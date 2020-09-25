Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - September 25, 2020 0 09/25/2020 | 03:20am EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. 2 Investment Highlights 3rd Generation, 1st-in-class, Oral PLK1 Inhibitor Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors: Highly selective for PLK1

Orally administered

24-hour half-life

half-life Flexible dose and schedule Specifically targets a known mechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications Strong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-foldimprovement in ORR compared to SOC Preclinical data support: MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition

synthetic lethality Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab Integrated Biomarker Strategy Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage (mCRC) Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti- androgen resistance (mCRPC) Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells (AML) Diversified Pipeline Across Numerous Cancers Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers: mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial

mCRPC Phase 2 trial

AML Phase 2 trial Potential expansion opportunities: Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Pancreatic cancer

Triple negative breast cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia 2020 Corporation Presentation I 3 Experienced Management Team With Drug Development and Biomarker Technology Expertise Mark Erlander, PhD Vicki Kelemen Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer Brigitte Lindsay Vice President of Finance 2020 Corporation Presentation I 4 Pipeline and Upcoming Catalysts Indication Preclinical Phase 1b Phase 2 Next Milestone mCRC Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/Avastin® in Second-Line KRAS- Q1 2021 Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer ASCO-GI Onvansertib Solid Tumor Programs Q1 2021 mCRPC Onvansertib + Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in Zytiga-Resistant Castration-Resistant Metastatic Prostate Cancer ASCO-GU Onvansertib Q4 2020 Hematologic AML Onvansertib + Decitabine in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia ASH Programs mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia 2020 Corporation Presentation I 5 Onvansertib 3rd generation, 1st in class, oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor addressing unmet needs across a broad range of cancer indications PLK1 is a Proven Therapeutic Target that is Overexpressed in Most Cancers PLK1 is a serine/threonine kinase and master regulator of cell-cycle progression

cell-cycle progression PLK1 controls G2/mitosis (G2/M) checkpoint

Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrest and subsequent cell death

Emerging data demonstrate that PLK1 is also a key regulator of cellular functions beyond mitosis that are essential for tumor growth:

Biosynthesis of DNA DNA Damage Response

1Zitouni et al., Nat Rev Mol Cell Biol. 2014 Jul;15(7):433-52; PLK1: Polo-like kinase 1 Inhibition of PLK1 causes mitotic arrest and subsequent cell death1 2020 Corporation Presentation I 7 Onvansertib has Optimal Drug Properties and Synergistically Combines with Standard-of-Care Therapies Optimal Drug Properties Synergistic in Combination with Standard-of- Care Chemo and Targeted Therapies Demonstrated Safety and Tolerability Predictive Biomarker Oral Administration High Selectivity For PLK1 Onvansertib 24-hourHalf-life Synergistic in Combination Flexible Dosing and Scheduling Ideal Pharmacokinetics Taxol® (paciltaxel) Venclexta® (venetoclax) Camptosar® (irinotecan) 5-FU Beleodaq® (belinostat) Zytiga® (abiraterone) Onvansertib Velcade® (bortezomib) Avastin® (bevacizumab) Cytarabine Doxorubicin Cisplatin Gemzar® (gemcitabine) 2020 Corporation Presentation I 8 Second-Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated mCRC Phase 1b/2 open-label trial of onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab Trial Sites: USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center; Mayo Clinic Cancer Centers Principal Investigator: Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz New Second-Line Therapies are Needed to Improve Response and Increase Progression-Free Survival 50% of patients with mCRC Prognosis is poor with a five- Other drugs currently in development have a KRAS mutation year survival rate of 10% do not address the most prevalent KRAS mutations in mCRC 4% Response to SOC Significant limitations to standard-of-care (SOC) 5.5 Current second-linestandard-of-care treatment in KRAS-mutated mCRC has an Months overall response rate of 4% and progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.5 months1 PFS 1Kubicka et al, Annals of Oncology 2013; 2342-2349; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer 2020 Corporation Presentation I 10 KRAS is a Pivotal Diagnostic Biomarker in the CRC Treatment Paradigm KRAS-mutated patients do not benefit from anti-EGFR agents:

patients do not benefit from anti-EGFR agents: No increase in OS, PFS and ORR was observed in KRAS mutant patients treated with EGFR inhibitors vs control arm 1,2 The use of anti-EGFRs is therefore limited to KRAS wild-type patients

Mutations in KRAS represent also the most frequent mechanism of resistance to anti-EGFRs (i.e. cetuximab) KRAS Mutant KRAS Wild-type Treatment Paradigm mCRC KRAS KRAS Mutant Wild Type Chemotherapy ± Chemotherapy + bevacizumab EGFR inhibitor 1Karapetis et al., NEJM 2008;359:1757-1765;2Amado et al., JCO 2008, 26:1626-1634 2020 Corporation Presentation I 11 Second-line Treatment: Real World Utilization in the US Flatiron Health Data 255 Cancer clinics representing 1.7 million active cancer patients 14,315 Colorectal cancer patients 7,034 Colorectal cancer patients who receive second line therapy Denotes combination with bevacizumab Denotes combination with other antiangiogenics Source: Hess, L. International Journal of Colorectal Disease; 2019. Data is limited to limited to second-line regimens used in >1% of the cohort. FOLFOX: 2020 Corporation Presentation I 12 fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, oxaliplatin. FOLFIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, FOLFOXIRI: fluoropyrimidine, leucovorin, irinotecan, oxaliplatin New Second-line mCRC Treatment is an Unmet Need Outcomes for patients in the 2nd line setting is poor Efficacy of FOLFIRI: 4% ORR and 2.5 months PFS 1

Addition of bevacizumab to FOLFIRI improves outcomes 2

However while KRAS WT patients benefit from the addition of bevacizumab, there was no statistically significant improvement in OS for KRAS-mutant patients 3 KRAS Treatment ORR PFS HR and significance OS HR and significance of (months) of PFS (months) OS FOLFIRI 5% 4.5 HR=0.61 11.1 HR=0.61 KRAS WT (95 % CI 0.49-077) (95 % CI 0.53-0.90) FOLFIRI + Bev 7% 6.4 15.4 P <0.0001 P=0.0052 KRAS FOLFIRI 3% 4.1 HR=0.70 10 HR=0.92 (95 % CI 0.56-0.89) (95 % CI 0.71-1.18) MUTANT FOLFIRI + Bev 4% 5.5 10.4 P = 0.0027 P=0.4969 1Tournigand et al., JCO 2004;22(2):229-3;2Bennouna et al., Lancet Oncol. 2013; 14(1):29-37;3Kubicka, S, Annals of Oncology 2013, 24:2342-2349; CI: 2020 Corporation Presentation I 13 confidence interval, HR: hazard ration, ORR: objective response rate, PFS: progression-free survival, OS: overall survival, WT: wild-type, MUT: mutant Magnitude of Response with Other Antiangiogenic Therapy The anti-angiogenic agents aflibercept and ramucirumab have been approved in combination with chemotherapy in 2nd-line treatment, yet they are used to a much lesser extent than bevacizumab Trial Agent/ARM Patients ORR 95% CI of ORR (%) VELOUR Sub-group1 FOLFIRI + 643 (325 FOLFIRI (received first line therapy 11.8% 6.7 - 16.9 aflibercept +aflibercept) and bevacizumab) RAISE2 FOLFIRI + 1361 13.4%* 10.7-16.6 ramucirumab * 20% of patients were Asian, which has higher response rate 1Van Cutsem et al., Target Oncology 2016, 11:383-4002Tabernero et al., Lancet Oncology 2015;16:499-508 2020 Corporation Presentation I 14 Synthetic Lethality: Cells with KRAS Mutations are Hypersensitive to Inhibition of PLK1 The output of the RAS-mutated pathway activates PLK1, which is inhibited by onvansertib Onvansertib Addresses KRAS Mutation Cell Viability in Onvansertib-Treated KRAS Mutant Subtypes in mCRC and Wild Type Isogenic CRC Cells 2% 1% 6% 6% 8% 39% 18% 22% G12D G12V G13D G12C G12S G12A Q61H G12R PLK1: Polo-like Kinase 1; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer 2020 Corporation Presentation I 15 Synergy: Onvansertib in Combination with SOC Irinotecan and 5-FU Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with standard-of-care FOLFIRI (irinotecan and 5-FU) Synergy in Combination with Irinotecan Synergy in Combination with 5-FU 2020 Corporation Presentation I 16 Phase 1b/2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + FOLFIRI/bevacizumab Trial Design 1 CYCLE = 28 Days Treatment Course = 14 Days Treatment Course = 14 Days 1 2 3 4 5 6 - 14 1 2 3 4 5 6 - 14 Onvansertib Onvansertib FOLFIRI + bevacizumab FOLFIRI + bevacizumab Efficacy Endpoints Overall response in patients who receive ≥1 cycle (2 courses) of treatment

Progression-free survival (PFS)

survival (PFS) Decreases in KRAS mutation burden and response to treatment What is Clinical Trial Success ≥ 5 of 26 (~20%) patients achieve clinical response confirmed by radiographic scan

Achieve median progression-free survival of ≥ 6 months 2020 Corporation Presentation I 17 Response to Treatment Confirmed by Radiographic Scan Compelling Preliminary Efficacy Data 10 of 11 (91%) patients had clinical benefit:

5 (45%) patients achieved a partial response (PR) 4 patients had a confirmed PR (≥ 30% tumor shrinkage) with 1 patient going on to curative surgery 1 patient with an initial PR went off study prior to confirmatory scan due to non- treatment related event

Best Radiographic Response 2020 Corporation Presentation I 18 Response to Treatment Confirmed by Progression-Free Survival Response Appears Durable 8 (73%) patients had durable responses of >6 months (range 6 to >12 months); 4 patients remain on treatment; median PFS has not yet been reached

Only 1 patient progressed in <6 months while on treatment 12 15 18 Durability of Response s s s s s ks k k k eek k w e wee e w e w we w ee e 2 32 e 8 16 40 4 4 8 01-006 01-007 01-003 02-004 02-005 01-010 01-011 02-008 02-012 01-013 01-014 0 8 6 4 2 0 68 96 4 2 80 8 6 4 92 2 5 8 11 4 2 5 30 3 6 1 1 1 2 2 2 3 3 3 Days of treatment ASCO data ASCO to present Treatment ongoing Received bevacizumab in 1st line Treatment was discontinued due to treatment-unrelated AE* Reason for discontinuation Curative surgery Patient decision Radiographic assessment Partial Response (PR) Stable Disease (SD) Progressive Disease (PD) PFS: Progression-free survival 2020 Corporation Presentation I 19 Serial Monitoring of KRAS is Predictive of Radiographic Scan Response Monitoring KRAS mutations in plasma ctDNA may enable rapid predictions of therapeutic response KRAS mutant allelic frequency (MAF) was measured by digital droplet PCR (ddPCR) at baseline and at the end of Cycle 1

9 of 11 patients had a KRAS variant detected by ddPCR at baseline* All patients showed a decrease in KRAS MAF after the 1st cycle of treatment

The greatest changes in KRAS were observed in patients achieving a PR (ranging from -78% to -100%)

-78% to -100%) The patient with disease progression had only a 55% decrease in KRAS mutant allelic frequency % KRAS MAF Changes After Cycle 1 PR SD PD 0 % change in KRAS MAF at -50 75% Decrease -100 baselinefromdaycycle12 4 0 5 7 3 2 1 6 8 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - - - - - - - - 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 *A KRAS mutation was detected by NGS for all 11 patients; ctDNA: Circulating tumor DNAPR: Partial response; SD: Stable disease; PD: Progressive disease 2020 Corporation Presentation I 20 KRAS-Mutated mCRC Expanded Access Program (EAP) Program initiated in June 2020 for a total of 20 patients

11 sites participating across the US

Eligibility criteria includes:

Patients not meeting clinical trial inclusion criteria Patients who have received 2 or more lines of prior treatment Patients who have previously been treated with FOLFIRI (with or without bevacizumab )

All 11 patients treated to-date were progressing on treatment with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab prior to enrolling

to-date were progressing on treatment with FOLFIRI/bevacizumab prior to enrolling Changes in KRAS mutational burden is being analyzed pre-dose and at the start of each cycle of treatment # of Sites # of Patients Treated To-Date # of Patients Pending Treatment 11 11 9 2020 Corporation Presentation I 21 Catalysts and Milestones: KRAS-Mutated mCRC Positive Phase 1b/2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial May 2020: Fast Track September 2020: ESMO January 2021: ASCO-GI Q1 2021: FDA meeting to Designation presentation data presentation (planned) discuss regulatory path mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer 2020 Corporation Presentation I 22 Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Phase 2 open-label trial of onvansertib + abiraterone Trial Sites: Beth Israel Deaconess, Dana Farber, Mass General Principal Investigator: Dr. David Einstein New Therapeutic Options are Needed to Overcome Resistance to SOC Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors (ARSi) Resistance develops to treatment with standard ARSi's offer a median overall survival No effective treatment options are of care ARSi's within 9-15 months1 (mOS) benefit of only ~4 months1 available for the up to 40% of mCRPC patients with an AR-V7 mutation2 9-15 Months until ARSi resistance Limited options for patients once resistant to abiraterone ~4 New treatment options are needed to extend the duration of response Month mOS benefit to ARSi's and increase overall survival 1Antonarakis, Emmannel - Current Understanding of Resistance to Abiraterone and Enzalutamide in Advanced Prostate Cancer; Clinical Advances in Hematology & Oncology - May 2016 - Volume 14, Issue 5; 2Armstrong et al., 2019, JCO 37: 1120-1129; SOC: Standard-of-care; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer 2020 Corporation Presentation I 24 Onvansertib Extends the Response to Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors Onvansertib works synergistically in combination with abiraterone (Zytiga®) and significantly increases mitotic arrest Onvansertib + Abiraterone (Zytiga®) Demonstrate Synergy in mCRPC model (C4-2)1 Onvansertib + Abiraterone (Zytiga®) Significantly Increase Mitotic Arrest1 1Patterson & Yaffe, 2019, MIT; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer 2020 Corporation Presentation I 25 Phase 2 Open Label Trial in of Onvansertib + Abiraterone Disease Control Assessed by PSA Stabilization Trial Design: Dosing Schedule Duration Efficacy Endpoint Cohort 1 (n = 24) Onvansertib 24mg/m2 Days 1-5(21-day 4 Cycles = 12 Weeks Disease Control cycle) + Zytiga® (Abiraterone) (PSA Stabilization or Decline) Cohort 2 (n = 32) Onvansertib 18mg/m2 Days 1-5(14-day 6 Cycles = 12 Weeks Disease Control cycle) + Zytiga® (Abiraterone) (PSA Stabilization or Decline) Cohort 3 (n = 32) Onvansertib 12mg/m2 Days 1-14(21-day 4 Cycles = 12 Weeks Disease Control cycle) + Zytiga® (Abiraterone) (PSA Stabilization or Decline) Eligibility Criteria Initial resistance to Zytiga; 2 consecutive rises in PSA levels Efficacy Endpoint: Internationally Recognized Prostate Cancer Working Group Primary: disease control evaluated as PSA decline or stabilization (PSA rise <25% over baseline) What is Clinical Trial Success ≥6 of 32 (~20%) patients achieve primary efficacy endpoint of disease control at 12 weeks (PSA stabilization or decrease); confirmed by scan

Achieve median radiographic PFS of ≥6 months Note: radiographic assessment by RECIST v1.1 [CR = disappearance of all target lesions, PR = ≥30% decrease, PD = ≥20% increase, SD = does not meet criteria for PR nor PD]; mCRPC: Metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; PSA: Prostate specific antigen; PFS: Progression-free survival 2020 Corporation Presentation I 26 Phase 2 Data Demonstrate the Efficacy of Onvansertib in mCRPC Arm A: 17 patients were evaluable for efficacy • 5 (29%) patients achieved disease control (DC) • 9 (53%) had radiographic stable disease (SD) including 4 with durable SD (range 8 months - 1.7 years) Treatment Response and Duration Arm B: 9 patients were evaluable for efficacy 3 (33%) patients achieved DC

5 (55%) had SD including 4 with durable SD >7 months Arm C: 3 patient safety lead-in completed Efficacy demonstrated in patients with AR alterations N = 8 [AR-V7 (6), AR T878A (2)]

[AR-V7 (6), AR T878A (2)] 3 (37%) achieved DC

4 (50%) had SD; 3 durable (range 7-9 months) Arm B (5+9) Arm A (5+16) 01-025 01-026 03-030 01-024 02-041 01-033 03-039 02-042 01-014 03-017 03-037 01-021 02-036 03-013 02-003 03-004 02-007 03-023 03-009 01-019 03-028 02-020 0 s s s r th th th n n n a e o o o y m m m 1 3 6 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 4 Days of treatment r a e y .5 1 0 0 0 0 5 6 Met PSA efficacy endpoint PD SD Radiographic assessment PR AR-V7+ AR alterations AR T878A Ongoing Transitioned to Arm B 2020 Corporation Presentation I 27 Onvansertib-Induced Circulating Tumor Cell Decrease is Associated with Progression-Free Survival Circulating tumor cell (CTC) count, reported as favorable or unfavorable (<5 versus ≥5 CTC/7.5mL of blood, respectively) is a prognostic factor for survival in CRPC - conversion from unfavorable to favorable is associated with improved survival At baseline, 25 (78%) patients had unfavorable CTC count

10 patient with unfavorable CTC count were re-analyzed 12 weeks post-treatment

re-analyzed 12 weeks post-treatment 5 (50%) patients had an 80% CTC decrease, including 2 AR-V7+ patients (01-024 and 01-025) 4 (40%) patients converted from unfavorable to favorable CTC level Median time on treatment for patients with CTC decrease (n=5) is 7 months to-date, with 4 patients remaining on treatment Conversely, median time on treatment for patients with CTC increase (n=5) was 5 months

Percent Change in CTC: 12-Weeks vs Baseline in Patients with Unfavorable CTC Level at Baseline baseline 2000 Favorable CTC level at 12 weeks atCTC 100 1500 Remain on treatment 1000 change%in fromweeks12 50 0 -50 -100 03 0 09 13 21 3 14 24 2 3 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 6 - - - - - - - - - - 02 2 3 03 1 3 1 01 01 02 0 0 0 0 0 Patients CRPC: Castration resistant prostate cancer 2020 Corporation Presentation I 28 Catalysts and Milestones: mCRPC Positive Phase 2 results may provide an opportunity for a Phase 2b registrational trial October 2020: Prostate February 2021: ASCO-GU April 2021: AACR Q3 2021: FDA meeting to Cancer Foundation (PCF) presentation (planned) presentation (planned) discuss regulatory pathway (anticipated) 2020 Corporation Presentation I 29 New Clinical Programs Planned Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Onvansertib in RAS-pathway Mutant CMML Study Rationale Proliferative CMML is enriched for activating RAS pathway mutations such as NRAS, KRAS, CBL, PTPN11 and NF1, all of which have been associated with adverse outcomes

RAS pathway mutations drive proliferative CMML via a novel RAS-KMT2A-PLK1 axis, which can be therapeutically targeted with PLK1 inhibitors

RAS-KMT2A-PLK1 axis, which can be therapeutically targeted with PLK1 inhibitors In-vitro and in-vivo experiments with onvansertib as a single agent have shown a dose-dependent inhibition of CMML cell growth, with improved cell differentiation Activating RAS Pathway Can Be Therapeutically Targeted with PLK1 Inhibitors PLK1 2020 Corporation Presentation I 31 Phase 2 Two-Arm Randomized Trial of Onvansertib +/- Decitabine in RAS- Pathway Mutated CMML Determine the safety and overall response rate (ORR) of onvansertib, a novel oral PLK1 inhibitor in RAS- pathway mutant chronic myelomonocytic leukemia Trial Design: Dosing Schedule Duration Efficacy Endpoint 4 cycles monotherapy (option to add Interim analysis of first 18 patients after 4 Arm A (n = 38) Onvansertib 24 mg/m2 days 1-5(14-day cycle) decitabine at cycle 5 if lack of efficacy cycles to evaluate objective response with single agent) 3 cycles monotherapy (option to add Interim analysis of first 18 patients after 3 Arm B (n = 38) Onvansertib 12mg/m2 Days 1-14(21-day cycle) decitabine at cycle 4 if lack of efficacy cycles to evaluate objective response with single agent) Eligibility Criteria: Newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory to prior therapy

RAS pathway mutant: NRAS, KRAS, PTPN11, CBL and NFI with frequency allele of ≥5% Efficacy Endpoint: Overall response rate following single agent treatment with onvansertib What is Clinical Trial Success ≥4 of 32 (12.5%) patients with an objective response to single agent treatment with Onvansertib in the first 4 or the first 3 cycles of treatment (Arm A or B, respectively) 2020 Corporation Presentation I 32 Phase 2 Study of Onvansertib in Combination with 5-FU and Nal-IRI for Second Line Treatment of KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Study Rationale KRAS is the most common oncogene mutated in pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which is present in ~95% of tumors

Mutant KRAS is essential for PDAC growth, where the constitutive activated RAS proteins contribute to tumorigenesis, treatment resistance and metastases

No effective RAS inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer

KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer Significant need for new effective second line treatment option Mutant KRAS is Essential for PDAC Growth - Activated RAS Proteins Contribute to Tumorigenesis 2020 Corporation Presentation I 33 Phase 2 Open Label Trial of Onvansertib + 5-FU and Nanoliposomal Irinotecan in KRAS-Mutated PDAC Trial Design (35 patients): 1 CYCLE = 14 Days Treatment Course (Days) 1 2 3 4 5 6 - 14 Onvansertib 18mg/m2 5-FU + Nanoliposomal Irinotecan (nal-IRI) Eligibility Criteria Patient with tumors harboring a confirmed KRAS mutation

Patient that have not had prior irinotecan or nal-IRI

Efficacy Endpoints

nal-IRI Efficacy Endpoints Overall response in patients who receive ≥2 cycles of treatment

Progression-free survival at 6 months

survival at 6 months Decreases in KRAS mutation burden and response to treatment What is Clinical Trial Success Achieve ≥10 of 35 (~30%) patients achieve clinical response confirmed by radiographic scan

Achieve median progression-free survival of ≥ 6 months 2020 Corporation Presentation I 34 Corporate Strong Patent Portfolio Core Technology: 3 Issued Patents to 2030 in US, Europe and Asia, with anticipated extension to 2035 Compound (onvansertib): US 8614220 Salt forms of onvansertib: US 8648078 Combinations with anti-neoplastic compounds: US 8927530 Evergreening: Combination Therapy Exclusive license from MIT for 2 US issued patents with broad method claims for combination of PLK inhibitor + anti- androgen compounds to treat any cancer US 9566280; US 10155006; Expiration 2035 Evergreening: Biomarkers Method for assessing PLK1 target phosphorylation status for identifying patients to be treated with PLK1 inhibitors PCT US1948044, Expiration 2039 Method for treating patient with a PLK inhibitor when there is a PSA rise Provisional, Expiration 2040 PLK: Polo-like kinase; PSA: Prostate specific antigen 2020 Corporation Presentation I 36 Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance Clinical-stage biotech company, developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selectivePolo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new effective therapies Exchange Nasdaq: CRDF Cash & Clinical Trial Funding* $30.5M Common Stock Outstanding** 25.0M • Convertible Preferred 3.5M • Outstanding Options - weighted avg. exercise 1.9M price / share $7.65 • Option Pool (available for grant) 0.3M • Outstanding Warrants - weighted avg. exercise 8.7M price / share $4.23 ______ Total Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 39.4M Quarterly Cash Burn 1H'2020 - $3.8M/qtr. average Headquarters San Diego, CA *As of June 30, 2020; ** As of September 18, 2020 2020 Corporation Presentation I 37 Investment Highlights 3rd Generation, 1st-in-class, Oral PLK1 Inhibitor Onvansertib overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors: Highly selective for PLK1

Orally administered

24-hour half-life

half-life Flexible dose and schedule Specifically targets a known mechanism of cell division that is required for tumor cell viability Preliminary clinical data demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of onvansertib in combination with SOC across multiple indications Strong Lead Program in KRAS-mutated mCRC Supported by compelling preliminary clinical data from a Phase 1b/2 trial showing a ten-foldimprovement in ORR compared to SOC Preclinical data support: MOA of synthetic lethality between KRAS mutant mCRC and PLK1 inhibition

synthetic lethality Synergy with irinotecan and 5-FU First Indication: 2nd line treatment in patients who have failed 1st line treatment with FOLFOX with/without bevacizumab Integrated Biomarker Strategy Circulating Tumor DNA: changes in KRAS mutational burden in blood are predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage in mCRC Circulating Tumor Cells: changes are predictive of overcoming anti- androgen resistance in mCRPC Circulating Tumor DNA: changes are predictive of decreases in leukemic bone marrow cells Diversified Pipeline Across Numerous Cancers Clinical data from ongoing trials support the use of onvansertib in combination regimens across numerous aggressive cancers: mCRC Phase 1b/2 trial

mCRPC Phase 2 trial Potential expansion opportunities: Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Pancreatic cancer

Triple negative breast cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer PLK: Polo-like Kinase; SOC: Standard-of-care; ORR: Overall response rate; MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: metastatic colorectal cancer; mCRPC: metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; AML: Acute myeloid leukemia 2020 Corporation Presentation I 38 Thank You for more information contact: ir@cardiffoncology.com Attachments Original document

