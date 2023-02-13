Advanced search
    CJ   CA14150G4007

CARDINAL ENERGY LTD.

(CJ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-13 pm EST
7.400 CAD   +0.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for February

02/13/2023 | 05:52pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) confirms that our February dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681


Analyst Recommendations on CARDINAL ENERGY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 766 M 574 M 574 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 45,2 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,36x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 1 151 M 862 M 862 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 76,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael Scott Ratushny Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn A. van Spankeren Chief Financial Officer
Dale J. Orton Chief Operating Officer
David D. Johnson Independent Director
John Albert Brussa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDINAL ENERGY LTD.-3.02%861
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.85%332 528
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.49%140 817
EOG RESOURCES, INC.3.57%78 792
CNOOC LIMITED13.23%68 473
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.63%67 056