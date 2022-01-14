CardieX : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

14 January 2022

Dear Shareholders,

CARDIEX LIMITED (ACN 113 252 234) - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CardieX Limited (ASX: CDX or 'the Company') advises that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the Meeting) has been called for 9.30am AEDT on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. The meeting

is to be held at BDO, Level 11, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW.

In accordance with section 253RA of the Corporations Act, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of meeting to Shareholders. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at cardiex.com/notice-of-meetings.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and Shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with all protocols. We are concerned for the safety and health of all our shareholders so we have put in place certain protocols and will not allow non-shareholder visitors to attend.

In person attendance at this Meeting will be subject to all government COVID-19 requirements and admittance to the venue will be at the discretion of the meeting venue in accordance with these requirements.

Due to the above limited attendance capacity, the Company encourages all shareholders to vote online at www.linkmarketservices.com.auor by lodging the attached proxy form.

The Company will continue to closely monitor guidance from government authorities for any impact on the proposed Meeting arrangements and advise shareholders by way of announcement on the ASX at www.asx.com.au/cdx. If the situation in relation to COVID-19 changes in a way that affects the ability to conduct an in-person meeting, the Company reserves the right to hold the EGM as an entirely virtual meeting.

The Directors of the Company appreciate your understanding under the current circumstances.

For and on behalf of the Board,

CARDIEX LIMITED

Jarrod White

Director