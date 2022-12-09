TRADING UPDATES: FBD loses CFO; Eqtec wins GBP 2 million loan facility

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Card Factory PLC - Wakefield, England-based greeting card and gift retailer - Says that Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Octavia Morley intends to step down from the board on January 31, the end of financial 2023. Octavia joined the Card Factory board in April 2014. Says that Roger Whiteside has agreed to assume the role as senior independent non-executive director.

Eqtec PLC - Cork, Ireland-based gasification company focused on turning waste into sustainable energy - Enters into an unsecured loan facility with Altair Group Investment Ltd of up to GBP2.0 million. The facility carries a yearly interest rate of 8.0% on funds drawn and outstanding. The interest is payable quarterly in advance. The company will pay a 2.5% fee for the arrangement of the facility. "We are grateful to Altair for their unwavering support of Eqtec and their continued support of our business strategy. We remain committed to execution of our strategy, driving MDCs and key projects to close, deploying Eqtec technology to more places, more often and growing the business to its full potential," CEO David Palumbo comments.

Oriole Resources PLC - London-based, West-Africa focused exploration company - Says its 24.94% owned investee Thani Stratex Resources Ltd relinquished its Hodine licence in Egypt. Says that GBP1.45 million relating to the carrying value of TSR will be written down in its accounts at year-end.

Herald Investment Trust PLC - London-based investment firm - Net asset value per share as at November 30 stands at 2147.2 pence, up from 98.7p at its inception on February 16, 1994. Its share price amounts to 1808.0p at the end of November, up from 90.9p at its inception.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust PLC - London-based Asia-focused renewable energy investment trust - Appoints a chief investment officer to take up the role in May 2023. Does not disclose the name of the appointee. Says they have over 25 years of sustainable infrastructure investment and corporate finance experience.

Ironveld PLC - South Africa-focused exploration and development company - Says that the closing of the Ferrochrome Furnaces Pty Ltd acquisition of remains subject to the satisfaction of "certain conditions". Says that these conditions are processing well. Records "excellent" progress with the refurbishment and start-up of the Rustenburg smelter. Expects that the first of the smelter's three planned operational furnaces is expected to be in operation within the coming weeks.

Oncimmune Holdings PLC - Nottingham-based immunodiagnostics developer - Extends the closing of its capital rising to December 13, 1600 GMT from 1400GMT on December 7. This extension has been made to allow management to update shareholders on the company's recent progress and to provide additional time to participate in the placing, it says.

Begbies Traynor Group PLC - Manchester-based corporate rescue and recovery practice - Enters into a lease agreement with William Nelson for a new regional office in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. The annualised rental cost of the property is GBP52,000. Adds that the new six-year property lease will reduce rent by GBP43,000 per year. "This reflects a smaller lettable area of the new property which is also fully fitted out, therefore removing any immediate capital investment requirement for the group," Begbies Traynor adds.

FBD Holdings PLC - Dublin-based insurance company - Announces that Group Chief Financial Officer John O'Grady intends to retire end of 2023. Says that it started the process of looking for a successor.

