Cardiff Oncology : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2022





Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

11055 Flintkote Avenue

San Diego, CA92121

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (858)952-7570

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class: Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered: Common Stock CRDF Nasdaq Capital Market





EXPLANATORY NOTE





This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment No. 1") is being filed as an amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the registrant on June 9, 2022 (the "Original 8-K"). The Original 8-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report the results of the voting at the registrant's annual meeting of stockholders held on June 9, 2022. The purpose of this Amendment No. 1 is to amend and restate Item 5.07 in the Original 8-K in its entirety to correct an error in the voting results of Proposal 4. No other changes have been made to the information set forth in the Original 8-K.





Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders





On June 9, 2022, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A total of 29,365,861 shares of common stock, constituting a quorum, were represented in person or by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting. The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting, as set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022 are as follows:





Proposal 1 . All of the seven (7) nominees for director were elected to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal or death. The result of the votes to elect the seven (7) directors was as follows:





Directors For Withhold Broker Non Vote Mark Erlander, Ph.D. 17,005,064 302,601 12,058,196 Dr. Rodney Markin 16,800,710 506,955 12,058,196 Dr. James O. Armitage 16,825,192 482,473 12,058,196 Lale White 16,789,000 518,665 12,058,196 Gary W. Pace, Ph.D. 16,994,506 313,159 12,058,196 Mani Mohindru, Ph.D. 16,796,617 511,048 12,058,196 Renee P. Tannenbaum, Pharm.D. 14,248,652 3,059,013 12,058,196









Proposal 2. The appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was ratified and approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non Vote 28,705,610 487,857 172,394 0









Proposal 3. The amendment to the Company's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan was approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non Vote 14,013,072 3,122,466 172,125 12,058,198





Proposal 4. The advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's executive officers was not approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non Vote 7,931,026 7,356,186 2,020,452 12,058,197





Abstentions are counted toward the tabulation of votes cast on Proposal 4 and has the same effect as negative votes.

