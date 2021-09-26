Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cardiff Property Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDFF   GB0001754257

CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC

(CDFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardiff Property : 24/09/2021 – Purchase of own shares 24 September 2021

09/26/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

24 September 2021

LEI: 213800GE3FA4C52C1N05

The Cardiff Property plc ("the company")

Purchase of own shares

On 23 September 2021, the Company purchased a total of 17,500 of its own ordinary shares of 20 pence each ("Shares"), 500 at £19.50 per share and 17,000 at £19.60 per share. The Shares will be cancelled.

Following this transaction, the unchanged holding of Mr J R Wollenberg and members of his family ("the Concert Party") of 561,298 Shares, now represents 50.30%% of the Company's issued share capital. Pursuant to the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel and approved by Shareholders (excluding the Concert Party) at the Company's General Meeting held on 14 January 2021, there is no obligation on the Concert Party to make an offer under Rule 9 or Rule 37 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

The number of shares with voting rights in issue following this transaction is 1,115,986. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1,115,986 which number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

The Cardiff Property plc

Richard Wollenberg

01784 437444

Shore Capital

Patrick Castle

0207 408 4050

Disclaimer

The Cardiff Property plc published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC
02:02pCARDIFF PROPERTY : 24/09/2021 – Purchase of own shares 24 September 2021
PU
09/07CARDIFF PROPERTY : Purchase of own shares 2 September 2021
PU
06/22CARDIFF PROPERTY : Purchase of own shares 22 June 2021
PU
05/27CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/18CARDIFF PROPERTY : Purchase of own shares 13 May 2021
PU
05/04CARDIFF PROPERTY : Earnings Flash (CDFF.L) CARDIFF PROPERTY Posts H1 Revenue GBP322,000
MT
05/04CARDIFF PROPERTY : Earnings Flash (CDFF.L) CARDIFF PROPERTY Reports H1 EPS GBX25.96
MT
05/04Tranche Update on Cardiff Property Plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 21, 2..
CI
05/04Cardiff Property plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/04Cardiff Property plc Declares Interim Dividend, Payable on 1 July 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,01 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net income 2020 1,81 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net cash 2020 3,77 M 5,16 M 5,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 20,9 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,4x
EV / Sales 2020 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cardiff Property Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Richard Wollenberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen Louise Chandler Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Nigel D. Jamieson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC8.70%29
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.30%35 622
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.47%27 709
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.31%25 717
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.17%24 844
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.19%23 984