Members can send a request by way of 'In Person Verification' (IPV) or Post to the RTA's office at Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally Mandal, Hyderabad-500 032: or in electronic mode with e-sign to einward.ris@kfintech.com or investorservices@cumi.murugappa.com by providing the following: GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS RELATING TO 70TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL LIMITED The Seventieth Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of the Company will be held at 03.00 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, 30th July 2024 through Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM'). In view of the exemption provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') vide its its General Circular No. 09/2023 dated 25th September 2023 in furtherance to its earlier circulars 20/2020 dated 5th May 2020, 14/2020 dated 8th April 2020, 17/2020 dated 13th April 2020, 02/2022 dated 5th May 2022 and 10/2022 dated 28th December 2022 permitting companies, whose Annual General Meetings ('AGM') due to be conducted on or before 30th September 2024, to hold their AGMs through Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM') not requiring the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. Considering the extension provided, the 70th AGM of the Company is being conducted through VC/OAVM in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') and applicable circulars issued in this regard. The Company has appointed National Securities Depository Limited to provide electronic voting facility and video conferencing facility (herein after referred to as 'NSDL'), for the AGM. MCA vide its Circular dated 25th September 2023 and SEBI vide its circular dated 7th October 2023 has exempted companies from sending Annual Reports in physical mode. Accordingly, an electronic copy of the Annual Report is being sent to all the Members holding shares in dematerialised form and whose e-mail addresses are available with the DPs as well as to all the Members holding shares in physical mode whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/RTA for communication purposes. Procedure for obtaining the Annual Report, AGM notice as well as electronic voting (e-voting) instructions for Members whose e-mail addresses are not registered with the DPs or with RTA is provided herein and also available on the website of the Company. The Annual Report is also available on the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.com respectively as well as the website of NSDL at https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/eVotingWeb/SearchDownloadsAction.do. In view of the exemptions provided, no physical or hard copies of the Notice and Annual Report is being sent to the shareholders. However, hard copy of the aforesaid documents will be provided to those Members who specifically request for the same. Members may follow the process detailed herein for registration of e-mail addresses to obtain the Annual Report and Notice. Mode of Process to be followed for registration of e-mail address Holding Physical

- Form ISR-1 duly filled up; - Signed request letter mentioning the Folio No., name of the Member, e-mail address and mobile number; - Self-attested copy of PAN; - Self-attested copy of any address proof including Aadhar, Passport etc.; - Copy of share certificate(s) (front and back). Demat Members may contact their DPs and register or update their respective e-mail addresses in the demat account, as per the process recommended by the DP. As an eco-friendly measure intending to benefit the society at large, we request you to be part of the e-initiative and register your e-mail address to receive all communication and documents including Annual reports from time to time in electronic form to the e-mail address provided by you. In case of any queries, Members may write to einward.ris@kfintech.comor investorservices@cumi.murugappa.comby quoting their Folio number or DP and Client ID. Instructions for members for remote e-voting and joining general meeting: 1. E-voting using NSDL e-Voting system The way to vote electronically on NSDL e-Voting system consists of "Two Steps" which are mentioned herein below: Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode. In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.

Type of Login Method Shareholders Individual 1. Existing IDeAS user can visit the e-Services website of NSDL Viz. Shareholders https://eservices.nsdl.com either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. On holding the e-Services home page click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" securities in which is available under 'IDeAS' section, this will prompt you to enter your demat mode existing User ID and Password. After successful authentication, you will be with NSDL. able to see e-Voting services under Value added services. Click on "Access to e-Voting" under e-Voting services and you will be able to see e-Voting page. Click on company name or e-Voting service provider i.e. NSDL and you will be re-directed to e-Voting website of NSDL for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual meeting & voting during the meeting. 2. If you are not registered for IDeAS e-Services, option to register is available at https://eservices.nsdl.com. Select "Register Online for IDeAS Portal" or click at https://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/IdeasDirectReg.jsp 3. Visit the e-Voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/ either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder/Member' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID (i.e. your sixteen digit demat account number hold with NSDL), Password/OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the screen. After successful authentication, you will be redirected to NSDL Depository site wherein you can see e-Voting page. Click on company name or e-Voting service provider i.e. NSDL and you will be redirected to e- Voting website of NSDL for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual meeting & voting during the meeting. 4. Shareholders/Members can also download NSDL Mobile App "NSDL Speede" facility by scanning the QR code mentioned below for seamless voting experience. Individual 1. Users who have opted for CDSL Easi / Easiest facility, can login through their Shareholders existing user id and password. Option will be made available to reach e-Voting holding page without any further authentication. The users to login Easi /Easiest are securities in requested to visit CDSL website www.cdslindia.com and click on login icon & demat mode New System Myeasi Tab and then use your existing my easi username & with CDSL password. 2. After successful login the Easi / Easiest user will be able to see the e-Voting option for eligible companies where the evoting is in progress as per the information provided by company. On clicking the evoting option, the user will be able to see e-Voting page of the e-Voting service provider for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or joining virtual meeting & voting during the meeting. Additionally, there is also links provided to access the system of all e-Voting Service Providers, so that the user can visit the e- Voting service providers' website directly. 3. If the user is not registered for Easi/Easiest, option to register is available at CDSL website www.cdslindia.com and click on login & New System Myeasi Tab and then click on registration option. 4. Alternatively, the user can directly access e-Voting page by providing Demat Account Number and PAN No. from e-Voting link available on www.cdslindia.com home page. The system will authenticate the user by

sending OTP on registered Mobile & Email as recorded in the Demat Account. After successful authentication, user will be able to see the e-Voting option where the evoting is in progress and also able to directly access the system of all e-Voting Service Providers. Individual You can also login using the login credentials of your demat account through Shareholders your Depository Participant registered with NSDL/CDSL for e-Voting facility. (holding Upon logging in, you will be able to see e-Voting option. Click on e-Voting option, securities in you will be redirected to NSDL/CDSL Depository site after successful demat mode) authentication, wherein you can see e-Voting feature. Click on company name login through or e-Voting service provider i.e. NSDL and you will be redirected to e-Voting their website of NSDL for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period or depository joining virtual meeting & voting during the meeting. participants Important note: Members who are unable to retrieve User ID/ Password are advised to use Forget User ID and Forget Password option available at abovementioned website. Helpdesk for Individual Shareholders holding securities in demat mode for any technical issues related to login through Depository i.e. NSDL and CDSL. Login type Helpdesk details Individual Shareholders holding Members facing any technical issue in login can contact securities in demat mode with NSDL helpdesk by sending a request at NSDL evoting@nsdl.com or call at 022 - 4886 7000 Individual Shareholders holding Members facing any technical issue in login can contact securities in demat mode with CDSL helpdesk by sending a request at helpdesk. CDSL evoting@cdslindia.com or contact at toll free no. 1800 22 55 33 Login Method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for shareholders other than Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode and shareholders holding securities in physical mode. How to Log-in to NSDL e-Voting website? Visit the e-Voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/ either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder/ Member' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID, your Password/OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the screen. Alternatively, if you are registered for NSDL eservices i.e. IDEAS, you can log-in at https://eservices.nsdl.com/ with your existing IDEAS login. Once you log-in to NSDL eservices after using your log-in credentials, click on e-Voting and you can proceed to Step 2 i.e. Cast your vote electronically.

Your User ID details are given below: Manner of holding shares i.e. Your User ID is: Demat (NSDL or CDSL) or Physical a) For Members who hold shares in 8 Character DP ID followed by 8 Digit Client ID demat account with NSDL. For example if your DP ID is IN300*** and Client ID is 12****** then your user ID is IN300***12******. b) For Members who hold shares in 16 Digit Beneficiary ID demat account with CDSL. For example if your Beneficiary ID is 12************** then your user ID is 12************** c) For Members holding shares in EVEN Number followed by Folio Number Physical Form. registered with the company For example if folio number is 001*** and EVEN is 129216 then user ID is 129216001*** Password details for shareholders other than Individual shareholders are given below: If you are already registered for e-Voting, then you can use your existing password to login and cast your vote. If you are using NSDL e-Voting system for the first time, you will need to retrieve the 'initial password' which was communicated to you. Once you retrieve your 'initial password', you need to enter the 'initial password' and the system will force you to change your password. How to retrieve your 'initial password'? If your email ID is registered in your demat account or with the company, your 'initial password' is communicated to you on your email ID. Trace the email sent to you from NSDL from your mailbox. Open the email and open the attachment i.e. a .pdf file. Open the .pdf file. The password to open the .pdf file is your 8 digit client ID for NSDL account, last 8 digits of client ID for CDSL account or folio number for shares held in physical form. The .pdf file contains your 'User ID' and your 'initial password'. If your email ID is not registered, please follow steps mentioned below in process for those shareholders whose email ids are not registered. If you are unable to retrieve or have not received the "Initial password" or have forgotten your password: Click on "Forgot User Details/Password?"(If you are holding shares in your demat account with NSDL or CDSL) option available on www.evoting.nsdl.com. Physical User Reset Password?" (If you are holding shares in physical mode) option available on www.evoting.nsdl.com. If you are still unable to get the password by aforesaid two options, you can send a request at evoting@nsdl.commentioning your demat account number/folio number, your PAN, your name and your registered address etc.

Members can also use the OTP (One Time Password) based login for casting the votes on the e-Voting system of NSDL. After entering your password, tick on Agree to "Terms and Conditions" by selecting on the check box. Now, you will have to click on "Login" button. After you click on the "Login" button, Home page of e-Voting will open. Step 2: Cast your vote electronically and join General Meeting on NSDL e-Voting system. How to cast your vote electronically and join General Meeting on NSDL e-Voting system? After successful login at Step 1, you will be able to see all the companies "EVEN" in which you are holding shares and whose voting cycle and General Meeting is in active status. Select "EVEN" of Company for which you wish to cast your vote during the remote e-Voting period and casting your vote during the General Meeting. For joining virtual meeting, you need to click on "VC/OAVM" link placed under "Join Meeting". Now you are ready for e-Voting as the Voting page opens. Cast your vote by selecting appropriate options i.e. assent or dissent, verify/modify the number of shares for which you wish to cast your vote and click on "Submit" and also "Confirm" when prompted. Upon confirmation, the message "Vote cast successfully" will be displayed. You can also take the printout of the votes cast by you by clicking on the print option on the confirmation page. Once you confirm your vote on the resolution, you will not be allowed to modify your vote. General Guidelines for shareholders Institutional shareholders (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) are required to send scanned copy (PDF/JPG Format) of the relevant Board Resolution/ Authority letter etc. with attested specimen signature of the duly authorized signatory(ies) who are authorized to vote, to the Scrutinizer by e-mail to rsaevoting@gmail.com with a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.com. Institutional shareholders (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) can also upload their Board Resolution / Power of Attorney / Authority Letter etc. by clicking on "Upload Board Resolution / Authority Letter" displayed under "e-Voting" tab in their login. It is strongly recommended not to share your password with any other person and take utmost care to keep your password confidential. Login to the e-voting website will be disabled upon five unsuccessful attempts to key in the correct password. In such an event, you will need to go through the "Forgot User Details/Password?" or "Physical User Reset

Password?" option available on www.evoting.nsdl.com to reset the password. In case of any queries, you may refer the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Shareholders and e-voting user manual for Shareholders available at the download

section of www.evoting.nsdl.com or call on.: 022 - 4886 7000 or send a request to Ms. Pallavi Mhatre, Senior Manager, NSDL at evoting@nsdl.com Process for those shareholders whose email ids are not registered with the depositories for procuring user id and password and registration of e mail ids for e- voting for the resolutions set out in this notice: In case shares are held in physical mode please provide Folio No., Name of shareholder, scanned copy of the share certificate (front and back), PAN (self attested scanned copy of PAN card), AADHAR (self attested scanned copy of Aadhar Card) by email to investorservices@cumi.murugappa.com. In case shares are held in demat mode, please provide DPID-CLID (16 digit DPID + CLID or 16 digit beneficiary ID), Name, client master or copy of Consolidated Account statement, PAN (self attested scanned copy of PAN card), AADHAR (self attested scanned copy of Aadhar Card) to investorservices@cumi.murugappa.com. If you are an Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode, you are requested to refer to the login method explained at step 1 (A) i.e. Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode. Alternatively, shareholder/members may send a request to evoting@nsdl.com for procuring user id and password for e-voting by providing above mentioned documents. In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are required to update their mobile number and email ID correctly in their demat account in order to access e-Voting facility. 2. Instructions for members for e-voting on the day of the AGM: The procedure for e-Voting on the day of the AGM is same as the instructions mentioned above for remote e-voting. Only those Members/shareholders, who will be present in the AGM through VC/OAVM facility and have not casted their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-Voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-Voting system in the AGM. Members who have voted through Remote e-Voting will be eligible to attend the AGM. However, they will not be eligible to vote at the AGM. The details of the person who may be contacted for any grievances connected with the facility for e-Voting on the day of the AGM shall be the same person mentioned for Remote e-voting. 3. Instructions for Members for attending the AGM through VC/OAVM: Member will be provided with a facility to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM through the NSDL e-Voting system. Members may access by following the steps mentioned above for Access to NSDL e-Voting system . After successful login, you can see link of "VC/OAVM" placed under "Join meeting" menu against Company name. You are requested to click on VC/OAVM link placed under Join Meeting menu. The link for VC/OAVM will be available

in Shareholder/Member login where the EVEN of Company will be displayed. Please note that the members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-Voting or have forgotten the User ID and Password may retrieve the same by following the remote e- Voting instructions mentioned in the notice to avoid last minute rush. Members are encouraged to join the Meeting through Laptop devices for better experience. Members will be required to allow Camera and use Internet with a good speed to avoid any disturbance during the meeting. Please note that Participants Connecting from Mobile Devices or Tablets or through Laptop connecting via Mobile Hotspot may experience Audio/Video loss due to Fluctuation in their respective network. It is therefore recommended to use Stable Wi-Fi or LAN Connection to mitigate any kind of aforesaid glitches or disturbance during the meeting. The Company will not be responsible for any disruption in the proceedings caused due to the technical issues including inadequate bandwidth or internet at the end of the shareholder. AGM queries to be sent in prior to the AGM - As the AGM is being conducted through VC/OAVM, Members who would like to express their views/have questions may send their questions in advance mentioning their name, demat account number/folio number, email id, mobile number to investorservices@cumi.murugappa.com. Questions/ queries received by the Company till 5.00 p.m. (IST) on 27 th July 2024 shall only be considered and responded during the AGM. Registration as a Speaker at the AGM - Members who would like to express their views or ask questions during the AGM may register themselves as a Speaker by sending an email to investorservices@cumi.murugappa.com any time before 5.00 p.m. (IST) on 27 th July 2024, mentioning their name, demat account number/folio number, email id and mobile number. Those Members who have registered themselves as a speaker will only be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the meeting. The Company reserves the right to restrict the number of questions and number of speakers, as appropriate for smooth conduct of the AGM, depending on availability of time. The queries may be raised precisely and in brief to enable the Company to answer the same suitably depending on the availability of time at the AGM. Please note that Members are entitled to attend the AGM and ask questions only if the Member continues to hold the shares as of cut-off date. A person who is not a member as of the cut-off date should treat this notice for information purposes only. A person who is not a member as on the cut-off date, should treat the Notice for information purpose only.