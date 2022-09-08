Log in
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
2.830 USD   +10.98%
08:16aCardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
PR
09/06CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Cardiff Oncology Announces Upcoming Poster Presentations at the ESMO Congress 2022
PR
Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

09/08/2022 | 08:16am EDT
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York, NY, on September 13 – 14, 2022, and September 12 – 14, 2022, respectively.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 

Location:

InterContinental New York Barclay

Date:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date:

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM ET

Format:

Corporate Presentation

Webcast Link:

Here

A replay of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website after its conclusion.  

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com  

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com 

