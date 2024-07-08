Carclo PLC - Ossett, England-based provider of technical components for use in manufacturing - Says that its lending bank has agreed to extend its banking facilities to the end of 2025. Leaves other terms unchanged. "This agreement reflects our close relationship and the bank's confidence in Carclo," it adds.

Current stock price: 21.20 pence, up 8.7% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 64%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

