Cardero Resource : and World Copper Execute Definitive Arrangement Agreement

Cardero Resource Corp. - 2 - September 20, 2021 NR21-08 - Continued

the Company having exercised dissent rights, the completion of the loan extensions with Kopple Entities (see press release dated May 31, 2021), approval of the shareholders of the Company, approvals of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including the approval of the British Columbia Supreme Court, and approval of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

The Arrangement Agreement also provides for customary mutual non-solicitation covenants (subject to standard "fiduciary out" provisions that entitle the Company or WCU to accept a superior proposal and a five-business day "right to match"). The Arrangement Agreement also provides for the payment of a mutual termination fee of $250,000 if the Proposed Transaction is not completed in certain specified circumstances.

The Proposed Transaction requires the favourable vote of 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Cardero shareholders, as well as a majority of the minority shareholders, excluding the votes of the Kopple Entities in accordance with MI 61-101 as the Proposed Transaction will constitute a 'business combination' as such term is defined in MI 61-101 as a result of the 'collateral benefit' to be received by the Kopple Entities as a result of the Royalty Option to be granted by WCU.

The Company will hold an annual and special general meeting prior to November 30, 2021, to seek shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction. A management information circular of the Company (the "Circular") containing additional details about WCU, the Arrangement Agreement and the Proposed Transaction will be prepared in advance of the meeting. Cardero anticipates utilizing notice and access in connection with the distribution of the Circular.

The Proposed Transaction received the unanimous approval of the board of directors of the Company, with Robert Kopple and Henk Van Alphen, a director of the both the Company and WCU, each abstaining, following the recommendation of a special committee comprised of independent director Deepak Malhotra, following consultation with independent financial advisors.

Evans & Evans Inc., as the special committee's financial advisor, has prepared a fairness opinion (the "Fairness Opinion") in respect of the Proposed Transaction for the Company concluding that as of the date of the Fairness Opinion, the terms of the Proposed Transaction, are fair, from a financial point of view to the Cardero shareholders. A copy of the Fairness Opinion will be included in the Circular.

The Proposed Transaction will result in Cardero shareholders holding approximately 40% of the common shares of the combined entity. Post-merger, the Cardero shareholders and WCU shareholders will hold shares in an entity more diversified with respect to geographic location, and number of properties. Further, it is expected that the funds from the WCU financing will allow the combined entity to advance the properties to their next material milestones. The combination of the companies is expected to reduce certain administrative and operating costs, thus conserving costs and increasing funds available for exploration and development.

Additional Information

A copy of the Arrangement Agreement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Additional information about Cardero Resource Corp. and World Copper Ltd. is available by visiting Cardero's website at www.cardero.com or WCU's website at www.worldcopperltd.com or under their profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell shares or a solicitation of a proxy.