  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cardinal Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJ   CA14150G4007

CARDINAL ENERGY LTD.

(CJ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.020 CAD   +17.08%
05/12Cardinal Energy Reinstates Dividend as its Returns to a First-Quarter Profit on Higher Oil Prices and Production
MT
05/12Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Operating and Record Financial Results
GL
05/12Earnings Flash (CJ.TO) CARDINAL ENERGY Posts Q1 EPS Basic $0.38 and Diluted $0.35
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Report on Voting From the 2022 Shareholders Meeting

05/13/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - CJ) Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") held its annual and special shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") today. A total of 67,105,353 votes representing 43.92% of the total votes entitled to vote at the Meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the Meeting.

Full results for all resolutions are set forth below.

1.        Fixing number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 Votes ForPercent (%)Votes AgainstPercent (%)
 65,249,54599.50327,6930.50

2.        Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Cardinal to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercent (%)Votes WithheldPercent (%)
M. Scott Ratushny64,743,24498.73833,9941.27
John A. Brussa60,799,08492.714,778,1547.29
John Gordon64,346,75598.121,230,4831.88
David D. Johnson64,172,87397.861,404,3652.14
Stephanie Sterling58,917,18289.846,660,05610.16

3.        Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 Votes ForPercent (%)Votes WithheldPercent (%)
 66,379,55098.92725,8031.08

4.        Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Cardinal's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 Votes ForPercent (%)Votes AgainstPercent (%)
 64,067,61897.701,509,6202.30

5.        Approval of Unallocated Awards under Cardinal's Bonus Award Incentive Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the resolution approving unallocated awards under Cardinal's bonus award incentive plan was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 Votes ForPercent (%)Votes AgainstPercent (%)
 63,610,84097.001,966,3983.00

6.        Reduction of Stated Capital

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the resolution approving a reduction to the stated capital account in respect of Cardinal's common shares was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

 Votes ForPercent (%)Votes AgainstPercent (%)
 64,854,53798.90722,7011.10

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

One of Cardinal's goals is to continually improve our Environmental, Safety and Governance mandate and operate our assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil focused company with operations focused on low decline light, medium and heavy quality oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681
Website: www.cardinalenergy.ca

 


Financials
Sales 2022 731 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 26,0 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 1 040 M 805 M 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 81,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,85 CAD
Average target price 8,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael Scott Ratushny Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn A. van Spankeren Chief Financial Officer
Dale J. Orton Chief Operating Officer
David D. Johnson Independent Director
John Albert Brussa Independent Director
