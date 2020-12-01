Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - December 2020 12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Turning the Tide on Cancer December 2020 Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Investment Highlights Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors: • Highly selective for PLK1

• Orally administered

• 24-hour half-life

• Flexible dose and schedule Specifically targets a knownmechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications 3rd Generation, 1st-in-class, Oral PLK1 InhibitorStrong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-fold improvement in ORR compared to SOC Preclinical data support: • MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition • Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC) Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti-androgen resistance (mCRPC) Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML) Integrated Biomarker Strategy PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers: • mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial

• mCRPC Phase 2 trial

• AML Phase 2 trial Potential expansion opportunities: • Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia • Pancreatic cancer

• Triple negative breast cancer

• Lung cancer

• Ovarian cancer Diversified Pipeline Across Numerous Cancers Experienced Management Team With Drug Development and Biomarker Technology Expertise Pipeline and Upcoming Catalysts Indication Preclinical Phase 1b Phase 2 Next Milestone Onvansertib Solid Tumor Programs mCRC Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/Avas Mutated Metastatic Colorect tin® in Second-Line KRAS-al Cancer Q1 2021 ASCO-GI mCRPC Onvansertib + Zytiga® (abira Castration-Resistant Metasta terone)/prednisone in Zytiga-R tic Prostate Cancer esistant Q1 2021 ASCO-GU mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia Onvansertib 3rd generation, 1st in class, oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor addressing unmet needs across a broad range of cancer indications PLK1 is a Proven Therapeutic Target that is Overexpressed in Most Cancers • PLK1 is a serine/threonine kinase and master regulator of cell-cycle progression

• PLK1 controls G2/mitosis (G2/M) checkpoint

• Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrest and subsequent cell death

• Emerging data demonstrate that PLK1 is also a key regulator of cellular functions beyond mitosis that are essential for tumor growth: - Biosynthesis of DNA - DNA Damage Response 1Zitouni et al., Nat Rev Mol Cell Biol. 2014 Jul;15(7):433-52; PLK1: Polo-like kinase 1 Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrestand subsequent cell death1 PLK1-Specific ATP Competitive Inhibitor1 Biochemical Profile Profile Characteristics Co-crystal of Onvansertib with PLK1 5mg and 20mg oral gelcaps Small MoleculeMW 648.60 Daltons 95% at 10μM and 91% at 50μM Moderate intrinsic clearance (9.3 mL/min/kg)1 2 metabolites identified in metabolic profiling in low quantities (parent drug accounted for 93% of total drug-related material)1 No Cytochrome P450 inhibition at therapeutic concentrations2 Systemic exposure of drug increased with dose, as shown by an increase in Cmax and AUC0-24 Tmax is approximatively 3h Half-life is approximately 24h • A selective, ATP competitive PLK1 inhibitor

• Selectivity is driven by polar interaction with the side chain of Glu140 of PLK1

• Interaction is hampered in both PLK2 and PLK3 where Glu140 is replaced by histidine 1Valsasina Mol Cancer Ther 2012 Onvansertib has Optimal Drug Properties and Synergistically Combines with Standard-of-Care Therapies Second-Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated mCRC Phase 1b/2 open-label trial of onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab Trial Sites: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center; Mayo Clinic Cancer Centers Principal Investigator: Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz New Second-Line Therapies are Needed to Improve Response and Increase Progression-Free Survival Significant limitations to standard-of-care (SOC) Current second-line standard-of-care treatment in KRAS-mutated mCRC has an overall response rate of 4% and progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.5 months1 1Kubicka et al, Annals of Oncology 2013; 2342-2349; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer KRAS is a Pivotal Diagnostic Biomarker in the CRC Treatment Paradigm • KRAS-mutated patients do not benefit from anti-EGFR agents: - No increase in OS, PFS and ORR was observed in KRAS mutant patients treated with EGFR inhibitors vs control arm1,2 - The use of anti-EGFRs is therefore limited to KRAS wild-type patients

• Mutations in KRAS represent also the most frequent mechanism of resistance to anti-EGFRs (i.e. cetuximab) 1Karapetis et al., NEJM 2008;359:1757-1765; 2Amado et al., JCO 2008, 26:1626-1634 Second-line Treatment: Real World Utilization in the US Source: Hess, L. International Journal of Colorectal Disease; 2019. Data is limited to limited to second-line regimens used in >1% of the cohort. FOLFOX: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, oxaliplatin. FOLFIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, FOLFOXIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, oxaliplatin Denotes combination with bevacizumab Denotes combination with other antiangiogenics New Second-line mCRC Treatment is an Unmet Need Outcomes for patients in the 2nd line setting is poor • Efficacy of FOLFIRI: 4% ORR and 2.5 months PFS1

• Addition of bevacizumab to FOLFIRI improves outcomes2

• However, while KRAS WT patients benefit from the addition of bevacizumab, there was no statistically significant improvement in OS for KRAS-mutant patients3 KRAS Treatment ORR PFS (months) HR and significance of PFS OS (months) HR and significance of OS KRAS WT FOLFIRI 5% 4.5 HR=0.61 (95 % CI 0.49-077) P <0.0001 11.1 HR=0.61 (95 % CI 0.53-0.90) P=0.0052 FOLFIRI + Bev 7% 6.4 15.4 KRAS MUTANT FOLFIRI 3% 4.1 HR=0.70 (95 % CI 0.56-0.89) P = 0.0027 10 HR=0.92 (95 % CI 0.71-1.18) P=0.4969 FOLFIRI + Bev 4% 5.5 10.4 1Tournigand et al., JCO 2004;22(2):229-3; 2Bennouna et al., Lancet Oncol. 2013; 14(1):29-37; 3Kubicka, S, Annals of Oncology 2013, 24:2342-2349; CI: confidence interval, HR: hazard ration, ORR: objective response rate, PFS: progression-free survival, OS: overall survival, WT: wild-type, MUT: mutant Magnitude of Response with Other Antiangiogenic Therapy The anti-angiogenic agents aflibercept and ramucirumab have been approved in combination with chemotherapy in 2nd line treatment, although they are used to a much lesser extent than bevacizumab Trial Agent/ARM Patients ORR 95% CI of ORR (%) VELOUR Sub-group1 (received first line therapy and bevacizumab) FOLFIRI + aflibercept 643 (325 FOLFIRI +aflibercept) 11.8% 6.7 - 16.9 RAISE2 FOLFIRI + ramucirumab 1361 13.4%* 10.7-16.6 * 20% of patients were Asian, which has higher response rate 1Van Cutsem et al., Target Oncology 2016, 11:383-400 2Tabernero et al., Lancet Oncology 2015;16:499-508 Synthetic Lethality: Cells with KRAS Mutations are Hypersensitive to Inhibition of PLK1 The output of the RAS-mutated pathway activates PLK1, which is inhibited by onvansertib PLK1: Polo-like Kinase 1; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer PLK1 and RAS Cooperative Relationship The downstream target of KRAS, pCRAF, localizes to the mitotic spindle poles at mitosis where it interacts with PLK1 and promotes PLK1 activation, leading to mitosis and tumor progression1 Data suggest that KRAS-activated cells are dependent on PLK1 for their proliferation and survival and inhibition of PLK1 by onvansertib could inhibit tumor growth 1Mielgo et al., Nat. Med. 2011; 17(12):1641-5 Proliferation/Survival Synergy: Onvansertib in Combination with SOC Irinotecan and 5-FU Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI (irinotecan and 5-FU) PLK1 Regulates DNA Damage Response1,2 1van Vugt & Yaffe, Cell Cycle 2010 9:2097-2101; 2van Vugt et al., 2010, PLoS 8:1-19 1. Keeps tumor cells in G2/M arrest leading to apoptosis

2. For cells that escape, mitosis is blocked, also leading to apoptosis Cell Death Phase 1b/2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab Trial Design FOLFIRI + bevacizumab Efficacy Endpoints 1 CYCLE = 28 Days • Overall response in patients who receive ≥1 cycle (2 courses) of treatment

• Progression-free survival (PFS)

• Decreases in KRAS mutation burden and response to treatment Treatment Course = 14 Days FOLFIRI + bevacizumab What is Clinical Trial Success • ≥5 of 26 (~20%) patients achieve clinical response confirmed by radiographic scan

• Achieve median progression-free survival of ≥ 6 months Phase 1b: Safety and Tolerability of Onvansertib Demonstrated Most Common Treatment-Emergent Most CommoAndvTerersaetmEveenntt-sEmergent AEs Fatigue Diarrhea Nausea Neutropenia Alopecia Abdominal or stomach pain Mucositis Thrombocytopenia ALT increase Anemia Bloating Nosebleed Vomiting WBC decrease • 2 patients had DLTs that were both attributed to the 5-FU bolus: G4 neutropenic fever (dose level 12 mg/m2) and G4 neutropenia (dose level 18 mg/m2)

• 12 mg/m2 and 15 mg/m2 dose levels were cleared for safety; 4 patients have been treated at 18 mg/m2 dose level and 2 more will be enrolled

• Combination treatment was well tolerated: - of all the AEs only 9% (15/170) were G3/G4 - G3/G4 AEs reported in ≥2 patients were neutropenia (n=5) and abdominal pain (n=2); all resolved within 2.5 weeks

• No major or unexpected toxicities were attributed to onvansertib n=number of patients (total N=13) WBC=white blood cells; ALT= alanine aminotransferase Response to Treatment Confirmed by Radiographic Scan Compelling Preliminary Efficacy Data • 10 of 11 (91%) patients had clinical benefit: - 5 (45%) patients achieved a partial response (PR) - 4 patients had a confirmed PR (≥ 30% tumor shrinkage) with 1 patient going on to curative surgery - 1 patient with an initial PR went off study prior to confirmatory scan due to non- treatment related event

Best Radiographic Response Response to Treatment Confirmed by Progression-Free Survival Response Appears Durable • 8 (73%) patients had durable responses of >6 months (range 6 to >12 months); 4 patients remain on treatment; median PFS has not yet been reached

• Only 1 patient progressed in <6 months while on treatment PFS: Progression-free survival ASCO data ASCO to present 12 mg/m2 01-006 01-007 Treatment ongoing 01-003 02-004 Received bevacizumab in 1st line 15 mg/m2 02-005 01-010 01-011 02-008 Treatment was discontinued due to treatment-unrelated AE* Reason for discontinuationCurative surgery Patient decision 18 mg/m2 02-012 01-013 01-014 Radiographic assessment 0 28 56 84 112 Partial Response (PR) Stable Disease (SD) Progressive Disease (PD) Days of treatment Durability of Response Serial Monitoring of KRAS is Predictive of Radiographic Scan Response Monitoring KRAS mutations in plasma ctDNA may enable rapid predictions of therapeutic response • KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) was measured by digital droplet PCR (ddPCR) at baseline and at the end of Cycle 1 - 9 of 11 patients had a KRAS variant detected by ddPCR at baseline* - All patients showed a decrease in KRAS MAF after the 1st cycle of treatment

• The greatest changes in KRAS were observed in patients achieving a PR (ranging from -78% to -100%) • The patient with disease progression had only a 55% decrease in KRAS mutant allelic frequency *A KRAS mutation was detected by NGS for all 11 patients; ctDNA: Circulating tumor DNAPR: Partial response; SD: Stable disease; PD: Progressive disease KRAS-Mutated mCRC Expanded Access Program (EAP) • Program initiated in June 2020

• 12 sites participating across the US as of December 1st

• Eligibility criteria includes: - Patients not meeting clinical trial inclusion criteria - Patients who have received 2 or more lines of prior treatment - Patients who have previously been treated with FOLFIRI (with or without bevacizumab)

• 23 patients treated to-date; most were progressing on treatment with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab prior to enrolling

• Changes in KRAS mutational burden are being analyzed pre-dose and at the start of each cycle of treatment # of Sites # of Patients Treated To-Date 15 23 Catalysts and Milestones: KRAS-Mutated mCRC Positive Phase 1b/2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Phase 2 open-label trial of onvansertib + abiraterone Trial Sites: Beth Israel Deaconess, Dana Farber, Mass General Principal Investigator: Dr. David Einstein New Therapeutic Options are Needed to Overcome Resistance to SOC Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors (ARSi) Limited options for patients once resistant to abiraterone New treatment options are needed to extend the duration of response to ARSi's and increase overall survival 1Antonarakis, Emmannel - Current Understanding of Resistance to Abiraterone and Enzalutamide in Advanced Prostate Cancer; Clinical Advances in Hematology & Oncology - May 2016 - Volume 14, Issue 5; 2Armstrong et al., 2019, JCO 37: 1120-1129; SOC: Standard-of-care; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer Onvansertib Extends the Response to Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with abiraterone (Zytiga®) and significantly increases mitotic arrest 1Patterson & Yaffe, 2019, MIT; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer Phase 2 Open Label Trial in of Onvansertib + Abiraterone Disease Control Assessed by PSA Stabilization Trial Design: Eligibility Criteria Initial resistance to Zytiga; 2 consecutive rises in PSA levels Efficacy Endpoint: Internationally Recognized Prostate Cancer Working Group • Primary: disease control evaluated as PSA decline or stabilization (PSA rise <25% over baseline) What is Clinical Trial Success • ~30% patients achieve primary efficacy endpoint of disease control at 12 weeks (PSA stabilization or decrease); confirmed by radiographic scan

• Achieve median radiographic PFS of ≥6 months Note: radiographic assessment by RECIST v1.1 [CR = disappearance of all target lesions, PR = ≥30% decrease, PD = ≥20% increase, SD = does not meet criteria for PR nor PD]; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; PSA: Prostate specific antigen; PFS: Progression-free survival Patient Baseline Characteristics and Enrollment Status Patient Baseline Characteristics Total patients N=39 Median [range] or n (%) Age in Years 72 [54-87] Nonwhite Ethnicity 5 (13%) ECOG 0 1 34 (87%) 5 (13%) Years Since Diagnosis 5 [1-18] Grade Groups 4 and 5 24 (62%) De Novo Metastatic Disease 13 (33%) Presence of Bone Metastasis 33 (85%) Presence of Visceral Metastasis 13 (33%) Baseline PSA, ng/mL 12.5 [0.6-224] AR-V7+ at Baseline* 9 (23%) Baseline CTC Count per mL of blood** 2.2 [0-87] ECOG: Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, AR-V7: androgen receptor variant 7, CTC: circulating tumor cells *AR-V7 status was evaluated using the EPIC and Johns Hopkins University testing platforms **CTC count was performed by EPIC Enrollment as of October 16th, 2020 Number of patients (N) Arm A Arm B Arm C Treated 24 11 4 Currently on Treatment 1 1 4 Completing 12-weeks 14 8 3 Discontinued before 12 weeks Progressive Disease (PD) Adverse Event Withdrew Consent 10 2 0 3 5 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Patients evaluable for efficacy (completed 12 weeks + PD) 17 9 3 Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in mCRPC Safety Assessment Adverse events Total Patients N=39 Grade 1 Grade 2 Grade 3 Grade 4 All grades Anemia 10 5 1 16 Thrombocytopenia 11 1 1 13 Fatigue 10 2 12 Neutropenia 1 1 7 3 12 Hypophosphatemia 3 3 4 10 WBC decrease 2 2 3 2 9 Back pain 2 3 5 Hypokalemia 3 1 1 5 Constipation 4 0 4 Nausea 3 1 4 • Most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse events (AEs) were expected, on-target, hematological associated with onvansertib mechanism of action

• Hematological AEs were reversible and effectively managed by dose delay, dose reduction and/or growth factor support Efficacy Evaluation at 12-Weeks Total Patients Evaluable N=29 Arm A Arm B Arm C Evaluable for efficacy* 17 9 3 Completed 12-week treatment 14 8 3 Progressed within 12 weeks 3 1 0 Disease control** 5 (29%) 3 (33%) 2 (67%) Radiographic stable disease 9 (53%) 5 (55%) 3 (100%) Durable response (>7 months) 4 (23%) 4 (44%) NA * Completed 12 weeks of treatment or progressed within 12 weeks ** Defined as PSA stabilization or decline (PSA rise <25% over baseline) Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Efficacy of Onvansertib and Durability of Response Including Patients with AR Alterations Efficacy in patients with AR alterations: • 8 of the patients evaluable for efficacy had at least 1 AR alterations: AR-V7+ (n=6), AR T878A mutation (n=2) and/or AR amplification (n=3)

• 3 (37%) patients achieved disease control

• 4 (50%) patients had radiographic stable disease

• 3 patients had durable responses (range 7-9 months) *AR-V7 status was evaluated using the EPIC and Johns Hopkins University testing platforms. Genomic profiling of circulating tumor DNA was performed using Gardant360® test Arm C (14+7) 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 1.5 year 03-043 PSA endpoint 01-044 02-045 01-025 Arm B (5+9) 01-026 03-030 Partial response Stable disease Progressive disease Radiographic assessment 01-024 02-041 01-033 03-039 02-042 01-014 Physcian decision Patient decision Adverse event* Reason for discontinuation other than PD 03-017 03-037 01-021 OngoingArm A (5+16) 02-036 03-013 Transitioned to Arm B 02-003 03-004 02-007 AR-V7+ 03-023 AR T878AAR alterations 03-009 01-019 AR Amplification 03-028 02-020 Days of treatment Treatment Response and Duration for Patients Completing 12 Weeks of Treatment Onvansertib-Induced Circulating Tumor Cell Decrease is Associated with Progression-Free Survival Circulating tumor cell (CTC) count, reported as favorable or unfavorable (<5 versus ≥5 CTC/7.5mL of blood, respectively) is a prognostic factor for survival in CRPC - conversion from unfavorable to favorable is associated with improved survival At baseline, 27 (73%) of 37 patients had unfavorable CTC count; 10 were analyzed following 12 weeks of treatment: • 5 (50%) patients had an ≥80% CTC decrease, including 2 AR-V7+ patients (01-024 and 01-025)

• 4 (40%) patients converted from unfavorable to favorable CTC level, including 3 patients with no detectable CTC

• Median time on treatment was 9.2 months for patients with CTC decrease (n=5) vs 4.9 months for patients with CTC increase (n=5) CRPC: Castration resistant prostate cancer Patients with Unfavorable CTC Level at Baseline % Change in CTC at 12-weeks vs baseline in patients with unfavorable CTC level Percent Change in CTC: 12-Weeks vs Baseline in at baseline (>5 CTC / 7.5mL blood) % change in CTC at 12 weeks from baseline Patients Identifying an Onvansertib-Abiraterone Response Gene Signature Onvansertib/Abiraterone • Synergy study

• RNA-sequencingAbiraterone induces expression of mitotic genes in prostate cancer cells synergistic for Onv+AbiTranscriptome analysis of 32,000 prostate cancer specimens Identified 4 molecular subtypes: • Luminal A

• Luminal Proliferating

• Basal

• Basal Immune Abi/Onv synergy gene signature is enriched in the Basal subtype, a subtype representing ~30% of CRPC patients and associated with lower response to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) Currently analyzing archived tissue from patients enrolled in the trialTranscriptome analysis with Decipher Biosciences Catalysts and Milestones: mCRPC Positive Phase 2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial New Clinical Programs Planned Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in RAS-Pathway Mutant CMML Study Rationale • Proliferative CMML is enriched for activating RAS pathway mutations such as NRAS, KRAS, CBL, PTPN11 and NF1, all of which have been associated with adverse outcomes • RAS pathway mutations drive proliferative CMML via a novel RAS-KMT2A-PLK1 axis, which can be therapeutically targeted with PLK1 inhibitors

• In-vitro and in-vivo experiments with onvansertib as a single agent have shown a dose-dependent inhibition of CMML cell growth, with improved cell differentiation Phase 2 Two-Arm Randomized Trial of Onvansertib +/- Decitabine in RAS-Pathway Mutated CMML Determine the safety and efficacy of onvansertib, a novel oral PLK1 inhibitor in RAS-pathway mutant chronic myelomonocytic leukemia Trial Design: Eligibility Criteria: What is Clinical Trial Success • Newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory to prior therapy • RAS pathway mutant: NRAS, KRAS, PTPN11, CBL and NF1 • Achieve ≥25% CR rate in treatment naïve cohort with frequency allele of ≥5% Efficacy Endpoint: • Achieve ≥12.5% CR rate in the relapsed and • Rate of complete remission (CR) refractory cohort 3209202C0oCrpoorrpaotrioantioPnrePsrensteantitoantioIn I39 Phase 2 Study of Onvansertib in Combination with 5-FU and Nal-IRI for Second Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) • KRAS is the most common oncogene mutated in pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which is present in ~95% of tumors Study Rationale • Mutant KRAS is essential for PDAC growth, where the constitutive activated RAS proteins contribute to tumorigenesis, treatment resistance and metastases

• No effective RAS inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer

• Significant need for new effective second line treatment option Phase 2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + 5-FU and Nanoliposomal Irinotecan in KRAS-Mutated PDAC Trial Design (~40 patients): 5-FU + Nanoliposomal Irinotecan (nal-IRI) Eligibility Criteria 1 CYCLE = 14 Days Treatment Course (Days) • Prior abraxane/gemcitabine and no prior irinotecan or Nal-IRI Efficacy Endpoints • Best overall response (complete response [CR] or partial response [PR]) and disease control rate (CR, PR or stable disease [SD])

• Progression-free survival (PFS) rate at 6 months

• Overall survival (OS)

• Reduction in KRAS allelic burden in liquid biopsies What is Clinical Trial Success • Achieve ≥26% overall response rate (ORR) - 9 out of 35 patients

• Achieve ≥36% progression free survival rate at 6 months - 13 out of 36 patients Corporate Strong Patent Portfolio Core Technology: 3 Issued Patents to 2030 in US, Europe and Asia, with anticipated extension to 2035 Evergreening: Combination Therapy Evergreening: Biomarkers Compound (onvansertib): US 8614220 Salt forms of onvansertib: US 8648078 Exclusive license from MIT for 2 US issued patents with broad method claims for combination of PLK inhibitor + anti-androgen compounds to treat any cancerMethod for assessing PLK1 target phosphorylation status for identifying patients to be treated with PLK1 inhibitors PCT US1948044, Expiration 2039 Combinations with anti-neoplastic compounds: US 8927530 US 9566280; US 10155006; Expiration 2035 Method for treating patient with a PLK inhibitor when there is a PSA rise Provisional, Expiration 2040 PLK: Polo-like kinase; PSA: Prostate specific antigen Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance Clinical-stage biotech company, developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new effective therapies Exchange Nasdaq: CRDF Cash & Cash Equivalents (as of 10/31/20) $131.8M Q1 - Q3, 2020 Average Quarterly Cash Burn $3.8M Headquarters San Diego, CA Investment Highlights Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors: • Highly selective for PLK1

• Orally administered

• 24-hour half-life

• Flexible dose and schedule Specifically targets a knownmechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications 3rd Generation, 1st-in-class, Oral PLK1 InhibitorStrong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-fold improvement in ORR compared to SOC Preclinical data support: • MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition • Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC) Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti-androgen resistance (mCRPC) Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML) Integrated Biomarker Strategy PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers: • mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial

• mCRPC Phase 2 trial

• AML Phase 2 trial Potential expansion opportunities: • Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia • Pancreatic cancer

• Triple negative breast cancer

• Lung cancer

• Ovarian cancer Diversified Pipeline Across Numerous Cancers Thank You for more information contact:ir@cardiffoncology.com Attachments Original document

