Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiff Oncology : Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Form 8-K

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, January 31, 2022 -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that on January 31, 2022, non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 55,008 shares of its common stock were granted to one new employee. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employee becoming an employee of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $3.38 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Cardiff Oncology's common stock on January 31, 2022. Each option will vest over a 4-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting upon the 1-year anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36-months, subject to the employee's continued employment with Cardiff Oncology on such vesting dates.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need. Our goal is to target tumor vulnerabilities with treatment combinations that overcome disease resistance and improve disease response to standard treatment regimens and to increase overall survival. We are developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 ("PLK1") inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care anti-cancer therapeutics. Our clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to refine assessment of patient response to treatment. We have three clinical programs currently ongoing: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

-1-

Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
05:41pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - Form 8-..
PU
05:31pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24Maxim Adjusts Cardiff Oncology's Price Target to $14 From $25, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
01/20Cardiff Oncology to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2022 Oncology Conference
PR
01/18CARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Announces New Data from Lead Clinical Program in KRAS-mutated Metastati..
PU
01/18CARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Investor Presentation - January 18th, 2022
PU
01/18CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/11CARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Appoints Tod Smeal, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Charles Mona..
PU
01/11CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11Cardiff Oncology, Inc Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,25 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 564x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 013x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,16 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 565%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Erlander Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Levine Chief Financial Officer
Rodney S. Markin Chairman
Katherine L. Ruffner Chief Medical Officer
Tod Smeal Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.-47.42%133
MODERNA, INC.-37.21%64 657
LONZA GROUP AG-17.41%50 233
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.35%45 624
SEAGEN INC.-17.45%23 336
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.10%21 404