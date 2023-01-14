Carborundum Universal : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

14th January 2023
BSE Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
Dalal Street, FortStock Code: 513375
Mumbai 400 001
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)Stock Code: CARBORUNIV Mumbai 400 051
Dear Sir,
Sub: Allotment of Equity shares under ESOP Scheme
This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 5,261 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantee of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 13th January 2023.
We wish to further inform you that consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,08,874 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,99,08,874/-.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully
For Carborundum Universal Limited