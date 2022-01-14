Log in
CardieX : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

01/14/2022 | 12:52am EST
For personal use only

14 January 2022

Dear Shareholders,

CARDIEX LIMITED (ACN 113 252 234) - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CardieX Limited (ASX: CDX or 'the Company') advises that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the Meeting) has been called for 9.30am AEDT on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. The meeting

is to be held at BDO, Level 11, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney NSW.

In accordance with section 253RA of the Corporations Act, the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of meeting to Shareholders. The Notice of Meeting can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at cardiex.com/notice-of-meetings.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will adhere to all social distancing measures prescribed by government authorities at the Meeting, and Shareholders attending the Meeting will need to ensure they comply with all protocols. We are concerned for the safety and health of all our shareholders so we have put in place certain protocols and will not allow non-shareholder visitors to attend.

In person attendance at this Meeting will be subject to all government COVID-19 requirements and admittance to the venue will be at the discretion of the meeting venue in accordance with these requirements.

Due to the above limited attendance capacity, the Company encourages all shareholders to vote online at www.linkmarketservices.com.auor by lodging the attached proxy form.

The Company will continue to closely monitor guidance from government authorities for any impact on the proposed Meeting arrangements and advise shareholders by way of announcement on the ASX at www.asx.com.au/cdx. If the situation in relation to COVID-19 changes in a way that affects the ability to conduct an in-person meeting, the Company reserves the right to hold the EGM as an entirely virtual meeting.

The Directors of the Company appreciate your understanding under the current circumstances.

For and on behalf of the Board,

CARDIEX LIMITED

Jarrod White

Director

For personal use only

CardieX Limited

ACN 113 252 234

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and

Explanatory Statement

TIME:9.30 am (Australian Eastern Daylight Time)

DATE:Wednesday, 16 February 2022

PLACE: BDO, Level 11, 1 Margaret St, Sydney NSW 2000

This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement should be read in its entirety.

If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their

accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay.

1

For personal use only

Contents Page

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

3

Information for shareholders with regard to voting arrangements

4

Explanatory Statement

5

Glossary

8

2

For personal use only

CardieX Limited ACN 113 252 234

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Cardiex Limited (Company) will be held at BDO, Level 11, 1 Margaret St, Sydney NSW 2000 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 at 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time for the purposes of transacting the following business.

Terms used in this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and accompanying Explanatory Statement are defined in the glossary to this document.

The Explanatory Statement which accompanies and forms part of this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting describes the matters to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. RESOLUTION 1: CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, pursuant to Section 254H(1) of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 7.20 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the consolidation of the issued share capital of the Company on the basis that every 10 fully paid ordinary Shares be consolidated into one (1) fully paid ordinary Share (rounded up to the next whole number of shares), and that Options and Performance Rights on issue be adjusted in accordance with Listing Rules 7.21 and 7.22 as applicable on the terms and conditions in the attached Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice."

DATED: 14 January 2022

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Jarrod White

Director

3

For personal use only

INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS WITH REGARD TO VOTING ARRANGEMENTS

The following information forms part of the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

Voting Entitlements

For the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company has determined that all securities of the Company that are quoted securities at 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on 14 February 2022 will be taken, for the purpose of the EGM, to be held by the persons who were registered holders at that time. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

You may vote by attending the Meeting in person or by proxy. A body corporate can appoint a corporate representative.

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the place and time specified in the Notice of Meeting.

Voting by corporate representative

Body corporate shareholders should complete a "Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative" to enable a person to attend the Meeting on their behalf.

Proxies

A Shareholder has the right to appoint a proxy who need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

If a Shareholder is entitled to two or more votes, they may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise.

The Proxy Form (which is enclosed with this Notice of Meeting) and any power of attorney or authority under which they are signed must be received at the share registry of the Company:

c/- Link Market Services Ltd Locked Bag A14

Sydney South, NSW 1235, Australia or:

At the Company's Registered Office

Suite 303, Level 3

15 Lime Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By Hand

Link Market Services Limited

1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138; or Level 12, 680 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 or

By facsimile

to Link Market Services Ltd on +61 (2) 9287 0309 or online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au at least 48 hours prior to the EGM (i.e. by no later than 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on 14 February 2022) or any adjournment.

Any Proxy Form received after this deadline, including at the Meeting, will be invalid.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cardiex Limited published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
