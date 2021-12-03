Cardiff Property : Dividend Timetable

THE CARDIFF PROPERTY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
LEI: 213800GE3FA4C52C1N05
2 December 2021
THE CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC
(The group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £34m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.)
DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Further to the Company's full year results statement released on 30 November 2021 which detailed that the Directors had recommended a final dividend of 13.5 pence per share, the Company confirms the following update to the timetable for this final dividend:
Ex-Dividend Date: Thursday 20 January 2022
Record Date: Friday 21 January 2022
Payment Date: Tuesday 1 February 2022
Previously communicated dates should be ignored.
For further information:
The Cardiff Property plc
Richard Wollenberg
01784 437444
Shore Capital
Patrick Castle
020 7468 7923
