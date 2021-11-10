Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare and Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Investor Conferences - Form 8-K

11/10/2021 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare and Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, November 9, 2021 -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that company management will present and participate in virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place November 16 - 19, 2021, and November 29 - December 2, 2021, respectively.

Details on the presentations can be found below.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Available on-demand beginning at 8:00 AM GMT (3:00 AM ET) on November 18, 2021

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Available on-demand beginning at 10:00 AM ET on November 22, 2021

Webcasts of the presentations will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website and will be archived for 30 days.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need. Our goal is to target tumor vulnerabilities with treatment combinations that overcome disease resistance and improve disease response to standard treatment regimens and to increase overall survival. We are developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 ("PLK1") inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care anti-cancer therapeutics. Our clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to refine assessment of patient response to treatment. We have three clinical programs currently ongoing: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

-1-


Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

-2-

Disclaimer

Cardiff Oncology Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 17:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
12:59pCardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare and Piper Sandler 3..
PU
12:56pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare and Piper Sandler 3..
PR
11/04CARDIFF ONCOLOGY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Earnings Flash (CRDF) CARDIFF ONCOLOGY Posts Q3 Revenue $86,000
MT
11/04Cardiff Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Updates
PR
11/04Cardiff Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Updates - For..
PU
11/04CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/04Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,24 M - -
Net income 2021 -25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 977x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 550x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target 331%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Erlander Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Levine Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rodney S. Markin Chairman
Katherine L. Ruffner Chief Medical Officer
Vicki Kelemen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.-67.32%233
MODERNA, INC.126.72%96 031
LONZA GROUP AG27.64%59 015
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.54%48 104
SEAGEN INC.6.12%33 986
CELLTRION, INC.-42.76%23 808