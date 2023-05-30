Advanced search
    CAR   GB0001751915

CARCLO PLC

(CAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:57:33 2023-05-30 am EDT
13.50 GBX   +12.50%
06:08aCarclo wins compensation for cancelled order from customer
AN
04/14The FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 0.4% Supported by Financial-Services Sector
DJ
04/14UK Banks' Modest Valuations Look Attractive Ahead of 1Q
DJ
Carclo wins compensation for cancelled order from customer

05/30/2023 | 06:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - Carclo PLC on Tuesday announced it has reached a settlement agreement with a customer over a cancelled order.

The engineering firm focused on the medical, optical and aerospace industries said the agreement is likely to offset the financial hit from the early termination of the order.

Shares in Carclo jumped 13% to 13.50 pence each in London late on Tuesday morning.

Back in December, West Yorkshire-based Carclo had announced that an original equipment manufacturer customer had cancelled a 10-year toolings contract, which Carclo had expected to bring in around GBP10 million and GBP15 million per year.

The cancellation was because the customer no longer intended to proceed into the production phase of its project, Carclo explained at the time.

Carclo and the customer reached a settlement deal on "working capital and recompense for business disruption", Carlo said.

"While the specifics of this agreement remain confidential, it is expected to largely offset the group's financial exposure arising from the early termination of the contract," it said.

Carclo has begun putting a plan into action to repurpose the production capacity that had been assigned to the project. Its facilities and equipment have been reallocated to enhance existing projects.

"The cancellation, though regrettable, has served to highlight Carclo's capacity for agility and resilience," Chief Executive Officer Frank Doorenbosch asserted.

"We have responded promptly, optimising our asset utilisation whilst continuing to focus on our strategy on stability and balance sheet fortification."

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 129 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 5,80 M 7,16 M 7,16 M
Net Debt 2022 32,4 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,81 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 062
Free-Float 54,3%
Managers and Directors
Franciscus Lodewijk Paulus Doorenbosch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Michael Bedford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan M. Oatley Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Nixon Chief Operating Officer
Eric George Hutchinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARCLO PLC-5.88%11
LG CHEM, LTD.17.67%39 737
DOW INC.-0.10%35 606
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.49%19 373
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.56%13 241
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.93%11 585
