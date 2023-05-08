Advanced search
    CJ   CA14150G4007

CARDINAL ENERGY LTD.

(CJ)
05:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
6.830 CAD    0.00%
Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for May
GL
05:00pCardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for May
AQ
04/06Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for April
GL
Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for May

05/08/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) confirms that our May dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681


Financials
Sales 2023 587 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 46,5 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,62x
Yield 2023 10,5%
Capitalization 1 073 M 803 M 803 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 76,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael Scott Ratushny Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn A. van Spankeren Chief Financial Officer
Dale J. Orton Chief Operating Officer
David D. Johnson Independent Director
John Albert Brussa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARDINAL ENERGY LTD.-10.37%799
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.74%303 541
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.94%121 454
CNOOC LIMITED23.65%74 794
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.85%66 773
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.53%63 124
