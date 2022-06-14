Log in
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
1.840 USD   -4.17%
CARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:10pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/09CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Cardiff Oncology : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

06/14/2022
crdf-20220609


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2022

Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-35558
27-2004382
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission File Number)
IRS Employer
of incorporation or organization) Identification No.)
11055 Flintkote Avenue
San Diego, CA92121
(Address of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (858)952-7570
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class:
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered:
Common Stock
CRDF
Nasdaq Capital Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
o Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company o
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o
EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment No. 1") is being filed as an amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the registrant on June 9, 2022 (the "Original 8-K"). The Original 8-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report the results of the voting at the registrant's annual meeting of stockholders held on June 9, 2022. The purpose of this Amendment No. 1 is to amend and restate Item 5.07 in the Original 8-K in its entirety to correct an error in the voting results of Proposal 4. No other changes have been made to the information set forth in the Original 8-K.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 9, 2022, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). A total of 29,365,861 shares of common stock, constituting a quorum, were represented in person or by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting. The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting, as set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022 are as follows:

Proposal 1. All of the seven (7) nominees for director were elected to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, removal or death. The result of the votes to elect the seven (7) directors was as follows:

Directors
For
Withhold
Broker Non Vote
Mark Erlander, Ph.D.
17,005,064
302,601
12,058,196
Dr. Rodney Markin
16,800,710
506,955
12,058,196
Dr. James O. Armitage
16,825,192
482,473
12,058,196
Lale White
16,789,000
518,665
12,058,196
Gary W. Pace, Ph.D.
16,994,506
313,159
12,058,196
Mani Mohindru, Ph.D.
16,796,617
511,048
12,058,196
Renee P. Tannenbaum, Pharm.D.
14,248,652
3,059,013
12,058,196


Proposal 2.The appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was ratified and approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non Vote
28,705,610
487,857
172,394
0


Proposal 3.The amendment to the Company's 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan was approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non Vote
14,013,072
3,122,466
172,125
12,058,198

Proposal 4.The advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's executive officers was not approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non Vote
7,931,026
7,356,186
2,020,452
12,058,197

Abstentions are counted toward the tabulation of votes cast on Proposal 4 and has the same effect as negative votes.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: June 14, 2022
CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
By: /s/ Mark Erlander
Mark Erlander
Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
