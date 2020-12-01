Log in
Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - December 2020

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
Turning the Tide on Cancer

December 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investment Highlights

Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors:

  • Highly selective for PLK1

  • Orally administered

  • 24-hour half-life

  • Flexible dose and schedule

Specifically targets a knownmechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability

Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications

3rd Generation, 1st-in-class,

Oral PLK1 InhibitorStrong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC

Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-fold improvement in ORR compared to SOC

Preclinical data support:

  • MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition

  • Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU

First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab

Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC)

Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti-androgen resistance (mCRPC)

Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML)

Integrated Biomarker

Strategy

PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia

Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers:

  • mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial

  • mCRPC Phase 2 trial

  • AML Phase 2 trial

Potential expansion opportunities:

  • Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

  • Pancreatic cancer

  • Triple negative breast cancer

  • Lung cancer

  • Ovarian cancer

Diversified Pipeline Across

Numerous Cancers

Experienced Management Team With Drug Development and Biomarker Technology Expertise

Pipeline and Upcoming Catalysts

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1b

Phase 2

Next Milestone

Onvansertib Solid Tumor Programs

mCRC

Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/Avas Mutated Metastatic Colorect

tin® in Second-Line KRAS-al Cancer

Q1 2021 ASCO-GI

mCRPC

Onvansertib + Zytiga® (abira Castration-Resistant Metasta

terone)/prednisone in Zytiga-R tic Prostate Cancer

esistant

Q1 2021 ASCO-GU

mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia

Onvansertib

3rd generation, 1st in class, oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor addressing unmet needs across a broad range of cancer indications

PLK1 is a Proven Therapeutic Target that is Overexpressed in Most Cancers

  • PLK1 is a serine/threonine kinase and master regulator of cell-cycle progression

  • PLK1 controls G2/mitosis (G2/M) checkpoint

  • Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrest and subsequent cell death

  • Emerging data demonstrate that PLK1 is also a key regulator of cellular functions beyond mitosis that are essential for tumor growth:

    - Biosynthesis of DNA

- DNA Damage Response

1Zitouni et al., Nat Rev Mol Cell Biol. 2014 Jul;15(7):433-52; PLK1: Polo-like kinase 1

Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrestand subsequent cell death1

PLK1-Specific ATP Competitive Inhibitor1

Biochemical Profile

Profile Characteristics

Co-crystal of Onvansertib with PLK1

5mg and 20mg oral gelcaps

Small MoleculeMW 648.60 Daltons

95% at 10μM and 91% at 50μM

Moderate intrinsic clearance (9.3 mL/min/kg)1

2 metabolites identified in metabolic profiling in low quantities (parent drug accounted for 93% of total drug-related material)1

No Cytochrome P450 inhibition at therapeutic concentrations2

Systemic exposure of drug increased with dose, as shown by an increase in Cmax and AUC0-24

Tmax is approximatively 3h

Half-life is approximately 24h

  • A selective, ATP competitive PLK1 inhibitor

  • Selectivity is driven by polar interaction with the side chain of Glu140 of PLK1

  • Interaction is hampered in both PLK2 and PLK3 where Glu140 is replaced by histidine

1Valsasina Mol Cancer Ther 2012

Onvansertib has Optimal Drug Properties and Synergistically Combines with Standard-of-Care Therapies

Second-Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated mCRC

Phase 1b/2 open-label trial of onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab

Trial Sites: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center; Mayo Clinic Cancer Centers Principal Investigator: Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz

New Second-Line Therapies are Needed to Improve Response and Increase Progression-Free Survival

Significant limitations to standard-of-care (SOC)

Current second-line standard-of-care treatment in KRAS-mutated mCRC has an overall response rate of 4% and progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.5 months1

1Kubicka et al, Annals of Oncology 2013; 2342-2349; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer

KRAS is a Pivotal Diagnostic Biomarker in the CRC Treatment Paradigm

  • KRAS-mutated patients do not benefit from anti-EGFR agents:

    • - No increase in OS, PFS and ORR was observed in KRAS mutant patients treated with EGFR inhibitors vs control arm1,2

    • - The use of anti-EGFRs is therefore limited to KRAS wild-type patients

  • Mutations in KRAS represent also the most frequent mechanism of resistance to anti-EGFRs (i.e. cetuximab)

1Karapetis et al., NEJM 2008;359:1757-1765; 2Amado et al., JCO 2008, 26:1626-1634

Second-line Treatment: Real World Utilization in the US

Source: Hess, L. International Journal of Colorectal Disease; 2019. Data is limited to limited to second-line regimens used in >1% of the cohort. FOLFOX: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, oxaliplatin. FOLFIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, FOLFOXIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, oxaliplatin

Denotes combination with bevacizumab

Denotes combination with other antiangiogenics

New Second-line mCRC Treatment is an Unmet Need

Outcomes for patients in the 2nd line setting is poor

  • Efficacy of FOLFIRI: 4% ORR and 2.5 months PFS1

  • Addition of bevacizumab to FOLFIRI improves outcomes2

  • However, while KRAS WT patients benefit from the addition of bevacizumab, there was no statistically significant improvement in OS for KRAS-mutant patients3

KRAS

Treatment

ORR

PFS (months)

HR and significance of PFS

OS (months)

HR and significance of

OS

KRAS WT

FOLFIRI

5%

4.5

HR=0.61

(95 % CI 0.49-077)

P <0.0001

11.1

HR=0.61

(95 % CI 0.53-0.90)

P=0.0052

FOLFIRI + Bev

7%

6.4

15.4

KRAS MUTANT

FOLFIRI

3%

4.1

HR=0.70

(95 % CI 0.56-0.89)

P = 0.0027

10

HR=0.92

(95 % CI 0.71-1.18)

P=0.4969

FOLFIRI + Bev

4%

5.5

10.4

1Tournigand et al., JCO 2004;22(2):229-3; 2Bennouna et al., Lancet Oncol. 2013; 14(1):29-37; 3Kubicka, S, Annals of Oncology 2013, 24:2342-2349; CI: confidence interval, HR: hazard ration, ORR: objective response rate, PFS: progression-free survival, OS: overall survival, WT: wild-type, MUT: mutant

Magnitude of Response with Other Antiangiogenic Therapy

The anti-angiogenic agents aflibercept and ramucirumab have been approved in combination with chemotherapy in 2nd line treatment, although they are used to a much lesser extent than bevacizumab

Trial

Agent/ARM

Patients

ORR

95% CI of ORR (%)

VELOUR Sub-group1 (received first line therapy and bevacizumab)

FOLFIRI + aflibercept

643 (325 FOLFIRI +aflibercept)

11.8%

6.7 - 16.9

RAISE2

FOLFIRI + ramucirumab

1361

13.4%*

10.7-16.6

* 20% of patients were Asian, which has higher response rate

1Van Cutsem et al., Target Oncology 2016, 11:383-400 2Tabernero et al., Lancet Oncology 2015;16:499-508

Synthetic Lethality: Cells with KRAS Mutations are Hypersensitive to Inhibition of PLK1

The output of the RAS-mutated pathway activates PLK1, which is inhibited by onvansertib

PLK1: Polo-like Kinase 1; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer

PLK1 and RAS Cooperative Relationship

The downstream target of KRAS, pCRAF, localizes to the mitotic spindle poles at mitosis where it interacts with PLK1 and promotes PLK1 activation, leading to mitosis and tumor progression1

Data suggest that KRAS-activated cells are dependent on PLK1 for their proliferation and survival and inhibition of PLK1 by onvansertib could inhibit tumor growth

1Mielgo et al., Nat. Med. 2011; 17(12):1641-5

Proliferation/Survival

Synergy: Onvansertib in Combination with SOC Irinotecan and 5-FU

Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI (irinotecan and 5-FU)

PLK1 Regulates DNA Damage Response1,2

1van Vugt & Yaffe, Cell Cycle 2010 9:2097-2101; 2van Vugt et al., 2010, PLoS 8:1-19

  • 1. Keeps tumor cells in G2/M arrest leading to apoptosis

  • 2. For cells that escape, mitosis is blocked, also leading to apoptosis

Cell Death

Phase 1b/2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab

Trial Design

FOLFIRI + bevacizumab

Efficacy Endpoints

1 CYCLE = 28 Days

  • Overall response in patients who receive ≥1 cycle (2 courses) of treatment

  • Progression-free survival (PFS)

  • Decreases in KRAS mutation burden and response to treatment

Treatment Course = 14 Days

FOLFIRI + bevacizumab

What is Clinical Trial Success

  • ≥5 of 26 (~20%) patients achieve clinical response confirmed by radiographic scan

  • Achieve median progression-free survival of ≥ 6 months

Phase 1b: Safety and Tolerability of Onvansertib Demonstrated

Most Common Treatment-Emergent Most CommoAndvTerersaetmEveenntt-sEmergent AEs

Fatigue Diarrhea Nausea Neutropenia Alopecia Abdominal or stomach pain Mucositis Thrombocytopenia ALT increase Anemia Bloating Nosebleed Vomiting WBC decrease

  • 2 patients had DLTs that were both attributed to the 5-FU bolus: G4 neutropenic fever (dose level 12 mg/m2) and G4 neutropenia (dose level 18 mg/m2)

  • 12 mg/m2 and 15 mg/m2 dose levels were cleared for safety; 4 patients have been treated at 18 mg/m2 dose level and 2 more will be enrolled

  • Combination treatment was well tolerated:

    -

    of all the AEs only 9% (15/170) were G3/G4

    - G3/G4 AEs reported in ≥2 patients were neutropenia (n=5) and abdominal pain (n=2); all resolved within 2.5 weeks

  • No major or unexpected toxicities were attributed to onvansertib

n=number of patients (total N=13)

WBC=white blood cells; ALT= alanine aminotransferase

Response to Treatment Confirmed by Radiographic Scan

Compelling Preliminary Efficacy Data

  • 10 of 11 (91%) patients had clinical benefit:

    • - 5 (45%) patients achieved a partial response (PR)

    • - 4 patients had a confirmed PR (≥ 30% tumor shrinkage) with 1 patient going on to curative surgery

    • - 1 patient with an initial PR went off study prior to confirmatory scan due to non- treatment related event

Best Radiographic Response

Response to Treatment Confirmed by Progression-Free Survival

Response Appears Durable

  • 8 (73%) patients had durable responses of >6 months (range 6 to >12 months); 4 patients remain on treatment; median PFS has not yet been reached

  • Only 1 patient progressed in <6 months while on treatment

PFS: Progression-free survival

ASCO data

ASCO to present

12 mg/m2

01-006

01-007

Treatment ongoing

01-003

02-004

Received bevacizumab in 1st line

15 mg/m2

02-005 01-010 01-011 02-008

Treatment was discontinued due to treatment-unrelated

AE*

Reason for discontinuationCurative surgery

Patient decision

18 mg/m2

02-012 01-013 01-014

Radiographic assessment

0

28

56

84 112

Partial Response (PR) Stable Disease (SD) Progressive Disease (PD)

Days of treatment

Durability of Response

Serial Monitoring of KRAS is Predictive of Radiographic Scan Response

Monitoring KRAS mutations in plasma ctDNA may enable rapid predictions of therapeutic response

  • KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) was measured by digital droplet PCR (ddPCR) at baseline and at the end of Cycle 1

    • - 9 of 11 patients had a KRAS variant detected by ddPCR at baseline*

    • - All patients showed a decrease in KRAS MAF after the 1st cycle of treatment

  • The greatest changes in KRAS were observed in patients achieving a PR (ranging from -78% to -100%)

  • The patient with disease progression had only a 55% decrease in KRAS mutant allelic frequency

*A KRAS mutation was detected by NGS for all 11 patients; ctDNA: Circulating tumor DNAPR: Partial response; SD: Stable disease; PD: Progressive disease

KRAS-Mutated mCRC Expanded Access Program (EAP)

  • Program initiated in June 2020

  • 12 sites participating across the US as of December 1st

  • Eligibility criteria includes:

    • - Patients not meeting clinical trial inclusion criteria

    • - Patients who have received 2 or more lines of prior treatment

    • - Patients who have previously been treated with FOLFIRI (with or without bevacizumab)

  • 23 patients treated to-date; most were progressing on treatment with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab prior to enrolling

  • Changes in KRAS mutational burden are being analyzed pre-dose and at the start of each cycle of treatment

# of Sites

# of Patients Treated To-Date

15

23

Catalysts and Milestones: KRAS-Mutated mCRC

Positive Phase 1b/2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Phase 2 open-label trial of onvansertib + abiraterone

Trial Sites: Beth Israel Deaconess, Dana Farber, Mass General Principal Investigator: Dr. David Einstein

New Therapeutic Options are Needed to Overcome Resistance to SOC Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors (ARSi)

Limited options for patients once resistant to abiraterone

New treatment options are needed to extend the duration of response to ARSi's and increase overall survival

1Antonarakis, Emmannel - Current Understanding of Resistance to Abiraterone and Enzalutamide in Advanced Prostate Cancer; Clinical Advances in Hematology & Oncology - May 2016 - Volume 14, Issue 5; 2Armstrong et al., 2019, JCO 37: 1120-1129; SOC: Standard-of-care; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

Onvansertib Extends the Response to Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors

Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with abiraterone (Zytiga®) and significantly increases mitotic arrest

1Patterson & Yaffe, 2019, MIT; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

Phase 2 Open Label Trial in of Onvansertib + Abiraterone

Disease Control Assessed by PSA Stabilization

Trial Design:

Eligibility Criteria

Initial resistance to Zytiga; 2 consecutive rises in PSA levels

Efficacy Endpoint:

Internationally Recognized Prostate Cancer Working Group

  • Primary: disease control evaluated as PSA decline or stabilization (PSA rise <25% over baseline)

What is Clinical Trial Success

  • ~30% patients achieve primary efficacy endpoint of disease control at 12 weeks (PSA stabilization or decrease); confirmed by radiographic scan

  • Achieve median radiographic PFS of ≥6 months

Note: radiographic assessment by RECIST v1.1 [CR = disappearance of all target lesions, PR = ≥30% decrease, PD = ≥20% increase, SD = does not meet criteria for PR nor PD]; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; PSA: Prostate specific antigen; PFS: Progression-free survival

Patient Baseline Characteristics and Enrollment Status

Patient Baseline Characteristics

Total patients N=39

Median [range] or n (%)

Age in Years

72 [54-87]

Nonwhite Ethnicity

5 (13%)

ECOG 0 1

34 (87%) 5 (13%)

Years Since Diagnosis

5 [1-18]

Grade Groups 4 and 5

24 (62%)

De Novo Metastatic Disease

13 (33%)

Presence of Bone Metastasis

33 (85%)

Presence of Visceral Metastasis

13 (33%)

Baseline PSA, ng/mL

12.5 [0.6-224]

AR-V7+ at Baseline*

9 (23%)

Baseline CTC Count per mL of blood**

2.2 [0-87]

ECOG: Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, AR-V7: androgen receptor variant 7, CTC: circulating tumor cells

*AR-V7 status was evaluated using the EPIC and Johns Hopkins University testing platforms **CTC count was performed by EPIC

Enrollment as of October 16th, 2020

Number of patients (N)

Arm A

Arm B

Arm C

Treated

24

11

4

Currently on Treatment

1

1

4

Completing 12-weeks

14

8

3

Discontinued before 12 weeks

Progressive Disease (PD)

Adverse Event Withdrew Consent

10

2

0

3 5 2

1 1 0

0 0 0

Patients evaluable for efficacy (completed 12 weeks + PD)

17

9

3

Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in mCRPC

Safety Assessment

Adverse events Total Patients N=39

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4

All grades

Anemia

10

5

1

16

Thrombocytopenia

11

1

1

13

Fatigue

10

2

12

Neutropenia

1

1

7

3

12

Hypophosphatemia

3

3

4

10

WBC decrease

2

2

3

2

9

Back pain

2

3

5

Hypokalemia

3

1

1

5

Constipation

4

0

4

Nausea

3

1

4

  • Most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse events (AEs) were expected, on-target, hematological associated with onvansertib mechanism of action

  • Hematological AEs were reversible and effectively managed by dose delay, dose reduction and/or growth factor support

Efficacy Evaluation at 12-Weeks

Total Patients Evaluable N=29

Arm A

Arm B

Arm C

Evaluable for efficacy*

17

9

3

Completed 12-week treatment

14

8

3

Progressed within 12 weeks

3

1

0

Disease control**

5 (29%)

3 (33%)

2 (67%)

Radiographic stable disease

9 (53%)

5 (55%)

3 (100%)

Durable response (>7 months)

4 (23%)

4 (44%)

NA

* Completed 12 weeks of treatment or progressed within 12 weeks ** Defined as PSA stabilization or decline (PSA rise <25% over baseline)

Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Efficacy of Onvansertib and Durability of Response Including Patients with AR Alterations

Efficacy in patients with AR alterations:

  • 8 of the patients evaluable for efficacy had at least 1 AR alterations: AR-V7+ (n=6), AR T878A mutation (n=2) and/or AR amplification (n=3)

  • 3 (37%) patients achieved disease control

  • 4 (50%) patients had radiographic stable disease

  • 3 patients had durable responses (range 7-9 months)

*AR-V7 status was evaluated using the EPIC and Johns Hopkins University testing platforms. Genomic profiling of circulating tumor DNA was performed using Gardant360® test

Arm C (14+7)

3 months

6 months

9 months

1 year

1.5 year

03-043

PSA endpoint

01-044

02-045

01-025

Arm B (5+9)

01-026

03-030

Partial response Stable disease Progressive disease

Radiographic assessment

01-024

02-041

01-033

03-039

02-042

01-014

Physcian decision Patient decision Adverse event*

Reason for discontinuation other than PD

03-017

03-037

01-021

OngoingArm A (5+16)

02-036

03-013

Transitioned to Arm B

02-003

03-004

02-007

AR-V7+

03-023

AR T878AAR alterations

03-009

01-019

AR Amplification

03-028

02-020

Days of treatment

Treatment Response and Duration for Patients

Completing 12 Weeks of Treatment

Onvansertib-Induced Circulating Tumor Cell Decrease is Associated with Progression-Free Survival

Circulating tumor cell (CTC) count, reported as favorable or unfavorable (<5 versus ≥5 CTC/7.5mL of blood, respectively) is a prognostic factor for survival in CRPC - conversion from unfavorable to favorable is associated with improved survival

At baseline, 27 (73%) of 37 patients had unfavorable CTC count; 10 were analyzed following 12 weeks of treatment:

  • 5 (50%) patients had an ≥80% CTC decrease, including 2 AR-V7+ patients (01-024 and 01-025)

  • 4 (40%) patients converted from unfavorable to favorable CTC level, including 3 patients with no detectable CTC

  • Median time on treatment was 9.2 months for patients with CTC decrease (n=5) vs 4.9 months for patients with CTC increase (n=5)

CRPC: Castration resistant prostate cancer

Patients with Unfavorable CTC Level at Baseline

% Change in CTC at 12-weeks vs baseline in patients with unfavorable CTC level Percent Change in CTC: 12-Weeks vs Baseline in at baseline (>5 CTC / 7.5mL blood)

% change in CTC at 12 weeks from baseline

Patients

Identifying an Onvansertib-Abiraterone Response Gene Signature

Onvansertib/Abiraterone

  • Synergy study

  • RNA-sequencingAbiraterone induces expression of mitotic genes in prostate cancer cells synergistic for Onv+AbiTranscriptome analysis of 32,000 prostate cancer specimens

Identified 4 molecular subtypes:

  • Luminal A

  • Luminal Proliferating

  • Basal

  • Basal Immune

Abi/Onv synergy gene signature is enriched in the Basal subtype, a subtype representing ~30% of CRPC patients and associated with lower response to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT)

Currently analyzing archived tissue from patients enrolled in the trialTranscriptome analysis with

Decipher Biosciences

Catalysts and Milestones: mCRPC

Positive Phase 2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial

New Clinical Programs Planned

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in RAS-Pathway Mutant CMML

Study Rationale

  • Proliferative CMML is enriched for activating RAS pathway mutations such as NRAS, KRAS, CBL, PTPN11 and NF1, all of which have been associated with adverse outcomes

  • RAS pathway mutations drive proliferative CMML via a novel RAS-KMT2A-PLK1 axis, which can be therapeutically targeted with PLK1 inhibitors

  • In-vitro and in-vivo experiments with onvansertib as a single agent have shown a dose-dependent inhibition of CMML cell growth, with improved cell differentiation

Phase 2 Two-Arm Randomized Trial of Onvansertib +/- Decitabine in RAS-Pathway Mutated CMML

Determine the safety and efficacy of onvansertib, a novel oral PLK1 inhibitor in RAS-pathway mutant chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Trial Design:

Eligibility Criteria:

What is Clinical Trial Success

Newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory to prior therapy

RAS pathway mutant: NRAS, KRAS, PTPN11, CBL and NF1

Achieve ≥25% CR rate in treatment naïve cohort

with frequency allele of ≥5%

Efficacy Endpoint:

Achieve ≥12.5% CR rate in the relapsed and

Rate of complete remission (CR)

refractory cohort

3209202C0oCrpoorrpaotrioantioPnrePsrensteantitoantioIn I39

Phase 2 Study of Onvansertib in Combination with 5-FU and Nal-IRI for Second Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

  • KRAS is the most common oncogene mutated in pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which is present in ~95% of tumors

Study Rationale

  • Mutant KRAS is essential for PDAC growth, where the constitutive activated RAS proteins contribute to tumorigenesis, treatment resistance and metastases

  • No effective RAS inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer

  • Significant need for new effective second line treatment option

Phase 2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + 5-FU and Nanoliposomal Irinotecan in KRAS-Mutated PDAC

Trial Design (~40 patients):

5-FU + Nanoliposomal Irinotecan (nal-IRI)

Eligibility Criteria

1 CYCLE = 14 Days

Treatment Course (Days)

  • Prior abraxane/gemcitabine and no prior irinotecan or Nal-IRI

Efficacy Endpoints

  • Best overall response (complete response [CR] or partial response [PR]) and disease control rate (CR, PR or stable disease [SD])

  • Progression-free survival (PFS) rate at 6 months

  • Overall survival (OS)

  • Reduction in KRAS allelic burden in liquid biopsies

What is Clinical Trial Success

  • Achieve ≥26% overall response rate (ORR) - 9 out of 35 patients

  • Achieve ≥36% progression free survival rate at 6 months - 13 out of 36 patients

Corporate

Strong Patent Portfolio

Core Technology: 3 Issued Patents to 2030 in US, Europe and Asia, with anticipated extension to 2035

Evergreening: Combination Therapy

Evergreening: Biomarkers

Compound (onvansertib): US 8614220

Salt forms of onvansertib: US 8648078

Exclusive license from MIT for 2 US issued patents with broad method claims for combination of PLK inhibitor + anti-androgen compounds to treat any cancerMethod for assessing PLK1 target phosphorylation status for identifying patients to be treated with PLK1 inhibitors

PCT US1948044, Expiration 2039

Combinations with anti-neoplastic compounds: US 8927530

US 9566280; US 10155006; Expiration 2035

Method for treating patient with a PLK inhibitor when there is a PSA rise

Provisional, Expiration 2040

PLK: Polo-like kinase; PSA: Prostate specific antigen

Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance

Clinical-stage biotech company, developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new effective therapies

Exchange

Nasdaq: CRDF

Cash & Cash Equivalents (as of 10/31/20)

$131.8M

Q1 - Q3, 2020 Average Quarterly Cash Burn

$3.8M

Headquarters

San Diego, CA

Investment Highlights

Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors:

  • Highly selective for PLK1

  • Orally administered

  • 24-hour half-life

  • Flexible dose and schedule

Specifically targets a knownmechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability

Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications

3rd Generation, 1st-in-class,

Oral PLK1 InhibitorStrong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC

Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-fold improvement in ORR compared to SOC

Preclinical data support:

  • MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition

  • Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU

First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab

Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC)

Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti-androgen resistance (mCRPC)

Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML)

Integrated Biomarker

Strategy

PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia

Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers:

  • mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial

  • mCRPC Phase 2 trial

  • AML Phase 2 trial

Potential expansion opportunities:

  • Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

  • Pancreatic cancer

  • Triple negative breast cancer

  • Lung cancer

  • Ovarian cancer

Diversified Pipeline Across

Numerous Cancers

Thank You

for more information contact:ir@cardiffoncology.com

Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
EPS Revisions
