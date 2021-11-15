Cardero Resource : mails meeting materials

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP.

Suite 2710 - 200 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1S4

Tel: (604) 408-7488 Toll Free: 1-888-770-7488 Fax: (604) 408-7499

Website: www.cardero.comTSX: CDU OTCBB: CDYCF

NR21-11 November 15, 2021

Cardero mails meeting materials

Vancouver, British Columbia - Cardero Resource Corp. ("Cardero" or the "Company") (TSXV: CDU,

Frankfurt: CR5), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated April 20, 2021, June 9, 2021 and September 20, 2021, it has mailed its meeting materials to shareholders in respect of the annual and special general meeting to be held on December 10, 2021 to consider, among other things the proposed transaction (the "Transaction") with World Copper Ltd. ("WCU"). The Company utilized notice-and- access to deliver the meeting materials to its shareholders and a copy of the materials is available on the Company's website at www.cardero.comas well as on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

As previously announced, the Transaction will be completed by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), whereby:

1302172 B.C. Ltd. (" Subco "), a subsidiary of WCU created for the purposes of completing the Proposed Transaction, will amalgamate with and into Cardero, with the amalgamated entity becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of WCU; each outstanding share of Cardero shall be exchanged for such number of common shares of WCU (the " Exchange Ratio ) as will result, upon the completion of the Proposed Transaction, in former shareholders of Cardero, on a non-diluted basis, holding 40% of the outstanding WCU shares with the remaining 60% held by the existing shareholders of WCU, prior to the completion of any concurrent financing by WCU (as discussed below); outstanding Cardero warrants will become exercisable to acquire WCU shares as adjusted for the Exchange Ratio; and all outstanding and unexercised options of Cardero will be cancelled.

The Transaction requires the favourable vote of 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Cardero shareholders, as well as a majority of the minority shareholders, excluding the votes of director Robert Kopple and entities controlled by him (the "Kopple Entities") in accordance with MI 61-101 as the Transaction will constitute a 'business combination' as such term is defined in MI 61-101 as a result of a 'collateral benefit' to be received by the Kopple Entities as a result of a royalty option on the Zonia project to be granted by WCU following completion of the Transaction (see press release dated September 20, 2021).

The board of directors of the Company has unanimously determined (with Robert Kopple and Hendrik van Alphen abstaining) that the Transaction is in the best interests of Cardero and that the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Cardero shareholders. The board of directors of Cardero recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction.

All shareholders of record of Cardero on October 18, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. The Company clarifies that the management information circular dated October 29, 2021 (the "Circular") incorrectly references a record date of October 19, 2021. The Company obtained on November 12, 2021 a variation to the interim order of the British Columbia Supreme Court dated October 29, 2021, a copy of which was appended to the Circular. A copy of this variation order has been filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.