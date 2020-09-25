Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - September 25, 2020
09/25/2020 | 03:20am EDT
Turning the Tide on Cancer
September 2020
Forward-Looking Statements
2
Investment Highlights
3rd Generation, 1st-in-class,
Oral PLK1 Inhibitor
Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors:
Highly selective for PLK1
Orally administered
24-hourhalf-life
Flexible dose and schedule
Specifically targets a known mechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability
Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications
Strong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC
Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing aten-foldimprovement in ORR compared to SOC
Preclinical data support:
MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition
Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU
First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab
Integrated Biomarker
Strategy
Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC)
Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti- androgen resistance (mCRPC)
Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML)
Diversified Pipeline Across
Numerous Cancers
Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers:
Magnitude of Response with Other Antiangiogenic Therapy
The anti-angiogenic agents aflibercept and ramucirumab have been approved in combination with chemotherapy in 2nd-line treatment, yet they are used to a much lesser extent than bevacizumab
Trial
Agent/ARM
Patients
ORR
95% CI of ORR (%)
VELOUR Sub-group1
FOLFIRI +
643 (325 FOLFIRI
(received first line therapy
11.8%
6.7 - 16.9
aflibercept
+aflibercept)
and bevacizumab)
RAISE2
FOLFIRI +
1361
13.4%*
10.7-16.6
ramucirumab
* 20% of patients were Asian, which has higher response rate
1Van Cutsem et al., Target Oncology 2016, 11:383-4002Tabernero et al., Lancet Oncology 2015;16:499-508
2020 Corporation Presentation I14
Synthetic Lethality: Cells with KRAS Mutations are Hypersensitive to Inhibition of PLK1
The output of the RAS-mutated pathway activates PLK1, which is inhibited by onvansertib
Onvansertib Addresses KRAS Mutation
Cell Viability in Onvansertib-Treated KRAS Mutant
Subtypes in mCRC
and Wild Type Isogenic CRC Cells
2%
1%
6%
6%
8%
39%
18%
22%
G12D
G12V
G13D
G12C
G12S
G12A
Q61H
G12R
PLK1: Polo-like Kinase 1; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer
2020 Corporation Presentation I15
Synergy: Onvansertib in Combination with SOC Irinotecan and 5-FU
Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI (irinotecan and 5-FU)
Synergy in Combination with Irinotecan
Synergy in Combination with 5-FU
2020 Corporation Presentation I16
Phase 1b/2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab
Trial Design
1 CYCLE = 28 Days
Treatment Course = 14 Days
Treatment Course = 14 Days
1
2
3
4
5
6 - 14
1
2
3
4
5
6 - 14
Onvansertib
Onvansertib
FOLFIRI + bevacizumab
FOLFIRI + bevacizumab
Efficacy Endpoints
Overall response in patients who receive ≥1 cycle (2 courses) of treatment
Progression-freesurvival (PFS)
Decreases in KRAS mutation burden and response to treatment
What is Clinical Trial Success
≥ 5 of 26 (~20%) patients achieve clinical response confirmed by radiographic scan
Achieve median progression-free survival of ≥ 6 months
2020 Corporation Presentation I17
Response to Treatment Confirmed by Radiographic Scan
Compelling Preliminary Efficacy Data
10 of 11 (91%) patients had clinical benefit:
5 (45%) patients achieved a partial response (PR)
4 patients had a confirmed PR (≥ 30% tumor shrinkage) with 1 patient going on to curative surgery
1 patient with an initial PR went off study prior to confirmatory scan due to non- treatment related event
Best Radiographic Response
2020 Corporation Presentation I18
Response to Treatment Confirmed by Progression-Free Survival
Response Appears Durable
8 (73%) patients had durable responses of >6 months (range 6 to >12 months); 4 patients remain on treatment; median PFS has not yet been reached
Only 1 patient progressed in <6 months while on treatment
12
15
18
Durability of Response
s
s
s
s
s
ks
k
k
k
eek
k
w
e
wee
e
w
e
w
we
w
ee
e
2
32
e
8
16
40
4
4
8
01-006
01-007
01-003
02-004
02-005
01-010
01-011
02-008
02-012
01-013
01-014
0
8
6
4
2
0
68
96
4
2
80
8
6
4
92
2
5
8
11
4
2
5
30
3
6
1
1
1
2
2
2
3
3
3
Days of treatment
ASCO data
ASCO to present
Treatment ongoing
Received bevacizumab in 1st line
Treatment was discontinued due to treatment-unrelated AE*
Reason for discontinuation
Curative surgery
Patient decision
Radiographic assessment
Partial Response (PR)
Stable Disease (SD)
Progressive Disease (PD)
PFS: Progression-free survival
2020 Corporation Presentation I19
Serial Monitoring of KRAS is Predictive of Radiographic Scan Response
Monitoring KRAS mutations in plasma ctDNA may enable rapid predictions of therapeutic response
KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) was measured by digital droplet PCR (ddPCR) at baseline and at the end of Cycle 1
9 of 11 patients had a KRAS variant detected by ddPCR at baseline*
All patients showed a decrease in KRAS MAF after the 1st cycle of treatment
The greatest changes in KRAS were observed in patients achieving a PR (ranging from -78% to -100%)
The patient with disease progression had only a 55% decrease in KRAS mutant allelic frequency
% KRAS MAF Changes After Cycle 1
PR
SD
PD
0
% change in KRAS MAF at
-50
75% Decrease
-100
baselinefromdaycycle12
4
0
5
7
3
2
1
6
8
0
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
1
2
1
1
2
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
*A KRAS mutation was detected by NGS for all 11 patients; ctDNA: Circulating tumor DNAPR: Partial response; SD: Stable disease;
PD: Progressive disease
2020 Corporation Presentation I20
KRAS-Mutated mCRC Expanded Access Program (EAP)
Program initiated in June 2020 for a total of 20 patients
11 sites participating across the US
Eligibility criteria includes:
Patients not meeting clinical trial inclusion criteria
Patients who have received 2 or more lines of prior treatment
Patients who have previously been treated with FOLFIRI (with or without bevacizumab)
All 11 patients treated to-date were progressing on treatment with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab prior to enrolling
Changes in KRAS mutational burden is being analyzed pre-dose and at the start of each cycle of treatment
# of Sites
# of Patients Treated To-Date
# of Patients Pending Treatment
11
11
9
2020 Corporation Presentation I21
Catalysts and Milestones: KRAS-Mutated mCRC
Positive Phase 1b/2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial
May 2020: Fast Track
September 2020: ESMO
January 2021: ASCO-GI
Q1 2021: FDA meeting to
Designation
presentation
data presentation (planned)
discuss regulatory path
mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer
2020 Corporation Presentation I22
Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Phase 2 open-label trial of onvansertib + abiraterone
Trial Sites: Beth Israel Deaconess, Dana Farber, Mass General
Principal Investigator: Dr. David Einstein
New Therapeutic Options are Needed to Overcome Resistance to SOC Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors (ARSi)
Resistance develops to treatment with standard
ARSi's offer a median overall survival
No effective treatment options are
of care ARSi's within 9-15 months1
(mOS) benefit of only ~4 months1
available for the up to 40% of mCRPC
patients with an AR-V7 mutation2
9-15
Months until
ARSi resistance
Limited options for patients once resistant to abiraterone
~4
New treatment options are needed to extend the duration of response
Month mOS
benefit
to ARSi's and increase overall survival
1Antonarakis, Emmannel - Current Understanding of Resistance to Abiraterone and Enzalutamide in Advanced Prostate Cancer; Clinical Advances in Hematology & Oncology - May 2016 - Volume 14, Issue 5; 2Armstrong et al., 2019, JCO 37: 1120-1129; SOC: Standard-of-care; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
2020 Corporation Presentation I24
Onvansertib Extends the Response to Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors
Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with abiraterone (Zytiga®) and significantly increases mitotic arrest
Phase 2 Open Label Trial in of Onvansertib + Abiraterone
Disease Control Assessed by PSA Stabilization
Trial Design:
Dosing Schedule
Duration
Efficacy Endpoint
Cohort 1 (n = 24)
Onvansertib 24mg/m2
Days 1-5(21-day
4 Cycles = 12 Weeks
Disease Control
cycle) + Zytiga® (Abiraterone)
(PSA Stabilization or Decline)
Cohort 2 (n = 32)
Onvansertib 18mg/m2
Days 1-5(14-day
6 Cycles = 12 Weeks
Disease Control
cycle) + Zytiga® (Abiraterone)
(PSA Stabilization or Decline)
Cohort 3 (n = 32)
Onvansertib 12mg/m2
Days 1-14(21-day
4 Cycles = 12 Weeks
Disease Control
cycle) + Zytiga® (Abiraterone)
(PSA Stabilization or Decline)
Eligibility Criteria
Initial resistance to Zytiga; 2 consecutive rises in PSA levels
Efficacy Endpoint:
Internationally Recognized Prostate Cancer Working Group
Primary: disease control evaluated as PSA decline or stabilization (PSA rise <25% over baseline)
What is Clinical Trial Success
≥6 of 32 (~20%) patients achieve primary efficacy endpoint of disease control at 12 weeks (PSA stabilization or decrease); confirmed by scan
Achieve median radiographic PFS of ≥6 months
Note: radiographic assessment by RECIST v1.1 [CR = disappearance of all target lesions, PR = ≥30% decrease, PD = ≥20% increase, SD = does not
meet criteria for PR nor PD]; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; PSA: Prostate specific antigen; PFS: Progression-free survival
2020 Corporation Presentation I26
Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Efficacy of Onvansertib in mCRPC
Arm A: 17 patients were evaluable for efficacy
•
5
(29%) patients achieved disease control (DC)
•
9
(53%) had radiographic stable disease (SD) including
4 with durable SD (range 8 months - 1.7 years)
Treatment Response and Duration
Arm B: 9 patients were evaluable for efficacy
3 (33%) patients achieved DC
5 (55%) had SD including 4 with durable SD >7 months
Arm C: 3 patient safety lead-in completed
Efficacy demonstrated in patients with AR alterations
N = 8 [AR-V7 (6), AR T878A (2)]
3 (37%) achieved DC
4 (50%) had SD; 3 durable (range 7-9 months)
Arm B (5+9)
Arm A (5+16)
01-025
01-026
03-030
01-024
02-041
01-033
03-039
02-042
01-014
03-017
03-037
01-021
02-036
03-013
02-003
03-004
02-007
03-023
03-009
01-019
03-028
02-020
0
s
s
s
r
th
th
th
n
n
n
a
e
o
o
o
y
m
m
m
1
3
6
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
Days of treatment
r
a
e
y
.5
1
0
0
0
0
5
6
Met PSA efficacy endpoint
PD
SD Radiographic assessment
PR
AR-V7+
AR alterations
AR T878A
Ongoing Transitioned to Arm B
2020 Corporation Presentation I27
Onvansertib-Induced Circulating Tumor Cell Decrease is Associated with Progression-Free Survival
Circulating tumor cell (CTC) count, reported as favorable or unfavorable (<5 versus ≥5 CTC/7.5mL of blood, respectively) is a prognostic factor for survival in CRPC - conversion from unfavorable to favorable is associated with improved survival
At baseline, 25 (78%) patients had unfavorable CTC count
10 patient with unfavorable CTC count were re-analyzed 12 weeks post-treatment
5 (50%) patients had an 80% CTC decrease, including 2 AR-V7+ patients (01-024 and 01-025)
4 (40%) patients converted from unfavorable to favorable CTC level
Median time on treatment for patients with CTC decrease (n=5) is 7 months to-date, with 4 patients remaining on treatment
Conversely, median time on treatment for patients with CTC increase (n=5) was 5 months
Percent Change in CTC: 12-Weeks vs Baseline in Patients with Unfavorable CTC Level at Baseline
baseline
2000
Favorable CTC level at 12 weeks
atCTC
100
1500
Remain on treatment
1000
change%in
fromweeks12
50
0
-50
-100
03
0
09
13
21
3
14
24
2
3
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
02
2
3
03
1
3
1
01
01
02
0
0
0
0
0
Patients
CRPC: Castration resistant prostate cancer
2020 Corporation Presentation I28
Catalysts and Milestones: mCRPC
Positive Phase 2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial
