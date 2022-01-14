CardieX : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS WITH REGARD TO VOTING ARRANGEMENTS
The following information forms part of the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.
Voting Entitlements
For the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company has determined that all securities of the Company that are quoted securities at 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on 14 February 2022 will be taken, for the purpose of the EGM, to be held by the persons who were registered holders at that time. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
You may vote by attending the Meeting in person or by proxy. A body corporate can appoint a corporate representative.
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the place and time specified in the Notice of Meeting.
Voting by corporate representative
Body corporate shareholders should complete a "Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" to enable a person to attend the Meeting on their behalf.
Proxies
A Shareholder has the right to appoint a proxy who need not be a Shareholder of the Company.
If a Shareholder is entitled to two or more votes, they may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.
The Proxy Form (which is enclosed with this Notice of Meeting) and any power of attorney or authority under which they are signed must be received at the share registry of the Company:
c/- Link Market Services Ltd Locked Bag A14
Sydney South, NSW 1235, Australia or:
At the Company's Registered Office
Suite 303, Level 3
15 Lime Street
Sydney NSW 2000
By Hand
Link Market Services Limited
1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138; or Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 or
By facsimile
to Link Market Services Ltd on +61 (2) 9287 0309 or online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au at least 48 hours prior to the EGM (i.e. by no later than 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on 14 February 2022) or any adjournment.
Any Proxy Form received after this deadline, including at the Meeting, will be invalid.