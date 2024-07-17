CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

My Fellow Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of CardieX Limited, I am pleased to present the Company's Annual Report for the 2023 Financial Year (FY23).

FY23 was an eventful year marked by revenue growth and a number of achievements and developments in both our CONNEQT and ATCOR divisions.

A standout achievement in FY23 was receiving our first FDA clearance in more than 10 years for the CONNEQT Pulse (the "Pulse") vascular biometric monitor. The Pulse is the 5th generation FDA cleared device for our patented and market leading SphygmoCor® vascular biomarker technology.

The upcoming commercial release of the Pulse is the first step in our mission to create and own a significant new global health category in "vascular health" by providing a unique suite of vascular biomarkers and digital health insights which are not available from traditional blood pressure devices. Unlike our existing devices, the Pulse will target new clinical and consumer applications in very significant global health markets such as home health monitoring, remote patient monitoring, and decentralised clinical trials.

The ATCOR division continued to make very good progress during FY23 and revenues grew by 13%, with the establishment of several new partnerships designed to enhance our clinical trial capabilities. The highlight was the commencement of the Clinichain clinical trial, which has delivered significant revenue in FY23 (and unearned revenue as at year end that will be earned in the current year). However, as previously announced this clinical trial has now ended and legal processes are now underway to collect A$6.4m in outstanding contractual payments. The current clinical trial and research pipeline for the Company continues to grow and we see this business segment delivering strong revenue growth moving forward as we add the Pulse to our existing product suite.

Overall there was a significant increase in costs not associated with the ATCOR existing product line, as the group invested in scaling up and resourcing the product launch for the new Pulse device which had a notable achievement of receiving FDA clearance in April 2023. These costs largely included staffing increases, regulatory, product development, production readiness, inventory, and software development costs associated with the CONNEQT digital ecosystem. In anticipation of the company's go to market strategy for Pulse the Company also invested in marketing initiatives throughout the year to educate the various healthcare players and build market awareness and ensure a successful launch campaign.

During the June quarter it was decided to streamline operations, combining the ATCOR and CONNEQT business divisions under one leadership team. This has enabled us to rationalise some operational costs, gain greater management clarity of the go-to-market strategy and channels, and going forward will enable us to scale more effectively.

In parallel to these operational achievements a primary focus of the Board and senior executive management team during the year was directed to a NASDAQ dual listing. This meant that we expended significant resources and expenses in relation to the planned listing throughout the financial year and subsequent, which led to a public filing of the Company's initial F-1 registration document with the SEC on 26 July 2023. The Group was proceeding and dedicating a material proportion of its resources to the completion of a US based capital raising and finalising the registration statement with the SEC and making application to the NASDAQ as a foreign issuer. This was the core focus of the Board and senior executive team right through the reporting period and subsequent to late September 2023, which included the EGM and relevant approvals obtained on 28 August 2023 to allow the Company to progress with the IPO of CDX ordinary shares which would trade as American Depository Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq capital market. Unfortunately in late September, having cleared all SEC comments and being approved by Nasdaq subject to completing the IPO raising, we withdrew the US F-1 prospectus and Nasdaq listing due to capital market conditions in the US.

Although we believe the strategy was and continues to be right, the timing was not, however the exposure of the Company to the rigor of the process and in meeting with US investors and global capital markets throughout the investor roadshow has delivered many learnings and they are being used to focus us on building our ASX base and delivering tangible valuation milestones.

On 26 September the Company applied for a trading halt and subsequently applied for a voluntary suspension in the trading of its securities following the announcement of its withdrawal of its US F-1 registration statement which was a prudent measure taken by the Board to minimise potential disruption and allow the Company the sufficient time to consider alternative funding structures.