In this Annual Report, we have disclosed forward-looking information to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. This report and other statements - written and oral - that we periodically, 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we make, contain forward-looking statements that set out anticipated results based on the management's plans and assumptions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'expects' believe we have been prudent in our assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

46 The global materials science sector is at the cusp of a new growth wave

How CUMI has grown over the years

CUMI in the news over the years

Members of the Board over the years

CUMI leaders in the last seven decades

Grit.

Glory.

Growth.

At Carborundum Universal Limited, three words have encapsulated the enduring journey across 70 years.

Grit. Drawing reference to the sustained perseverance and investment across market cycles.

Glory. Represents the achievement and recognition from the journey so far.

Growth. Global opportunities in the materials science sector that provides an impetus for growth.

The company is optimistic that the interplay of these attributes across a widening global footprint will enhance even bigger value for all the company's stakeholders in a sustainable way.