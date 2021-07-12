Cardiff Oncology : Investor Presentation - July 2021
Turning the Tide on Cancer
July 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Corporate Overview
Clinical stage biotech company developing onvansertib, an oral and highly-selective PLK1 inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new therapeutic options
Cardiff Oncology At-A-Glance
Clinical-stage biotech company developing onvansertib, an oral, highly-selectivePolo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs
for new treatment options
Exchange
Nasdaq: CRDF
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments*
$125.6M
Net Cash used in Operating Activities in Q1 2021
$5.9M
Headquarters
San Diego, CA
The above financial information is derived from our unaudited financials in Form 10Q filed on 05/06/21; *as of 03/31/21
Investment Highlights and Strategy
Fully leverage onvansertib in combination with targeted therapeutics and chemotherapies across multiple cancer indications
Onvansertib
Lead program:
KRAS-mutated mCRC
Broad Portfolio of Indications
Strong Patent Portfolio
Strong Balance Sheet
High-quality Shareholder Base
The only oral and highly selective PLK1 inhibitor. Optimized product profile overcomes the shortcomings of prior PLK inhibitors. Broadly applicable MOA enables synergy with a wide range of therapeutic classes
Supported by strong preliminary Phase 2 data (ORR: 39%; mPFS: 9.4 months), which compare very
favorably to historical controls (ORR: 5-13%; mPFS: 4.5-5.7 months). Program has FDA fast track designation. Updated data anticipated in Q3'21
Ongoing Phase 2 programs in abiraterone-resistant metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with data readouts anticipated in Q4'21 and Q1'22, respectively. Extensive preclinical programs have identified additional target indications
Three issued patents with anticipated extension to 2035. Evergreening of portfolio via combination therapy and methods associated with biomarker technology
$125.6M in cash as of 3/31/21 with a Q1'21 spend of $5.9M. Additional $20M equity investment Q2'21 to-date
Includes institutional investors such as Acorn Bioventures1, Caxton, Avidity, Janus, Corriente and Eventide2
MOA: Mechanism of action; mCRC: Metastatic colorectal cancer; ORR: Objective response rate; mPFS: Median progression free survival; 1Acorn Bioventures 13D filed on July 2, 2020; 2As of March 31, 2021, filed 13F - Caxton, Avidity, Janus, Corriente and Eventide
