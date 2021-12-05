Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. CardieX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDX   AU0000015729

CARDIEX LIMITED

(CDX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
0.05 AUD   -1.96%
05:12pCARDIEX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
11/29CARDIEX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
11/21CARDIEX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CardieX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX

12/05/2021 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CARDIEX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CDX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

75,332,800

30/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CARDIEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

81113252234

1.3

ASX issuer code

CDX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CDXNB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID EX OPTION DEFERRED

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CDX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

57,832,800

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

30/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

57,832,800

use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

None.

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CDXAK : OPTION EXPIRING 30-NOV-2021 EX $0.05

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CDX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

17,500,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/11/2021

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cardiex Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDIEX LIMITED
05:12pCARDIEX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
11/29CARDIEX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
11/21CARDIEX : Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
11/16CARDIEX : 2021Annual Report
PU
11/11Application for quotation of securities - CDX
PU
10/19CARDIEX : and Mobvoi preparing for commercial launch of new smartwatch with advanced heart..
AQ
10/19CardieX and Mobvoi Preparing for Commercial Launch of New Smartwatch with Advanced Hear..
CI
10/06CARDIEX : Strikes Development, Manufacturing Deal for Health Monitoring Wearable Product; ..
MT
08/31Cardiex Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/22CONNEQT, Inc Announces Collaboration with LifeQ for CONNEQT Health Wearable Featuring W..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,54 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
Net income 2021 -5,55 M -3,88 M -3,88 M
Net cash 2021 2,25 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,2 M 35,2 M 35,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart CARDIEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CardieX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIEX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig R. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarrod Travers White CFO, Joint Secretary & Director
Niall Charles Edgar Cairns Executive Chairman
Lawrence Chan Director-Product & Technology Development
Steven Kesten Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIEX LIMITED-10.71%35
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC36.57%250 658
DANAHER CORPORATION40.88%223 620
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.20.03%114 898
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG52.50%80 761
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION20.38%67 728