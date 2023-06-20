Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
1.560 USD   -0.64%
05:27pCardiff Oncology, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:24pCardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
06/05Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/20/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that on June 20, 2023, non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 40,032 shares of its common stock were granted to one new employee. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employee becoming an employee of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

The options have an exercise price of $1.56 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cardiff Oncology's common stock on June 20, 2023. Each option will vest over a 4-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting upon the 1-year anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to the employee's continued employment with Cardiff Oncology on such vesting dates.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD 
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
Kiki@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:
Richa Kumari
Taft Communications
551 344-5592 
richa@taftcommunications.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-reports-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301855960.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
05:27pCardiff Oncology, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:24pCardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
06/05Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PR
05/09HC Wainwright Trims Cardiff Oncology Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/04Cardiff Oncology : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Cardiff Oncology : Corporate Presentation - May 2023
PU
05/04Cardiff Oncology Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Business Update
PR
05/04CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/04Cardiff Oncology, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer