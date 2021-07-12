Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - July 2021

07/12/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Turning the Tide on Cancer

July 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2021 Corporation Presentation I 2

Corporate Overview

Clinical stage biotech company developing onvansertib, an oral and highly-selective PLK1 inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new therapeutic options

Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance

Clinical-stage biotech company developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selectivePolo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs

for new treatment options

Exchange

Nasdaq: CRDF

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments*

$125.6M

Net Cash used in Operating Activities in Q1 2021

$5.9M

Headquarters

San Diego, CA

The above financial information is derived from our unaudited financials in Form 10Q filed on 05/06/21; *as of 03/31/21

2021 Corporation Presentation I 4

Investment Highlights and Strategy

Fully leverage onvansertib in combination with targeted therapeutics and chemotherapies across multiple cancer indications

Onvansertib

Lead program:

KRAS-mutated mCRC

Broad Portfolio of Indications

Strong Patent Portfolio

Strong Balance Sheet

High-quality Shareholder Base

The only oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor. Optimized product profile overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors. Broadly applicable MOA enables synergy with a wide range of therapeutic classes

Supported by strong preliminary Phase 2 data (ORR: 39%; mPFS: 9.4 months), which compare very

favorably to historical controls (ORR: 5-13%; mPFS: 4.5-5.7 months). Program has FDA fast track designation. Updated data anticipated in Q3'21

Ongoing Phase 2 programs in abiraterone-resistant metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with data readouts anticipated in Q4'21 and Q1'22, respectively. Extensive preclinical programs have identified additional target indications

Three issued patents with anticipated extension to 2035. Evergreening of portfolio via combination therapy and methods associated with biomarker technology

$125.6M in cash as of 3/31/21 with a Q1'21 spend of $5.9M. Additional $20M equity investment Q2'21 to-date

Includes institutional investors such as Acorn Bioventures1, Caxton, Avidity, Janus, Corriente and Eventide2

MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; ORR: Objective response rate; mPFS: Median progression free survival; 1Acorn Bioventures 13D filed on July 2, 2020; 2As of March 31, 2021, filed 13F - Caxton, Avidity, Janus, Corriente and Eventide

2021 Corporation Presentation I 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
08:45aCARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : Investor Presentation - July 2021
PU
08:01aCARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : Announces the Appointments of Katherine L. Ruffner, M.D., as..
PR
07/06CARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the William Blair Biote..
PU
07/06CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06CARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the William Blair Biote..
PR
06/28CARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : Added to the Russell 2000® and other FTSE Russell Indexes (F..
PU
06/28CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28CARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : Added to the Russell 2000® and other FTSE Russell Indexes
PR
06/10CARDIFF ONCOLOGY  : Announces the Appointment of Two New Independent Members to ..
PU
06/10CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, O..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,56 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 246 M 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 438x
Capi. / Sales 2022 273x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Average target price 26,67 $
Spread / Average Target 307%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Erlander Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brigitte Lindsay Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Rodney S. Markin Chairman
Vicki Kelemen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Patrick Brancaccio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.-63.59%288
MODERNA, INC.122.85%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG17.23%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.18%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-27.02%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-15.21%28 525