Cardiff Property : Dividend Timetable

12/03/2021 | 07:02am EST
THE CARDIFF PROPERTY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

LEI: 213800GE3FA4C52C1N05

2 December 2021

THE CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC

(The group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £34m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.)

DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Further to the Company's full year results statement released on 30 November 2021 which detailed that the Directors had recommended a final dividend of 13.5 pence per share, the Company confirms the following update to the timetable for this final dividend:

Ex-Dividend Date: Thursday 20 January 2022

Record Date: Friday 21 January 2022

Payment Date: Tuesday 1 February 2022

Previously communicated dates should be ignored.

For further information:

The Cardiff Property plc

Richard Wollenberg

01784 437444

Shore Capital

Patrick Castle

020 7468 7923

Disclaimer

The Cardiff Property plc published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
