derivative liabilities

(5,284,532

)

(43,675,910)

(5,855,627)

(49,360,801)

Interest expense, net

(266,181

)

(219,438)

(487,109)

(519,438)

Uncollectible securities

-

-

-

-

Gain (loss) on settlement with stock

(2,000)

-

(2,000)

-

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

(3,000)

-

(3,000)

-

Total other (expense) income

(5,555,713)

(43,895,348)

(6,347,736)

(49,880,221)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME

TAXES

(5,703,736)

(43,932,848)

(6,753,273)

(49,955,221)

Income tax expenses (provision)

-

-

-

-

Net loss

$

(5,703,736)

$

(43,932,848)

$

(6,753,273)

$

(49,955,221)

Net loss per common share:

Basic and diluted net loss per

common share

$

(0.0003

)

$

(0.0031)

$

(0.0004

)

$

(0.0037)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

18,680,401,516

14,204,468,277

18,483,949,031

13,578,434,976

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CoroWare Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 8,27 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,51 M 7,51 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lloyd T. Spencer Chairman, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBONMETA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%8
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.11%36 477
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-21.51%9 901
STERICYCLE, INC.-10.80%4 904
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-0.74%4 382
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-13.42%3 839