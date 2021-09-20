Log in
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/20 04:00:00 pm
6.6 USD   -3.79%
05:32pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Investor Presentation - 20-Sept-2021
PU
09/13INSIDER BUY : Cardiff Oncology
MT
09/09Top Premarket Gainers
MT
Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - 20-Sept-2021

09/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Turning the Tide on Cancer

September 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; regulatory, and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Corporate Overview

Clinical stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS- mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and castrate-resistant prostate cancer

Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance

Clinical-stage biotech company developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selectivePolo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options

Exchange

Nasdaq: CRDF

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments*

$140.1M

Net Cash used in Operating Activities in 1H 2021

$10.2M

Headquarters

San Diego, CA

The above financial information is derived from our unaudited financials in Form 10Q filed on 08/05/21; *as of 06/30/21

2021 Corporation Presentation I 4

Investment Highlights and Strategy

Fully leverage onvansertib in combination with targeted therapeutics and chemotherapies across multiple cancer indications

Onvansertib

Lead program:

KRAS-mutated mCRC

Broad Portfolio of Indications

Strong Patent Portfolio

Strong Balance Sheet

The only oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor. Optimized product profile overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors. Broadly applicable MOA enables synergy with a wide range of therapeutic classes

Supported by strong preliminary Phase 2 data (ORR: 42%), which compare very favorably to historical

controls (ORR: 5-13%). Program has FDA fast track designation. Updated data anticipated in Q1'22

Ongoing Phase 2 programs in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and abiraterone-resistant metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer with data readouts anticipated in Q1/Q2'22. Extensive preclinical programs have identified additional target indications

Three issued patents with anticipated extension to 2035. Evergreening of portfolio via combination therapy and methods associated with biomarker technology

As of 30-Jun-21, $140.1M in cash, cash equivalents and investments and $10.2M net cash used in operating activities

High-quality Shareholder Base

Includes institutional investors such as Acorn Bioventures1, Caxton, Avidity, Janus, Corriente and Eventide2

MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; ORR: Objective response rate; mPFS: Median progression free survival; 1Acorn Bioventures 13D filed on July 2, 2020; 2As of March 31, 2021, filed 13F - Caxton, Avidity, Janus, Corriente and Eventide

2021 Corporation Presentation I 5

Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,19 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 271 M 271 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1 428x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 809x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Mark Erlander Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Levine Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rodney S. Markin Chairman
Katherine L. Ruffner Chief Medical Officer
Vicki Kelemen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.-61.87%271
MODERNA, INC.311.65%173 588
LONZA GROUP AG32.35%60 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.07%49 116
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%31 904
SEAGEN INC.-10.81%28 420