Card Factory PLC - Wakefield, England-based greeting cards retailer - Chief Executive Officer Darcy Willson-Rymer buys 87,565 shares at GBP0.90 each, worth GBP79,500, in London on Thursday. Willson-Rymer is now interested in 265,753 shares, a 0.078% stake.

Current stock price: 92.50 pence

12-month change: up 54%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

