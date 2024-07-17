For personal use only
CARDIEX LIMITED
AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES
ABN 81 113 252 234
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Corporate Directory
Chairman's Letter
CEO's Report and Overview of Operations
Directors' Report
Remuneration Report
Auditor's Independence Declaration
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Directors' Declaration
Independent Auditor's Report
Additional Shareholder Information
CardieX Limited
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
DIRECTORS
Mr. Niall Cairns
Mr. Craig Cooper
Mr. King Nelson
COMPANY SECRETARY
Ms. Louisa Ho
REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS Suite 301, Level 3
55 Lime Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: (02) 9874 8761
Email: info@CardieX.com
Website:www.CardieX.com
SHARE REGISTRY
Automic Pty Ltd
Level 5/126 Phillip St
Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: (02) 9698 5414
Website:www.automicgroup.com.au
AUDITOR
BDO Audit Pty Ltd
Level 11, 1 Margaret Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: (02) 9251 4100
Facsimile: (02) 9240 9821
Website:www.bdo.com.au
CORPORATE ACCOUNTANT
Traverse Accountants
24-26 Kent Street
Millers Point NSW 2000
Website:www.traverseaccountants.com.au
STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING
CardieX Limited's shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: CDX).
CardieX Limited
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
My Fellow Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of CardieX Limited, I am pleased to present the Company's Annual Report for the 2023 Financial Year (FY23).
FY23 was an eventful year marked by revenue growth and a number of achievements and developments in both our CONNEQT and ATCOR divisions.
A standout achievement in FY23 was receiving our first FDA clearance in more than 10 years for the CONNEQT Pulse (the "Pulse") vascular biometric monitor. The Pulse is the 5th generation FDA cleared device for our patented and market leading SphygmoCor® vascular biomarker technology.
The upcoming commercial release of the Pulse is the first step in our mission to create and own a significant new global health category in "vascular health" by providing a unique suite of vascular biomarkers and digital health insights which are not available from traditional blood pressure devices. Unlike our existing devices, the Pulse will target new clinical and consumer applications in very significant global health markets such as home health monitoring, remote patient monitoring, and decentralised clinical trials.
The ATCOR division continued to make very good progress during FY23 and revenues grew by 13%, with the establishment of several new partnerships designed to enhance our clinical trial capabilities. The highlight was the commencement of the Clinichain clinical trial, which has delivered significant revenue in FY23 (and unearned revenue as at year end that will be earned in the current year). However, as previously announced this clinical trial has now ended and legal processes are now underway to collect A$6.4m in outstanding contractual payments. The current clinical trial and research pipeline for the Company continues to grow and we see this business segment delivering strong revenue growth moving forward as we add the Pulse to our existing product suite.
Overall there was a significant increase in costs not associated with the ATCOR existing product line, as the group invested in scaling up and resourcing the product launch for the new Pulse device which had a notable achievement of receiving FDA clearance in April 2023. These costs largely included staffing increases, regulatory, product development, production readiness, inventory, and software development costs associated with the CONNEQT digital ecosystem. In anticipation of the company's go to market strategy for Pulse the Company also invested in marketing initiatives throughout the year to educate the various healthcare players and build market awareness and ensure a successful launch campaign.
During the June quarter it was decided to streamline operations, combining the ATCOR and CONNEQT business divisions under one leadership team. This has enabled us to rationalise some operational costs, gain greater management clarity of the go-to-market strategy and channels, and going forward will enable us to scale more effectively.
In parallel to these operational achievements a primary focus of the Board and senior executive management team during the year was directed to a NASDAQ dual listing. This meant that we expended significant resources and expenses in relation to the planned listing throughout the financial year and subsequent, which led to a public filing of the Company's initial F-1 registration document with the SEC on 26 July 2023. The Group was proceeding and dedicating a material proportion of its resources to the completion of a US based capital raising and finalising the registration statement with the SEC and making application to the NASDAQ as a foreign issuer. This was the core focus of the Board and senior executive team right through the reporting period and subsequent to late September 2023, which included the EGM and relevant approvals obtained on 28 August 2023 to allow the Company to progress with the IPO of CDX ordinary shares which would trade as American Depository Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq capital market. Unfortunately in late September, having cleared all SEC comments and being approved by Nasdaq subject to completing the IPO raising, we withdrew the US F-1 prospectus and Nasdaq listing due to capital market conditions in the US.
Although we believe the strategy was and continues to be right, the timing was not, however the exposure of the Company to the rigor of the process and in meeting with US investors and global capital markets throughout the investor roadshow has delivered many learnings and they are being used to focus us on building our ASX base and delivering tangible valuation milestones.
On 26 September the Company applied for a trading halt and subsequently applied for a voluntary suspension in the trading of its securities following the announcement of its withdrawal of its US F-1 registration statement which was a prudent measure taken by the Board to minimise potential disruption and allow the Company the sufficient time to consider alternative funding structures.
CardieX Limited
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT
Whilst this has delayed the finalisation and normal timing of the issuance of this Annual Report, we are pleased with the progress made in the small space of time to its issuance today, which has led to material progress in establishing an alternative capital raising package that will provide ample capital support to the Company and at the same time allow a level of existing shareholder participation which is inclusive and was not otherwise available to shareholders in the previous US capital raising process. To underpin this and ensure that we are properly capitalised we are progressing with raising the capital required to execute against our strategic and product vision, and at the same time, achieving profitability. This funding will include a significant commitment from C2 Ventures, the investment vehicle of myself and Craig Cooper, and CardieX's largest shareholder.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on the successful launch of the Pulse, FDA-clearance for the CONNEQT Band, and expanding our reach in the growing clinical trial and research market.
Finally, I would like to thank my fellow Board members throughout the year, who have supported and worked with the Company in what has been a developmental year for CardieX, and in particular would like to thank our non-executive director, King Nelson for his ongoing counsel. Importantly I'd also like to thank the entire CardieX team for their efforts, and our loyal shareholders for their support - especially over the last six challenging months.
We are excited about the future and are looking forward to updating you on our progress throughout the upcoming year.
My best regards,
Niall Cairns
Executive Chairman
CardieX Limited
CardieX Limited
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS REPORT & OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONS
As noted in the Chairman's Letter, we continue to make progress on multiple fronts across all of our business units while continuing to execute against our strategic plan.
Our mission is to create a new standard of care for cardiovascular disease based on our market leading vascular biomarker technology. To this end, we continued to make significant progress and achieve a number of important milestones across both the ATCOR and CONNEQT divisions in FY23 which has the group well positioned for strong growth in FY24 and beyond.
In April 2023 we received FDA clearance for the CONNEQT Pulse. Upon market launch in early H1 CY24, the Pulse will be a world-firstmulti-use vascular biometric monitor that provides measurements of both brachial and central blood pressures, along with multiple other unique vascular biomarkers.
Importantly, outputs generated from the Pulse will enable clinicians and consumers to gain a more comprehensive and precise insight into overall cardiovascular health and other vascular diseases such as Alzheimer's and kidney disease.
Unlike CardieX's existing suite of products, the Pulse is a "stand-alone" medical device in a form factor that is easy to use and operate without requiring specialist training. Pulse is targeted at significant new markets not currently served by the Company's existing product lines.
Throughout FY23, significant resources and efforts have been applied towards marketing the Pulse to our key new market segments of home health, remote patient monitoring and decentralised clinical trials, and educating these cohorts on the benefits of the Pulse and our vascular biomarkers.
Since receiving FDA clearance, we have also initiated the process to mass manufacture the Pulse and are continuing to actively showcase the device at tradeshows and conferences around the United States in advance of the launch. Our strategy is to build a strong pre-launch sales channel and order book as well as to establish key industry partnerships to support our product launch activities.
During the year, there has also been continued development of the CONNEQT app, CONNEQT Patient Management Portal, and related software platforms that will support the Pulse.
Development of the CONNEQT Band (the "Band") also continued during FY23, but towards the end of the period, the Company prioritised its immediate resources towards activities related to the launch of the Pulse.
Upon launch in H2 CY24, the Band will be the first-to-market smart wearable to feature a full suite of patented health and wellness features focused on heart and vascular health based on the Company's patented SphygmoCor® technology.
During the year, the Company also made a strategic decision to acquire the core assets of wearable sensor start-up, Blumio, Inc (Blumio), a Silicon Valley based developer of advanced algorithms and technology for cardiovascular sensors. Blumio's technology has the potential to significantly increase the clinical performance for CardieX's ecosystem of heart health monitoring solutions.
As part of the acquisition, the Company was pleased to appoint Blumio co-founder, Catherine Liao, as Chief Strategy Officer. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, it was agreed that full consideration for the acquisition was to be paid by way of CardieX ordinary shares.
Throughout the year, the Company also engaged in targeted promotion of the CONNEQT suite of devices to drive awareness with key industry players ahead of impending market launches.
The Company participated in one of the world's largest technology events, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held annually in Las Vegas. We used this premier event to unveil the Pulse with resounding success. Pulse was selected as a 'CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree' by an elite panel of industry expert judges.
CardieX Limited
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS REPORT & OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONS
During the period, the Company also participated in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RADx Tech for Maternal Health Challenge in the United States. The Company completed the Viability Assessment Phase and the Deep Dive Assessment Phase. To date, CardieX has been awarded USD$415,000 from NIH during the Challenge and should it be successful in all phases of the challenge, it stands to receive up to USD$940,000 in total prize money.
Our focus is firmly on commercialisation of our new product lines, expansion of our high margin clinical trials business, and successful launch into key new market channels. As referenced in the Chairman's Letter, we are currently curating a capital raise driven towards supporting our corporate goals and ensuring we have enough capital to take us through to profitability. Further details will be announced shortly.
Looking ahead into the upcoming year expect to see:
- multiple new product launches, partnerships, and sales opportunities;
- the launch of brand, education, and demand generation campaigns for CONNEQT products;
- expanded channel & customer marketing for ATCOR's clinical trial services;
- the commercial launch of the Pulse;
- additional FDA-clearances for the Pulse for targeted therapeutic areas (e.g. maternal health);
- strong revenue growth from our Clinical Trial Solutions group;
- new clinical trial contracts and expansion of existing trials;
- launch of multiple new studies for ongoing research and therapeutic validation of our biomarkers;
- continuing new product development (Pulse V.2, Band V.2, and other connected devices);
- anticipated FDA clearance and launch for the CONNEQT Band; and
- accelerated revenue contributions from new product releases (SaaS, app subscription, lease, direct sale).
I acknowledge that it has been a difficult year in the capital markets but we remain steadfast and know that the opportunity we have in front of us is significant.
As always, thank you for your ongoing support.
Craig Cooper
Chief Executive Officer
CardieX Limited
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
The Directors of CardieX Limited (the "Company") submit the financial report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2023, which comprises the results of CardieX Limited and the entities it controlled during the period (the "Group").
Review of Operations
The loss for the Group after income tax amounted to $18,886,936 (30 June 2022 $11,809,634).
The Group generated total revenue and other income of $6,016,168, up 10% from $5,466,917 in the previous year.
Please refer to the operational update on page 5 for further information.
Principal Activities
During the year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of designing, manufacturing and marketing medical devices for use in cardiovascular health management.
Going Concern
The financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis, which contemplates continuity of normal business activities and the realisation of assets and the discharge of liabilities in the normal course of business.
As disclosed in the financial statements, the Group incurred a loss after tax of $18,886,936 (2022: $11,809,634), had a net liability
position of $748,405 (2022 net asset position: $6,611,313) and had net cash outflows from operating activities of $11,996,350 for
the year ended 30 June 2023 (2022: $9,150,712).
Further, following the withdrawal of the registration statement for a US IPO the Board, with the support of the Company's senior executive team and advisors, have been focused on alternative solutions to its capital raising to support its corporate strategy and which will provide enough funding and capital runway to allow the Company to both progress its new product launch initiative and execution of its overall business plan.
As a result of these matters, there is a material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on whether the Group will continue as a going concern and, therefore, the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business and at the amount stated in the financial report.
The Directors of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds that the Group will be able to continue as a going concern, after consideration of the following factors:
- CardieX is currently underway with multiple funding initiatives for raising capital, including a placement of approximately A$5m, expected to be completed in November 2023, followed by a A$3m rights issue expected to be completed in December 2023.
- C2 Ventures Pty Ltd, a Company jointly owned by Directors Mr Niall Cairns and Mr Craig Cooper, has entered into a funding agreement with CardieX to provide total capital of A$7,500,000, including a A$1.5m facility limit to be received during the December 2023 quarter, followed by a further A$6m facility limit to be provided during the 2024 calendar year.
- The ATCOR division reported strong sales growth for the September 2023 quarter, recorded unaudited revenue of A$1.36m, which was up 143% on the prior corresponding period. This is primarily due to strong sales performance in the US research market, due to expansion of the Group's sales lead generation activities and data-driven targeting of new customer prospects.
- CardieX continues to conduct a strategic review of its operations to reduce operating costs and streamline operations and has taken measures to reduce cash outgoings for employee benefits, as well as restructuring a number of employees' compensation plans with a structure weighted more towards shares than cash.
- CardieX is currently enforcing its contractual rights with Clinichain in relation to the cancellation of a non-cancellable clinical trial and is currently in settlement discussion to recoup all contractual payments outstanding of ~A$6.4m. A prejudgment has been received in Dutch court, and draft settlement agreements are currently in negotiation.
If the Directors are unsuccessful in achieving the above plan, or additional funds are required, alternative measures would be pursued which would include:
- Raising additional funds via either equity or debt. The Group has a successful track record of being able to raise both equity and debt financing; and
- Curtailing materially, if necessary, the Group's ongoing operating costs.
CardieX Limited
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
The Directors are of the opinion that the Group will be successful in managing the above matters and accordingly, they have prepared the financial report on a going concern basis. At this time, the Directors are of the opinion that no asset is likely to be realised for an amount less than the amount at which it is recorded in the consolidated financial report as at 30 June 2023.
Accordingly, no adjustments have been made to the financial report relating to the recoverability and classification of the asset carrying amounts or the amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Group not continue as a going concern.
Dividends
No dividends were paid or declared by the Group since the end of the previous financial year and the Directors do not recommend dividends be paid for the year ended 30 June 2023.
Significant Changes in the State of Affairs
There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Group during the financial year.
Likely Developments and Expected Results of Operations
As a result of the withdrawal of the Form-F1 registration statement, CardieX has had to re-evaluate its capital strategy and its impact on the future operations of the Group. CardieX have undertaken several initiatives in order to streamline operations and reduce operating costs, including:
- Financial functions are now wholly outsourced and ensuring no related increases if a near term CFO appointment were to be made.
- Integration of the CONNEQT and ATCOR Medical businesses into one streamlined operation business.
- Restructuring of a number of operating roles and resources to reduce employee benefits expenditure.
- Review and implementation of a new sales team compensation plan with higher sales and performance quotas.
- Reduction in outsourced product development expenditure.
- A realignment of compensation packages for certain executive team members based on comparable market rates.
- Review of sales and marketing costs for new product development and product launches.
CardieX will continue to identify and implement further areas for potential cost reduction and efficiencies as it seeks to rationalise its path to market for the Pulse and other products over the coming year.
Matters Subsequent to Year End
Subsequent to the balance date the Group announced the following material events:
- On 28 August 2023, CardieX held an Extraordinary General Meeting to approve multiple resolutions, including the following:
- approval to issue a total of 3,000,000 Convertible and Converting Notes to investors, and a further 1,100,000 Convertible Notes to related parties. Each Note has a face value of A$1, with interest payable at 10% per annum payable quarterly in cash, and has a maturity date of 15 July 2025. 1,500,000 of the Notes require written approval from investors in order to obtain a conversion notice.
- approval to issue up to 3,750,000 Convertible Note Options to investors, and 2,200,200 Convertible Note Options to related parties. All Convertible Note Options are exercisable at A$0.45 and each expiring on 31 August 2026.
- approval to issue 138,000,000 new shares pursuant to a capital raising.
- On 31 August 2023, CardieX announced that it had updated its Share Trading Policy.
- On 12 September 2023, CardieX provided an update in relation to its Convertible Note Facility. 3,620,000 Notes, together with 4,990,000 Convertible Note Options had been issued to date, increasing the total amount raised to date of A$3.62m.
- On 26 September 2023, CardieX announced that it its securities were placed into a voluntary trading halt, subject to the release of an announcement.
- On 28 September 2023, it was announced that the securities of CardieX Limited were suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, pending the release of an announcement regarding its capital raising and annual report for the year ended 30 June 2023.
- On 28 September 2023, CardieX announced that it has withdrawn its registration statement of the Form F-1 registration statement (the "F1") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). At the time of withdrawal, CardieX had made multiple filings of the F1 and had cleared all comments from the SEC and Nasdaq. The withdrawal was required
CardieX Limited
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
due to CardieX's lead book-running manager for the offering, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, notifying the Group that it was unable to execute the underwriting agreement required to make the registration effective with the SEC.
- On 28 September 2023, it was announced that Mr Jarrod White had tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the Company, effective 26 September 2023.
- On 4 October 2023, CardieX released a Corporate and Operating Update, including the following:
- September quarter 2023 sales update.
- The award of a $325,000 cash prize from the US National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®).
- details in relation to the cancelled clinical trial contract with Clinichain, noting CardieX was enforcing its contractual rights and is currently in settlement discussions to coup all contractual payments outstanding of ~A$6.4m.
- On 19 October 2023, CardieX announced that Ms Lesa Musatto had tendered her resignation as Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company, effective 18 October 2023.
- On 30 October 2023, CardieX announced its Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.30am AEDT on Thursday, 30 November 2023.
- On 3 November 2023, CardieX entered into a funding agreement with, C2 Ventures Pty Ltd, a Company jointly owned by Directors Mr Niall Cairns and Mr Craig Cooper. The funding agreement provides that C2 Ventures will provide total capital of A$7,500,000, including a A$1.5m facility limit to be received during the December 2023 quarter, followed by a further A$6m facility limit to be provided during the 2024 calendar year.
- On 7 November 2023, CardieX entered into a Promissory Note with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation for a principal sum of US$1,500,000. This amount reflects the balance owing of US legal fees in relation to the US listing, post a credit received of US$731,950. The Promissory Note attracts an interest rate of 5.5% and is repayable on the earliest of:
- 20 April 2025;
- the closing of debt financing or equity financing of CardieX after 1 January 2024, the gross proceeds of which equal or exceeds US$6,000,000;
- the closing of a change of control transaction;
- the Company becomes cash flow positive and is in a position to make payment of the outstanding invoices;
- upon the occurrence of an event of default.
- On 8 November 2023, CardieX entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its working capital facility with Mitchell Asset Management from 30 October 2023 to 31 October 2024, and also extend its R&D loan facility from 31 December 2023 to 31 March 2024.
No other significant subsequent event has arisen that significantly affects the operations of the Group.
Directors
The following persons held office as Directors of CardieX Limited at any time during or since the end of the financial year: Mr. Niall Cairns - Executive Chairman and Director
Mr. Craig Cooper - Executive Director, Chief Executive Director Mr. King Nelson - Non-Executive Director
Mr. Jarrod White - Executive Director (resigned 26 September 2023) Ms. Lesa Musatto - Non-Executive Director (resigned 18 October 2023)
Joint Company Secretaries
Ms. Louisa Ho (appointed 30 June 2023)
Mr. Jarrod White (ceased 30 June 2023)
Mr. Nicholas Marshall (ceased 30 June 2023)
CardieX Limited
