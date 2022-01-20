Log in
Cardiff Oncology to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2022 Oncology Conference

01/20/2022 | 01:47pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that company management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the B. Riley Securities 2022 Oncology Conference, taking place virtually January 27 – 28, 2022.

Details of the presentation can be found below.

B. Riley Securities 2022 Oncology Conference

Presentation Date:

January 28, 2022

Presentation Time:

2:00 PM ET

Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2828/44109

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website after its conclusion.  

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need. Our goal is to target tumor vulnerabilities with treatment combinations that overcome disease resistance and improve disease response to standard treatment regimens and to increase overall survival. We are developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 ("PLK1") inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care anti-cancer therapeutics. Our clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to refine assessment of patient response to treatment. We have three clinical programs currently ongoing: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.  

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com 

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-to-present-at-the-b-riley-securities-2022-oncology-conference-301465241.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
