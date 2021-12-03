Cardiff Property : Dividend Timetable

THE CARDIFF PROPERTY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

LEI: 213800GE3FA4C52C1N05

2 December 2021

THE CARDIFF PROPERTY PLC

(The group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £34m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.)

DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Further to the Company's full year results statement released on 30 November 2021 which detailed that the Directors had recommended a final dividend of 13.5 pence per share, the Company confirms the following update to the timetable for this final dividend:

Ex-Dividend Date: Thursday 20 January 2022

Record Date: Friday 21 January 2022

Payment Date: Tuesday 1 February 2022