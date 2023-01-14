Advanced search
    CARBORUNIV   INE120A01034

CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LIMITED

(CARBORUNIV)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
919.35 INR   -0.47%
Carborundum Universal : ESOP/ESOS/ESPS

01/14/2023 | 11:10am EST
14th January 2023

BSE Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Dalal Street, FortStock Code: 513375

Mumbai 400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)Stock Code: CARBORUNIV Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir,

Sub: Allotment of Equity shares under ESOP Scheme

This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 5,261 equity shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantee of the Company under the Company's ESOP Plan 2016 on 13th January 2023.

We wish to further inform you that consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,08,874 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 18,99,08,874/-.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully

For Carborundum Universal Limited

REKHA SURENDHIRAN

Digitally signed by REKHA SURENDHIRAN

Date: 2023.01.14 14:59:41 +05'30'

Rekha Surendhiran Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Carborundum Universal Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2023 16:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
