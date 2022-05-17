Log in
Cardiff Oncology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/17/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings in-person at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is taking place in Miami, Florida from May 23 – 26, 2022.

Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference   



Date:

May 24, 2022



Time:

5:00 PM ET



Webcast Link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/584e1f6d-5db2-432b-888c-7a27b587ea43  

A replay of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website after its conclusion. 

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com 

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301548838.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
