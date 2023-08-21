Carclo PLC - Ossett, England-based supplier of technical plastics products - Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary David Bedford has resigned effective today. Former Non-Executive Director Eric Hutchinson is promoted to CFO and to company secretary, effective immediately. Hutchinson served as CFO at Spirent Communications PLC for 13 years, then as chief executive officer for six years, before retiring in 2020. He joined Carclo as a non-executive director in January 2021, and was appointed chair of the audit & risk committee two months later. Non-Executive Director Rachel Amey replaces Hutchinson as chair of the audit & risk committee, also with immediate effect.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Doorenbosch thanks Bedford for "his steadfast commitment to the company, particularly during its more challenging periods," and says of Hutchinson: "His substantial financial acumen, together with a significant track record of operational successes, renders him the perfect fit to spearhead our renewed strategy."

Current stock price: 14.45 pence, up 3.2% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 31%

