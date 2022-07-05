Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRDF   US14147L1089

CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CRDF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2.330 USD   +5.91%
08:31aCardiff Oncology to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022
PR
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiff Oncology to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

07/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022, which is taking place at The St. Regis New York on July 12 – 13, 2022.

The fireside chat will be pre-recorded and available on-demand beginning on Monday, July 11, 2022. A link to the recording will available on the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

Vicki Kelemen 
Chief Operating Officer 
858-952-7652 
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com 

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire 
LifeSci Advisors 
212-915-2569 
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:

Amy Jobe, Ph.D 
LifeSci Communications 
315-879-8192 
ajobe@lifescicomms.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-to-present-at-the-william-blair-biotech-focus-conference-2022-301580342.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
08:31aCardiff Oncology to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022
PR
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell Small Cap Completeness Index
CI
06/24CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : CRDF) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARDIFF ONCOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations