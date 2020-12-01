Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - December 2020

Turning the Tide on Cancer
December 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Investment Highlights
Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors:
Specifically targets a knownmechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability
Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications
3rd Generation, 1st-in-class,
Oral PLK1 InhibitorStrong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC
Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-fold improvement in ORR compared to SOC
Preclinical data support:
First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab
Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC)
Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti-androgen resistance (mCRPC)
Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML)
Integrated Biomarker
Strategy
PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia
Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers:
-
• mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial
-
• mCRPC Phase 2 trial
-
• AML Phase 2 trial
Potential expansion opportunities:
Diversified Pipeline Across
Numerous Cancers
Experienced Management Team With Drug Development and Biomarker Technology Expertise
Pipeline and Upcoming Catalysts
|
Indication
|
Preclinical
|
Phase 1b
|
Phase 2
|
Next Milestone
|
Onvansertib Solid Tumor Programs
|
mCRC
|
Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/Avas Mutated Metastatic Colorect
|
tin® in Second-Line KRAS-al Cancer
|
Q1 2021 ASCO-GI
|
mCRPC
|
Onvansertib + Zytiga® (abira Castration-Resistant Metasta
|
terone)/prednisone in Zytiga-R tic Prostate Cancer
|
esistant
|
Q1 2021 ASCO-GU
mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia
Onvansertib
3rd generation, 1st in class, oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor addressing unmet needs across a broad range of cancer indications
PLK1 is a Proven Therapeutic Target that is Overexpressed in Most Cancers
-
• PLK1 is a serine/threonine kinase and master regulator of cell-cycle progression
-
• PLK1 controls G2/mitosis (G2/M) checkpoint
-
• Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrest and subsequent cell death
-
• Emerging data demonstrate that PLK1 is also a key regulator of cellular functions beyond mitosis that are essential for tumor growth:
- Biosynthesis of DNA
- DNA Damage Response
1Zitouni et al., Nat Rev Mol Cell Biol. 2014 Jul;15(7):433-52; PLK1: Polo-like kinase 1
Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrestand subsequent cell death1
PLK1-Specific ATP Competitive Inhibitor1
Biochemical Profile
Profile Characteristics
Co-crystal of Onvansertib with PLK1
5mg and 20mg oral gelcaps
Small MoleculeMW 648.60 Daltons
95% at 10μM and 91% at 50μM
Moderate intrinsic clearance (9.3 mL/min/kg)1
2 metabolites identified in metabolic profiling in low quantities (parent drug accounted for 93% of total drug-related material)1
No Cytochrome P450 inhibition at therapeutic concentrations2
Systemic exposure of drug increased with dose, as shown by an increase in Cmax and AUC0-24
Tmax is approximatively 3h
Half-life is approximately 24h
-
• A selective, ATP competitive PLK1 inhibitor
-
• Selectivity is driven by polar interaction with the side chain of Glu140 of PLK1
-
• Interaction is hampered in both PLK2 and PLK3 where Glu140 is replaced by histidine
1Valsasina Mol Cancer Ther 2012
Onvansertib has Optimal Drug Properties and Synergistically Combines with Standard-of-Care Therapies
Second-Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated mCRC
Phase 1b/2 open-label trial of onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab
Trial Sites: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center; Mayo Clinic Cancer Centers Principal Investigator: Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz
New Second-Line Therapies are Needed to Improve Response and Increase Progression-Free Survival
Significant limitations to standard-of-care (SOC)
Current second-line standard-of-care treatment in KRAS-mutated mCRC has an overall response rate of 4% and progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.5 months1
1Kubicka et al, Annals of Oncology 2013; 2342-2349; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer
KRAS is a Pivotal Diagnostic Biomarker in the CRC Treatment Paradigm
1Karapetis et al., NEJM 2008;359:1757-1765; 2Amado et al., JCO 2008, 26:1626-1634
Second-line Treatment: Real World Utilization in the US
Source: Hess, L. International Journal of Colorectal Disease; 2019. Data is limited to limited to second-line regimens used in >1% of the cohort. FOLFOX: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, oxaliplatin. FOLFIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, FOLFOXIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, oxaliplatin
Denotes combination with bevacizumab
Denotes combination with other antiangiogenics
New Second-line mCRC Treatment is an Unmet Need
Outcomes for patients in the 2nd line setting is poor
-
• Efficacy of FOLFIRI: 4% ORR and 2.5 months PFS1
-
• Addition of bevacizumab to FOLFIRI improves outcomes2
-
• However, while KRAS WT patients benefit from the addition of bevacizumab, there was no statistically significant improvement in OS for KRAS-mutant patients3
|
KRAS
|
Treatment
|
ORR
|
PFS (months)
|
HR and significance of PFS
|
OS (months)
|
HR and significance of
OS
|
KRAS WT
|
FOLFIRI
|
5%
|
4.5
|
HR=0.61
(95 % CI 0.49-077)
P <0.0001
|
11.1
|
HR=0.61
(95 % CI 0.53-0.90)
P=0.0052
|
FOLFIRI + Bev
|
7%
|
6.4
|
15.4
|
KRAS MUTANT
|
FOLFIRI
|
3%
|
4.1
|
HR=0.70
(95 % CI 0.56-0.89)
P = 0.0027
|
10
|
HR=0.92
(95 % CI 0.71-1.18)
P=0.4969
|
FOLFIRI + Bev
|
4%
|
5.5
|
10.4
1Tournigand et al., JCO 2004;22(2):229-3; 2Bennouna et al., Lancet Oncol. 2013; 14(1):29-37; 3Kubicka, S, Annals of Oncology 2013, 24:2342-2349; CI: confidence interval, HR: hazard ration, ORR: objective response rate, PFS: progression-free survival, OS: overall survival, WT: wild-type, MUT: mutant
Magnitude of Response with Other Antiangiogenic Therapy
The anti-angiogenic agents aflibercept and ramucirumab have been approved in combination with chemotherapy in 2nd line treatment, although they are used to a much lesser extent than bevacizumab
|
Trial
|
Agent/ARM
|
Patients
|
ORR
|
95% CI of ORR (%)
|
VELOUR Sub-group1 (received first line therapy and bevacizumab)
|
FOLFIRI + aflibercept
|
643 (325 FOLFIRI +aflibercept)
|
11.8%
|
6.7 - 16.9
|
RAISE2
|
FOLFIRI + ramucirumab
|
1361
|
13.4%*
|
10.7-16.6
* 20% of patients were Asian, which has higher response rate
1Van Cutsem et al., Target Oncology 2016, 11:383-400 2Tabernero et al., Lancet Oncology 2015;16:499-508
Synthetic Lethality: Cells with KRAS Mutations are Hypersensitive to Inhibition of PLK1
The output of the RAS-mutated pathway activates PLK1, which is inhibited by onvansertib
PLK1: Polo-like Kinase 1; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer
PLK1 and RAS Cooperative Relationship
The downstream target of KRAS, pCRAF, localizes to the mitotic spindle poles at mitosis where it interacts with PLK1 and promotes PLK1 activation, leading to mitosis and tumor progression1
Data suggest that KRAS-activated cells are dependent on PLK1 for their proliferation and survival and inhibition of PLK1 by onvansertib could inhibit tumor growth
1Mielgo et al., Nat. Med. 2011; 17(12):1641-5
Proliferation/Survival
Synergy: Onvansertib in Combination with SOC Irinotecan and 5-FU
Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI (irinotecan and 5-FU)
PLK1 Regulates DNA Damage Response1,2
1van Vugt & Yaffe, Cell Cycle 2010 9:2097-2101; 2van Vugt et al., 2010, PLoS 8:1-19
-
1. Keeps tumor cells in G2/M arrest leading to apoptosis
-
2. For cells that escape, mitosis is blocked, also leading to apoptosis
Phase 1b/2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab
Trial Design
Efficacy Endpoints
1 CYCLE = 28 Days
-
• Overall response in patients who receive ≥1 cycle (2 courses) of treatment
-
• Progression-free survival (PFS)
-
• Decreases in KRAS mutation burden and response to treatment
Treatment Course = 14 Days
FOLFIRI + bevacizumab
What is Clinical Trial Success
Phase 1b: Safety and Tolerability of Onvansertib Demonstrated
Most Common Treatment-Emergent Most CommoAndvTerersaetmEveenntt-sEmergent AEs
Fatigue Diarrhea Nausea Neutropenia Alopecia Abdominal or stomach pain Mucositis Thrombocytopenia ALT increase Anemia Bloating Nosebleed Vomiting WBC decrease
-
• 2 patients had DLTs that were both attributed to the 5-FU bolus: G4 neutropenic fever (dose level 12 mg/m2) and G4 neutropenia (dose level 18 mg/m2)
-
• 12 mg/m2 and 15 mg/m2 dose levels were cleared for safety; 4 patients have been treated at 18 mg/m2 dose level and 2 more will be enrolled
-
• Combination treatment was well tolerated:
-
of all the AEs only 9% (15/170) were G3/G4
- G3/G4 AEs reported in ≥2 patients were neutropenia (n=5) and abdominal pain (n=2); all resolved within 2.5 weeks
-
• No major or unexpected toxicities were attributed to onvansertib
n=number of patients (total N=13)
WBC=white blood cells; ALT= alanine aminotransferase
Response to Treatment Confirmed by Radiographic Scan
Compelling Preliminary Efficacy Data
Best Radiographic Response
Response to Treatment Confirmed by Progression-Free Survival
Response Appears Durable
-
• 8 (73%) patients had durable responses of >6 months (range 6 to >12 months); 4 patients remain on treatment; median PFS has not yet been reached
-
• Only 1 patient progressed in <6 months while on treatment
PFS: Progression-free survival
ASCO data
ASCO to present
12 mg/m2
01-006
01-007
Treatment ongoing
01-003
02-004
Received bevacizumab in 1st line
15 mg/m2
02-005 01-010 01-011 02-008
Treatment was discontinued due to treatment-unrelated
AE*
Reason for discontinuationCurative surgery
Patient decision
18 mg/m2
02-012 01-013 01-014
Radiographic assessment
0
28
56
84 112
Partial Response (PR) Stable Disease (SD) Progressive Disease (PD)
Days of treatment
Serial Monitoring of KRAS is Predictive of Radiographic Scan Response
Monitoring KRAS mutations in plasma ctDNA may enable rapid predictions of therapeutic response
-
• KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) was measured by digital droplet PCR (ddPCR) at baseline and at the end of Cycle 1
-
• The greatest changes in KRAS were observed in patients achieving a PR (ranging from -78% to -100%)
*A KRAS mutation was detected by NGS for all 11 patients; ctDNA: Circulating tumor DNAPR: Partial response; SD: Stable disease; PD: Progressive disease
KRAS-Mutated mCRC Expanded Access Program (EAP)
-
• Program initiated in June 2020
-
• 12 sites participating across the US as of December 1st
-
• Eligibility criteria includes:
-
- Patients not meeting clinical trial inclusion criteria
-
- Patients who have received 2 or more lines of prior treatment
-
- Patients who have previously been treated with FOLFIRI (with or without bevacizumab)
-
• 23 patients treated to-date; most were progressing on treatment with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab prior to enrolling
-
• Changes in KRAS mutational burden are being analyzed pre-dose and at the start of each cycle of treatment
|
# of Sites
|
# of Patients Treated To-Date
|
15
|
23
Catalysts and Milestones: KRAS-Mutated mCRC
Positive Phase 1b/2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial
Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Phase 2 open-label trial of onvansertib + abiraterone
Trial Sites: Beth Israel Deaconess, Dana Farber, Mass General Principal Investigator: Dr. David Einstein
New Therapeutic Options are Needed to Overcome Resistance to SOC Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors (ARSi)
Limited options for patients once resistant to abiraterone
New treatment options are needed to extend the duration of response to ARSi's and increase overall survival
1Antonarakis, Emmannel - Current Understanding of Resistance to Abiraterone and Enzalutamide in Advanced Prostate Cancer; Clinical Advances in Hematology & Oncology - May 2016 - Volume 14, Issue 5; 2Armstrong et al., 2019, JCO 37: 1120-1129; SOC: Standard-of-care; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
Onvansertib Extends the Response to Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors
Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with abiraterone (Zytiga®) and significantly increases mitotic arrest
1Patterson & Yaffe, 2019, MIT; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
Phase 2 Open Label Trial in of Onvansertib + Abiraterone
Disease Control Assessed by PSA Stabilization
Trial Design:
Eligibility Criteria
Initial resistance to Zytiga; 2 consecutive rises in PSA levels
Efficacy Endpoint:
Internationally Recognized Prostate Cancer Working Group
What is Clinical Trial Success
Note: radiographic assessment by RECIST v1.1 [CR = disappearance of all target lesions, PR = ≥30% decrease, PD = ≥20% increase, SD = does not meet criteria for PR nor PD]; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; PSA: Prostate specific antigen; PFS: Progression-free survival
Patient Baseline Characteristics and Enrollment Status
Patient Baseline Characteristics
|
Total patients N=39
|
Median [range] or n (%)
|
Age in Years
|
72 [54-87]
|
Nonwhite Ethnicity
|
5 (13%)
|
ECOG 0 1
|
34 (87%) 5 (13%)
|
Years Since Diagnosis
|
5 [1-18]
|
Grade Groups 4 and 5
|
24 (62%)
|
De Novo Metastatic Disease
|
13 (33%)
|
Presence of Bone Metastasis
|
33 (85%)
|
Presence of Visceral Metastasis
|
13 (33%)
|
Baseline PSA, ng/mL
|
12.5 [0.6-224]
|
AR-V7+ at Baseline*
|
9 (23%)
|
Baseline CTC Count per mL of blood**
|
2.2 [0-87]
ECOG: Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, AR-V7: androgen receptor variant 7, CTC: circulating tumor cells
*AR-V7 status was evaluated using the EPIC and Johns Hopkins University testing platforms **CTC count was performed by EPIC
Enrollment as of October 16th, 2020
|
Number of patients (N)
|
Arm A
|
Arm B
|
Arm C
|
Treated
|
24
|
11
|
4
|
Currently on Treatment
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
Completing 12-weeks
|
14
|
8
|
3
|
Discontinued before 12 weeks
Progressive Disease (PD)
Adverse Event Withdrew Consent
|
10
|
2
|
0
|
3 5 2
|
1 1 0
|
0 0 0
|
Patients evaluable for efficacy (completed 12 weeks + PD)
|
17
|
9
|
3
Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in mCRPC
Safety Assessment
|
Adverse events Total Patients N=39
|
Grade 1
|
Grade 2
|
Grade 3
|
Grade 4
|
All grades
|
Anemia
|
10
|
5
|
1
|
16
|
Thrombocytopenia
|
11
|
1
|
1
|
13
|
Fatigue
|
10
|
2
|
12
|
Neutropenia
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
3
|
12
|
Hypophosphatemia
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
10
|
WBC decrease
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
9
|
Back pain
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
Hypokalemia
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Constipation
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
Nausea
|
3
|
1
|
4
-
• Most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse events (AEs) were expected, on-target, hematological associated with onvansertib mechanism of action
-
• Hematological AEs were reversible and effectively managed by dose delay, dose reduction and/or growth factor support
Efficacy Evaluation at 12-Weeks
|
Total Patients Evaluable N=29
|
Arm A
|
Arm B
|
Arm C
|
Evaluable for efficacy*
|
17
|
9
|
3
|
Completed 12-week treatment
|
14
|
8
|
3
|
Progressed within 12 weeks
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
Disease control**
|
5 (29%)
|
3 (33%)
|
2 (67%)
|
Radiographic stable disease
|
9 (53%)
|
5 (55%)
|
3 (100%)
|
Durable response (>7 months)
|
4 (23%)
|
4 (44%)
|
NA
* Completed 12 weeks of treatment or progressed within 12 weeks ** Defined as PSA stabilization or decline (PSA rise <25% over baseline)
Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Efficacy of Onvansertib and Durability of Response Including Patients with AR Alterations
Efficacy in patients with AR alterations:
-
• 8 of the patients evaluable for efficacy had at least 1 AR alterations: AR-V7+ (n=6), AR T878A mutation (n=2) and/or AR amplification (n=3)
-
• 3 (37%) patients achieved disease control
-
• 4 (50%) patients had radiographic stable disease
-
• 3 patients had durable responses (range 7-9 months)
*AR-V7 status was evaluated using the EPIC and Johns Hopkins University testing platforms. Genomic profiling of circulating tumor DNA was performed using Gardant360® test
Arm C (14+7)
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
1.5 year
03-043
PSA endpoint
01-044
02-045
01-025
Arm B (5+9)
01-026
03-030
Partial response Stable disease Progressive disease
Radiographic assessment
01-024
02-041
01-033
03-039
02-042
01-014
Physcian decision Patient decision Adverse event*
Reason for discontinuation other than PD
03-017
03-037
01-021
OngoingArm A (5+16)
02-036
03-013
Transitioned to Arm B
02-003
03-004
02-007
AR-V7+
03-023
AR T878AAR alterations
03-009
01-019
AR Amplification
03-028
02-020
Days of treatment
Treatment Response and Duration for Patients
Completing 12 Weeks of Treatment
Onvansertib-Induced Circulating Tumor Cell Decrease is Associated with Progression-Free Survival
Circulating tumor cell (CTC) count, reported as favorable or unfavorable (<5 versus ≥5 CTC/7.5mL of blood, respectively) is a prognostic factor for survival in CRPC - conversion from unfavorable to favorable is associated with improved survival
At baseline, 27 (73%) of 37 patients had unfavorable CTC count; 10 were analyzed following 12 weeks of treatment:
-
• 5 (50%) patients had an ≥80% CTC decrease, including 2 AR-V7+ patients (01-024 and 01-025)
-
• 4 (40%) patients converted from unfavorable to favorable CTC level, including 3 patients with no detectable CTC
-
• Median time on treatment was 9.2 months for patients with CTC decrease (n=5) vs 4.9 months for patients with CTC increase (n=5)
CRPC: Castration resistant prostate cancer
Patients with Unfavorable CTC Level at Baseline
% Change in CTC at 12-weeks vs baseline in patients with unfavorable CTC level Percent Change in CTC: 12-Weeks vs Baseline in at baseline (>5 CTC / 7.5mL blood)
% change in CTC at 12 weeks from baseline
Patients
Identifying an Onvansertib-Abiraterone Response Gene Signature
Onvansertib/Abiraterone
Identified 4 molecular subtypes:
-
• Luminal A
-
• Luminal Proliferating
-
• Basal
-
• Basal Immune
Abi/Onv synergy gene signature is enriched in the Basal subtype, a subtype representing ~30% of CRPC patients and associated with lower response to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT)
Currently analyzing archived tissue from patients enrolled in the trialTranscriptome analysis with
Decipher Biosciences
Catalysts and Milestones: mCRPC
Positive Phase 2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial
New Clinical Programs Planned
Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML)
Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)
Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in RAS-Pathway Mutant CMML
Study Rationale
-
• Proliferative CMML is enriched for activating RAS pathway mutations such as NRAS, KRAS, CBL, PTPN11 and NF1, all of which have been associated with adverse outcomes
-
• RAS pathway mutations drive proliferative CMML via a novel RAS-KMT2A-PLK1 axis, which can be therapeutically targeted with PLK1 inhibitors
-
• In-vitro and in-vivo experiments with onvansertib as a single agent have shown a dose-dependent inhibition of CMML cell growth, with improved cell differentiation
Phase 2 Two-Arm Randomized Trial of Onvansertib +/- Decitabine in RAS-Pathway Mutated CMML
Determine the safety and efficacy of onvansertib, a novel oral PLK1 inhibitor in RAS-pathway mutant chronic myelomonocytic leukemia
Trial Design:
Eligibility Criteria:
|
What is Clinical Trial Success
|
• Newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory to prior therapy
|
• RAS pathway mutant: NRAS, KRAS, PTPN11, CBL and NF1
|
•
|
Achieve ≥25% CR rate in treatment naïve cohort
|
with frequency allele of ≥5%
|
Efficacy Endpoint:
|
•
|
Achieve ≥12.5% CR rate in the relapsed and
|
• Rate of complete remission (CR)
|
refractory cohort
3209202C0oCrpoorrpaotrioantioPnrePsrensteantitoantioIn I39
Phase 2 Study of Onvansertib in Combination with 5-FU and Nal-IRI for Second Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)
Study Rationale
-
• Mutant KRAS is essential for PDAC growth, where the constitutive activated RAS proteins contribute to tumorigenesis, treatment resistance and metastases
-
• No effective RAS inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer
-
• Significant need for new effective second line treatment option
Phase 2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + 5-FU and Nanoliposomal Irinotecan in KRAS-Mutated PDAC
Trial Design (~40 patients):
5-FU + Nanoliposomal Irinotecan (nal-IRI)
Eligibility Criteria
1 CYCLE = 14 Days
Treatment Course (Days)
Efficacy Endpoints
-
• Best overall response (complete response [CR] or partial response [PR]) and disease control rate (CR, PR or stable disease [SD])
-
• Progression-free survival (PFS) rate at 6 months
-
• Overall survival (OS)
-
• Reduction in KRAS allelic burden in liquid biopsies
What is Clinical Trial Success
Corporate
Strong Patent Portfolio
Core Technology: 3 Issued Patents to 2030 in US, Europe and Asia, with anticipated extension to 2035
Evergreening: Combination Therapy
Evergreening: Biomarkers
Compound (onvansertib): US 8614220
Salt forms of onvansertib: US 8648078
Exclusive license from MIT for 2 US issued patents with broad method claims for combination of PLK inhibitor + anti-androgen compounds to treat any cancerMethod for assessing PLK1 target phosphorylation status for identifying patients to be treated with PLK1 inhibitors
PCT US1948044, Expiration 2039
Combinations with anti-neoplastic compounds: US 8927530
US 9566280; US 10155006; Expiration 2035
Method for treating patient with a PLK inhibitor when there is a PSA rise
Provisional, Expiration 2040
PLK: Polo-like kinase; PSA: Prostate specific antigen
Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance
Clinical-stage biotech company, developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new effective therapies
Exchange
Nasdaq: CRDF
Cash & Cash Equivalents (as of 10/31/20)
$131.8M
Q1 - Q3, 2020 Average Quarterly Cash Burn
$3.8M
Headquarters
San Diego, CA
Investment Highlights
Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors:
Specifically targets a knownmechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability
Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications
3rd Generation, 1st-in-class,
Oral PLK1 InhibitorStrong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC
Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-fold improvement in ORR compared to SOC
Preclinical data support:
First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab
Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC)
Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti-androgen resistance (mCRPC)
Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML)
Integrated Biomarker
Strategy
PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia
Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers:
-
• mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial
-
• mCRPC Phase 2 trial
-
• AML Phase 2 trial
Potential expansion opportunities:
Diversified Pipeline Across
Numerous Cancers
Thank You
for more information contact:ir@cardiffoncology.com