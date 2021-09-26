Cardiff Property : 24/09/2021 – Purchase of own shares 24 September 2021

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

24 September 2021

LEI: 213800GE3FA4C52C1N05

The Cardiff Property plc ("the company")

Purchase of own shares

On 23 September 2021, the Company purchased a total of 17,500 of its own ordinary shares of 20 pence each ("Shares"), 500 at £19.50 per share and 17,000 at £19.60 per share. The Shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the unchanged holding of Mr J R Wollenberg and members of his family ("the Concert Party") of 561,298 Shares, now represents 50.30%% of the Company's issued share capital. Pursuant to the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel and approved by Shareholders (excluding the Concert Party) at the Company's General Meeting held on 14 January 2021, there is no obligation on the Concert Party to make an offer under Rule 9 or Rule 37 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

The number of shares with voting rights in issue following this transaction is 1,115,986. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,115,986 which number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.