CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC

CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC

(CDFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 04/01
18.5 GBP   0.00%
03:50pCARDIFF PROPERTY  : Purchase of own shares 29 March 2021
PU
Cardiff Property : Purchase of own shares 29 March 2021

04/04/2021 | 03:50pm EDT
RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

29 March 2021

LEI: 213800GE3FA4C52C1N05

The Cardiff Property plc ("the company")

Purchase of own shares

On 26 March 2021, the Company purchased 2,115 of its own ordinary shares of 20 pence each ("Shares") at a price of £18.25 per share and a further 5,000 ordinary shares at £18.70 per share. The Shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the unchanged holding of Mr J R Wollenberg and members of his family ("the Concert Party") of 561,298 Shares, now represents 47.90% of the Company's issued share capital. Pursuant to the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel and approved by Shareholders (excluding the Concert Party) at the Company's General Meeting held on 14 January 2021, there is no obligation on the Concert Party to make an offer under Rule 9 or Rule 37 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

The number of shares with voting rights in issue following this transaction is 1,171,761. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,171,761 which number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

The Cardiff Property plc

Richard Wollenberg

01784 437444

Shore Capital

Patrick Castle

0207 408 4050

Disclaimer

The Cardiff Property plc published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 19:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,01 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net income 2020 1,81 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net cash 2020 3,77 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 21,7 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -67,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cardiff Property Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Richard Wollenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen Louise Chandler Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Nigel D. Jamieson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC7.25%30
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.80%43 896
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.12%39 319
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.25%34 112
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.81%28 430
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%28 077
